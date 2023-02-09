ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Southern First (SFST) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

SFST - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.68 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.49 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -33.33%. A...
Zacks.com

Magna (MGA) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates

MGA - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.91 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -26.61%. A...
Zacks.com

YELP's Q4 Earnings Fall Short of Expectations, Revenues Beat

YELP - Free Report) reported mixed results in its fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein the top line increased year over year, outpacing Zacks Consensus Estimate, but the bottom line decreased year over year missing the consensus mark. The company reported earnings of 28 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate...
Zacks.com

IRadimed (IRMD) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates

IRMD - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.31 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.33 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.23%. A...
Zacks.com

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) Tops Q4 FFO and Revenue Estimates

PECO - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.56 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.54 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.47 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Zacks.com

Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Q2 Earnings, Revenues Miss

CSII - Free Report) reported a loss of 20 cents per share for second-quarter fiscal 2023, narrower than a loss of 23 cents in the prior-year period. The reported loss was, however, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 15 cents. Net Sales. Cardiovascular Systems’ revenues of...
Zacks.com

Jack Henry (JKHY) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

JKHY - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.10 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -0.90%. A...
Zacks.com

Delta Apparel (DLA) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

DLA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.51 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.54. This compares to earnings of $0.51 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Weber (WEBR) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

WEBR - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.43 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.03. This compares to loss of $0.09 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

LiveOne (LVO) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

LVO - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.04 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post...
Zacks.com

Ceridian HCM (CDAY) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

CDAY - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.23 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.13 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 76.92%. A...
Zacks.com

ITT Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Rise 13% Y/Y

ITT Inc.’s (. ITT - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding 10 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.29 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5 cents. This compares with our estimate of $1.23. The bottom line increased 22% year over year, owing to higher revenues. Total...
Zacks.com

Gates Industrial (GTES) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

GTES - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.25 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.23 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.31 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.70%. A...
Zacks.com

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (FMAO) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

FMAO - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.65 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.69 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.66 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.80%. A...
Zacks.com

Mesa Air (MESA) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

MESA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.12 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.52. This compares to loss of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (FLUX) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

FLUX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.10 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.32 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post...
Zacks.com

FleetCor Technologies (FLT) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

FLT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $4.04 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.91 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.72 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.32%. A...
Zacks.com

Phibro (PAHC) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Gross Margin Up

PAHC - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 34 cents in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, down 8% from the year-ago adjusted figure. However, the metric surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.3%. Without adjustments, GAAP EPS for the fiscal first quarter was 18 cents, down...
Zacks.com

AptarGroup (ATR) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?

ATR - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.

