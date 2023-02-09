Ted Pritchard Polk, 94, of Magnolia died Friday, February 10, 2023 in Benton. Ted was born July 10, 1928 in Hamlet, NC. He worked 35 years as a geologist in the field of oil and gas exploration on the Gulf Coast of Louisiana and Texas. He worked for the Standard Oil Company of Indiana, the Standard Oil Company of New Jersey, and the Monterey Oil Company of California. He retired with the Arkansas-Louisiana Gas Company in Shreveport, Louisiana. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

