ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

Laugh at Love and then celebrate with craft beer, pig roast and mac & cheese at Seacrets

By Roger Hillis
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VYBAE_0khX4bmD00

Bars and restaurants will packed in the coming days for a number of reasons. Sunday, Feb. 12, will find big-screen televisions tuned in to Super Bowl LVII, while Tuesday, Feb. 14, will find couples wining and dining for Valentine’s Day.

However, there are also a number of comedy and music events on tap at the beach.

In Ocean City, Seacrets will present a humorous look at romance Saturday, Feb. 11, when it hosts the sold-out Laugh at Love Comedy Showcase. Tickets disappeared in less than a week, organizers said. The lineup includes Keith Purnell, Christian McCartney, Brian Isley, Daniel MacFarland Jr. and more.

Seacrets has also announced that its second annual Craft, Mac & Cheers Pig Roast and Beerfest will take place from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 1. Tickets are on sale now for the event ($49), which will likely be as big a success as the inaugural edition last spring. Music this year comes courtesy of the Big House Band, which mixes the sounds of Motown, rock, country and pop.

In downtown Lewes, tickets were still available for the Comedy Con Carne laugh fest set for Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Harvest Tide Steakhouse ($10). Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the jokes commencing at 7 p.m. Participants include Tyler Dark, Aaron Bell, DJ Magellan and Stevie Jay.

The Room at Cedar Grove, which is located west of the Lewes/Midway area, also has a dinner event set for Thursday, Feb. 9. Singer-songwriter Jordan Caiola will perform in concert at 6:30 p.m. ($25). The lead vocalist of Philly rock act Mo Lawda & the Humble, Caiola will showcase material from his new solo album “Only Real When Shared.”

In Ocean View, the Dickens Parlour Theatre has a busy week of entertainment. The dramatic play "Love Letters," featuring husband-and-wife actors Ken Land and Elizabeth Ward Land, is scheduled for 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 9, and also Saturday, Feb. 11 ($52).

Elizabeth Ward Land will take center stage as a singer when she presents her tribute show "Still Within the Sound Of My Voice: The Songs of Linda Ronstadt" at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 ($52, $35).

In Dewey Beach, you know summer is on the way when the legendary Bottle & Cork nightclub starts announcing concerts. Tickets have gone on sale for a two-nighter (at $67 per evening) featuring country star Justin Moore, who will play on Thursday, June 29 and Friday, June 30.

The Bottle & Cork also announced Tuesday that its 87th anniversary party featuring a reunion by Mr. Greengenes will take place this summer at 7:30 p.m., Friday Aug. 18. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday, Feb. 10 ($50).

Email Roger Hillis at rogerhillis@gmail.com

SAFETY DRIVE:Will Ocean City put the brakes on electric scooter rentals? Resort weighing ban

BIGGER AND BETTER:All aboard! Ocean City's Winterfest of Lights plans return of beloved tram, more for 2023

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMDT.com

‘Chocolate Hour’ program celebrates black history through the richness of art

DOVER, Del. – “Art is our culture,” Dr. Mishoe said. Since 1988, The Dover Chapter of The Links Incorporated has celebrated black history through arts in their annual Chocolate Hour program. “That’s a way that we preserve it is by sharing it with the generation that come. The storytelling,” Immediate Past President Dr. Wilma Mishoe said.
DOVER, DE
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pho Restaurants in Delaware

- Pho is one of the world's most beloved Asian dishes. This noodle soup is created by simmering meats, veggies, and noodles in a broth for several hours. Vietnamese cuisine has seen a meteoric rise in popularity within the United States, moving beyond its chicken noodle roots to include pho, banh mi, grilled dishes, and other classic flavors.
DELAWARE STATE
Milford LIVE News

Black History Month Spotlight:  The Moonlight Grill

For more than 50 years, the Moonlight Grill stood as a landmark in north Milford on the site where Milford Headstart stands today. One of the few places in Milford where African-Americans could go for a night out, the grill was a popular stop off for world-renowned musicians in the 1940s and 1950s. Duke Ellington and Dizzy Gillespie played at ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
WMDT.com

Salisbury Zoo holding unique “Chomp Your Ex” fundraiser

SALISBURY, Md. – A unique fundraiser kicks off this Friday at the Salisbury Zoo. The Chomp Your Ex fundraiser is being put on by the Chesapeake Association of Zookeepers. This event allows participants to purchase a mealworm or cricket, also known as a “Chomp”, name it after an ex, and feed it to a zoo animal of their choice. Participants also get a video with their animal and get a chance to get up close and personal with some very cool creatures.
SALISBURY, MD
delawaretoday.com

Delaware’s Judy Mangini Was Considered for a Grammy Award

Judy Sings The Blues’ latest album was inspired by childhood trauma and earned the band a spot on the first-round Grammy ballot. For 10 years, singer-songwriter Judy Mangini has been singing the blues, soulful insights into the human condition. These days, her personal tempo is upbeat. Come Over Here,...
LEWES, DE
Travel Maven

Gorgeous Delaware Town Named Among Most Beautiful in America

From scenic beaches to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, Delaware is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. And it appears that Delaware's small towns are finally getting some national attention too. According to a recent Condé Nast Traveler article, Lewes is considered one of the most beautiful towns in America. Keep reading to learn more.
DELAWARE STATE
Ocean City Today

