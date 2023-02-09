Step away from the webcam: Why can’t Savannah Council members avoid personal attacks?

Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan recently blasted fellow council members Alicia Miller Blakely and Kesha Gibson-Carter via Facebook Live, a forum frequently used by Blakely and Gibson-Carter as well.

This commentary is written by opinion columnist Adam Van Brimmer.

The only place more toxic than the Savannah City Council chambers is social media.

Combine the two, and you’re left with a noxious soup that’s an embarrassment to city residents.

Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan became the latest member to turn on her webcam and act the stooge. As reported this week by journalist Will Peebles, this news organization’s city hall reporter, Bryan recently published a Facebook Live video littered with personal attacks on her colleagues and allusions to Adolf Hitler and Jim Jones.

She later deleted the post, but as every literate human is frequently reminded, the internet is forever. Video copies were saved, and this episode of “Deep thoughts with Linda” is available online, including at SavannahNow.com.

The public should strongly voice its disappointment in Wilder-Bryan. Poking fun at someone over their weight and referring to multiple people as “ghetto,” as Wilder-Bryan did in her online rant, is middle school hallway material. As for mention of Hitler, all references to the genocidal maniac should be stricken from our vocabulary.

Unfortunately, Wilder-Bryan isn’t the only alderperson to vent intra-council vitriol over the internet. The two targets of her ire, Alderwomen Alicia Miller Blakely and Kesha Gibson-Carter, host regular livestream videos where they engage in personal attacks on other members, delivering wisecracks and thinly veiled insults on topics ranging from their peers' sexual orientations to how they earn their livings.

Blakely and Gibson-Carter routinely made many unsubstantiated allegations about their colleagues’ personal and professional conduct.

Watching their programs is akin to watching a Donald Trump campaign rally - only without the meme potential.

What is there to gain from personal attacks?

Wilder-Bryan cites Blakely and Gibson-Carter as justification for her cringy contribution to online discourse. She said “sometimes when they go low, I'm gonna go lower. Because bullies understand that.”

Wilder-Bryan must not know many bullies then. They want attention and want you to react.

Oddly, she’s been told as much - by me. That was my message to her in December when she approached me at an event and firmly but politely chastised me for crafting a column criticizing Alderman Kurtis Purtee for calling Gibson-Carter a “ghetto b****” following a council meeting and for egging her on during other meetings.

As I told Wilder-Bryan then, elected officials are held to a standard of decorum, and ugly behavior by one does not give others permission to act out. Counterpunching leads to escalation and gives the bully credibility and the power that comes with it.

What else would you expect from semi-pro community activists?

Most observers of council, even the casual ones, see Gibson-Carter and Blakely for what they are - agitators who raise Hades over complicated policy issues to build their political profiles. In three years in office, they’ve offered no solutions and only a limited willingness to collaborate with others in addressing our city’s most pressing challenges.

If you aren’t with them, you are against them, as ally-turned-foil Alderwoman Estella Shabazz can attest.

Constituents will decide this fall if that’s what they want in city leaders.

Wilder-Bryan’s outburst, along with boorish behavior by Purtee and subtle but obvious slights from Alderman Nick Palumbo and at times even Mayor Van Johnson, distract council and are a disservice to the public. They want this council to govern, not squabble.

The harsh reality for residents is they elected a group of semi-professional community activists to council. Wilder-Bryan, Gibson-Carter, Blakely and even one of the alderpersons who has stayed above the bickering, Detric Leggett, used the reputations they’d built through activism to propel them to office.

But governing is not accomplished through shaking your fist or tearing down perceived enemies. Look to Washington, D.C. for evidence.

This council is beyond salvage. All the public can hope is that members avoid the webcam for the next nine months. We’d do well to stay away from their social pages as well.

Contact Van Brimmer at avanbrimmer@savannahnow.com and follow him on Twitter @SavannahOpinion.