myarklamiss.com
Inflation affects South Arkansas resident’s Valentine’s Day plans
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Valentine’s Day is typically a big holiday for families to spend money on flowers, gifts, or a romantic dinner for their loved ones. With inflation continuing the surge in the United States, many people are looking to spend less or change their plans this holiday.
foxsportstexarkana.com
A Night to Shine to set off fireworks in Central Mall parking lot Feb. 10
TEXARKANA — The city of Texarkana, Texas, says they will be setting off fireworks on Feb. 10 in the Central Mall parking lot across from the Texarkana Convention Center. The fireworks are part of a display that will take place during the A Night to Shine event that is taking place at the convention center.
magnoliareporter.com
Forage Production Meeting February 21 in Lewisville
The Lafayette County Extension Service is hosting a Forage Production Meeting at the Lewisville Agri-Plex from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 21. Lunch is sponsored by Helena Chemical of Bradley. Topics will address Early Spring Grazing Options; Managing Soil Fertility in Forage & Pastures and Opportunities to Increase...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, February 10, 2023
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in February 2023 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Justin Reed Gildon, 25, of Bradley and Kaitlyn Renee Furgason, 24, of Bradley, February 10. Clayton Hendrix McWilliams, 36,...
Off-The Beaten-Path Diner Worth the Drive Minutes from Texarkana
If you ever watch the TV show, Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives with Guy Fieri it's all about finding those off-the-beaten-path restaurants that serve some of the best food around. So, I did what Guy usually does, I loaded up and took a short road trip to Genoa, Arkansas, 7 miles...
tourcounsel.com
Mall St. Vincent | Shopping mall in Shreveport, Louisiana
Mall St. Vincent is an enclosed shopping mall located off Interstate 49 at 1133 St. Vincent Avenue in Shreveport, Louisiana. It opened in 1976 on the 100-acre site of the original St. Vincent's Academy, a Catholic girls' school built by the Daughters of the Cross, from which it gets its name. The mall's main anchor store is Dillard's.
magnoliareporter.com
SAU-UAM basketball games will be at Panther Arena on Monday
Due to unforeseen facility issues, Monday's Great American Conference basketball matchups with Arkansas-Monticello have been moved to Magnolia High School's Panther Arena. The previously-scheduled Student Appreciation Night will be rescheduled for another night, but students are still encouraged to come out and support the Muleriders as both teams are in the midst of an intense conference standings race.
arkadelphian.com
Huneycutts to open butcher shop in Arkadelphia, Ouachita Valley Meats
The historic farming family, the Huneycutts, will soon provide another service to Clark County. Ouachita Valley Meats, owned by Luke Huneycutt, Luke’s brother-in-law Jeffrey Liggin, and Luke’s father Ted Huneycutt is set to open by the end of February. Luke and Jeffrey will be running day-to-day operations. “There’s...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County final divorce decrees through Friday, February 10
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during February 2023 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Allison Kristi Mills vs. Donald Lee Mills. February 9. Married March 9. 2019. Plaintiff is restored to the maiden name of...
magnoliareporter.com
Reginald Dereal Ellis
On November 13, 1978, Reginald Dereal Ellis, affectionately known as “Reggie,” was born in Magnolia to Tommy Dereal Ellis and Laverne Banks Ellis. Reggie transitioned from this life on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock. Reggie received his formal education in the...
magnoliareporter.com
Betty Sue Johnson
Betty Sue Johnson, 74, of Taylor passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Summit Health and Rehabilitation Center in Taylor. She was born September 8, 1949 in Springhill, LA, and was one of 13 children of the late Jodie Caldwell and Emmaline (Fish) Caldwell. She was a member of the Corinth Baptist Church and a beautician at the Holiday Salon in Springhill.
magnoliareporter.com
Ted Pritchard Polk
Ted Pritchard Polk, 94, of Magnolia died Friday, February 10, 2023 in Benton. Ted was born July 10, 1928 in Hamlet, NC. He worked 35 years as a geologist in the field of oil and gas exploration on the Gulf Coast of Louisiana and Texas. He worked for the Standard Oil Company of Indiana, the Standard Oil Company of New Jersey, and the Monterey Oil Company of California. He retired with the Arkansas-Louisiana Gas Company in Shreveport, Louisiana. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
myarklamiss.com
City of El Dorado encourages residents to stop by the City Hall to receive PPE Kits
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of El Dorado has announced that several PPE kits are located at the El Dorado City Hall and available to the public. Residents can come and receive the kits between 8 AM to 5 PM.
ROAD CLOSURE: Hillsboro Street in El Dorado to temporarily close due to water line replacement
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the City of El Dorado announced that Hillsboro Street will be temporarily closed due to a water line replacement. Officials also confirmed with NBC 10 that water services will temporarily be suspended in the area during the replacement.
magnoliareporter.com
Miller County Silver Alert discontinued
The Miller County Sheriff’s Office has discontinued a Silver Alert for a man missing from the Genoa area. Ronald Everett Cotton, 71, was reported missing about 2 p.m. Friday.
magnoliareporter.com
Ouachita River rising at Camden
A flood warning remains in effect for the Ouachita River at Camden. Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast until further notice. At 26.0 feet, low lying pastures and timber land along the river begins to flood. Sandy Beach Park at Camden starts to flood. At 28.0 feet,...
magnoliareporter.com
Cold, wet weather returns to Magnolia area -- light snow in the Arkansas hills
Flip the weather back to winter, following several days of balmy climes in South Arkansas this week. The National Weather Service in Shreveport forecasts up to a half-inch of rain through Friday night, with a gradual clearing on Saturday. Saturday’s high will be near 52. The overnight low on Saturday will be around 28.
KSLA
Woman arrested in connection to Bayou Drive shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened at around 10:02 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5. Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 1700 block of Bayou Drive. Upon arrival, they found 23-year-old Jauilan Adams armed with a handgun. The officers determined she had removed the gun from the home of the victim, and shot at them when they exited the residence.
Camden mother and daughter accused of assaulting family member and chasing the victim with a knife; charged
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Authorities confirmed that a Camden mother and daughter have been charged with Aggravated Assault and Obstruction after the duo chased a family member with a knife. On December 15, 2022, officers of the Camden Police Department were called to a residence on Louisville Avenue in Camden, Ark. due to a disturbance. […]
KSLA
School bus, vehicle involved in crash in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A crash involving a school bus and an SUV occurred on Feb. 8 on Lake Drive and Flower Acres Road. There were five small children on the Liberty Eylau bus when it crashed. They were unloaded and taken by another bus or picked up by their parents.
