NCMC Timberwolves to honor veterans and active-duty military at Feb. 11 game

By Jillian Fellows, The Petoskey News-Review
Petoskey News Review
 3 days ago
PETOSKEY — North Central Michigan College Athletics and the men’s and women’s basketball teams will honor veterans and active-duty military during their games on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The Timberwolves are set to face the Mid Michigan College Lakers at 1 p.m. at Petoskey Plastics Arena.

Veterans and active-duty military will receive free admission to the inaugural Military Appreciation Games. A color guard from the Petoskey American Legion will present the colors between the women’s and men’s games. All Timberwolves players will be wearing special warmups to honor past and present servicemembers.

“One of the goals of our athletic program is developing student-athletes who are leaders on our campus and in our community, and gratitude is an important leadership quality,” said athletic director Ashley Antonishen. “Our Military Appreciation Games are a small but sincere gesture of gratitude and appreciation for our veterans and military servicemembers.”

Antonishen added that themed games like the Military Appreciation Games and the Hunger Games — which collected more than 400 pounds of food for the Campus Cupboard student food pantry — are important to players and coaches.

“It’s important to honor those who have served, are going to serve, or are currently serving our country and putting their life on the line for our freedom,” said men’s freshman shooting guard Justin Corcoran. “We want to show our support with this game by playing with courage, discipline and fight while also paying our respects.”

Ashawn Burbridge, men’s freshman forward, added that “It is important that we take the time to honor the people who served. I want to shout out my little sister, Angelina, who has recently been sworn in.”

Other players also expressed their gratitude and appreciation for veterans.

“Thank you to all veterans for your bravery, sacrifice and the things you bear while defending our rights and keeping us safe,” said women’s freshman guard Mykaila Burgher. “We are grateful to all our veterans for their bravery, tenacity and commitment to keeping us secure. I am aware of and grateful for the sacrifices made by numerous men and women. Also, special thanks to my father, Khani Burgher, for his service. I love you, Dad, and I appreciate everything you have done for this country and for me.”

Women’s freshman guard Caley Zukowski said “To practice the everlasting gratitude we have for the veterans who fought for our right to pursue a higher education, we must celebrate them in everything we do," while women’s freshman guard Amaya Bozeman added her thanks "to the veterans for protecting us all while serving this country.“

"The selflessness demanded and the sacrifices made are greatly valued and are not overlooked," she said. "I appreciate you.”

Jeff Corcoran, head coach for the men's basketball team, said it's nice to be able to recognize veterans through the college's athletic program.

“I think after the last several years with current events, we have gotten away from remembering or honoring those who have put us in a position to participate in this game and hold events,” he said. “Those men and women deserve our recognition and thanks, and it will be nice to do so through our athletic program.”

A livestream will be provided for fans who are unable to attend the games in person.

For more information, visit www.ncmctimberwolves.com.