Hot air balloon fest, other events floated for Ocean City

With help from city government tourism grants, the next year could welcome glow balloons over the beach, some of the strongest people in the world testing their skills at the convention center and a flag football tournament just outside city limits. Members of the city’s Tourism Commission gave favorable recommendations...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Lisa St. Clair creates family environment at Tail Bangers

To say that Tail Bangers owner Lisa St. Clair doggedly goes after any opportunity to support her employees and strengthen her business would be a serious understatement of her determination. When Lisa was presented with a chance to sell her products to national company Pet Supplies Plus in Ohio, she jumped in her van and drove there. When she arrived, she learned one of the principals was in Michigan. Rather than reschedule the meeting, Lisa made her pitch in Ohio, got back in her van, and drove five more hours to Michigan. She sold both gentlemen on her pet treats, and customers can now find them in more than 650 stores across the country.
MILLSBORO, DE
bestattractions.org

Things to do in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

Uncover the Best Things To Do in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Rehoboth Beach is a famous seaside resort town located on the coast of Delaware. With its long stretches of sandy beaches, abundant sunshine, and warm waters, Rehoboth Beach has been a popular destination for tourists and families for generations. Visitors come to enjoy the sun and surf, participate in various water sports, and experience the charm and beauty of this seaside town.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
East Coast Traveler

Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Delaware - National Pizza Day

DELAWARE - Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark. See... Our Staff Picks for "The Best Pizza in Delaware"
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Milford LIVE News

ALDI’s opens in Milford

Friday morning, ALDI’s opened their new location in Milford in the former Sav-A-Lot building. The line to enter the store stretched from the doors to Dollar General at the other end of Milford Plaza, indicating how excited people were for the new store to open. “In line for ALDI’s opening!” Councilman Todd Culotta posted on social media with a photo ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
bestattractions.org

Things to do in Lewes, Delaware

Things To Do in Lewes, Delaware: An Adventure Awaits. Lewes, Delaware, is a charming and historic coastal town that offers visitors a unique blend of old-world charm and modern amenities. Situated at the mouth of the Delaware Bay, Lewes is known for its picturesque streets, colonial-era homes, and stunning beaches. With so much to see and do, it’s no wonder that Lewes is one of the most popular destinations in Delaware.
LEWES, DE
Mental_Floss

Strangers with Candy: Delaware‘s Chocolate Box Murders of 1898

Mary Elizabeth Dunning waited until after dinner was over to open the box. It was August 9, 1898, and Mary was living with her father and her young daughter, Mary, in a lush mansion in Dover, Delaware. Her husband John, a war correspondent, had been called away on an assignment in Puerto Rico. Perhaps he’d sent the package, which had arrived by U.S. mail earlier in the day and been left at her father’s post office box. Or perhaps not: Their marriage was, to put it mildly, troubled.
DOVER, DE
Cape Gazette

Track and field attracts an array of personality types

Squirrels gonna be squirrely - I had to go into Cape High to get a photo of three pole vaulters – Bailey Fletcher, Eddie Houck and Brady Mauro – who grabbed the top three spots in the DIAA state meet Feb. 4. Their efforts translated into 24 team points. I told the athletes they were forever part of Cape sports lore and the answer to a trivia question. Brady, a transfer from California, said, “My jump in California would have been like 50th place.” I joked, “That alone is reason enough to move.” I mentioned that a quick-twitching, squirrely personality was a prerequisite for pole vaulting, and they looked at me like I was nuts. Cape’s Vincent Glover, the Birdman, set a state record in the triple jump in 1982 of 48-feet-12-inches. But I couldn’t make his human pogo-stick self into a high jumper. High jumpers tend to be a bit high-strung. Hurdlers are reckless, sprinters are lazy, and the best coaches are more or less totally crazy. Fletcher set a Henlopen meet record Feb. 8 with a height of 13-feet-8-inches.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Pathways to Success receives donation from Dewey triathlon proceeds

Dewey Beach Sprint Triathlon founder Ava Cannon recently visited the Pathways to Success office in Georgetown to present a donation check from the triathlon proceeds. This is the fourth year Pathways to Success was chosen as one of the event benefactors. Funds will be used to help Pathways to Success...
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Some good news in a time of bad news

It seems that most of the news today is bad. Even when one party says the news is good, the other party says it’s bad. Well, this time I have some good news for those of us who enjoy fishing, and if anybody says it’s bad, well, that’s just too bad.
OCEAN VIEW, DE
arlenbennycenac.com

Exploring The Charm Of Lewes, Delaware

Are you ready to explore a charming seaside town that’s filled with hidden gems? If you are, then look no further than Lewes, Delaware. And thanks to this detailed travel guide from Southern Living, you will be set to enjoy a relaxing beach vacation, an educational journey through history, or a weekend of outdoor fun in Lewes, Delaware.
LEWES, DE
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times

Delmarva Now | The Daily Times

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
878K+
Views
ABOUT

DelmarvaNow focuses on in-depth and breaking news, sports, things to do at the beach and features on Delmarva, including Salisbury Md., Ocean City Maryland, Delaware beaches and the Eastern Shore of Virginia.

 http://delmarvanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy