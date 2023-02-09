‘The personification of professionalism:’ Cavs sing Raul Neto’s praises for thriving in uncertain role against Pistons

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the PistonsOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
A Historic Wall Stands Alone in the Motor CityBashar SalameDetroit, MI
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyDetroit, MI
The man giving away millions in MichiganAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
Livonia School Shuts Down Amid Norovirus OutbreakHamza HayatLivonia, MI
numberfire.com
James Wiseman expected to start for Pistons
Detroit Pistons center James Wiseman is expected to start after being acquired from the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, according to Marc Spears of ESPN. Wiseman will be taking a starting job from Jalen Duren or Isaiah Stewart after the Warriors shipped him to Detroit at the deadline. Marvin Bagley (fingers) will also have more competition for playing time once he returns.
Former OKC teammate eyes Kevin Durant reunion in Phoenix
The NBA world was turned on its head early Thursday morning (or late Wednesday night out West) when Kevin Durant was traded to the Phoenix Suns. And at least one of his former teammates is interested in a reunion, provided he can secure a buyout from his current team. On Thursday, veteran guard Reggie Jackson Read more... The post Former OKC teammate eyes Kevin Durant reunion in Phoenix appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies welcome Luke Kennard with high hopes, praise after trade
Ja Morant let fly a 3-pointer just before halftime and held his follow-through just a bit longer as the ball went through the net. He walked back downcourt extra slowly while motioning to the crowd as the Memphis Grizzlies led by 11 at halftime Friday. Morant's usual flair had additional motivation. He wanted to send a message to new teammate Luke Kennard, who arrived in Memphis earlier that night after being traded from the Los Angeles Clippers...
Without scoring a point, Ricky Rubio the X-factor in Cavs’ come-from-behind win over Bulls
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Donovan Mitchell sat at the postgame podium on Saturday night, realizing he was experiencing deja vu. During the Cavs’ hard-fought 97-89 victory over the Chicago Bulls, Mitchell was asked about one critical play in Cleveland’s comeback victory. As Ricky Rubio drove into the lane from...
Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
Reggie Miller couldn't believe Thomas Bryant wanted out of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Browns owner Jimmy Haslam negotiating to buy stake in Milwaukee Bucks, according to report
Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam reportedly has an interest in joining the NBA, according to a report by The Athletic. Haslam and his Haslam Sports Group, which owns the Browns and the Columbus Crew of the MSL, are apparently negotiating to buy the share of the Milwaukee Bucks owned by current co-owner Marc Lasry, who purchased the team in 2014 along with Wesley Edens for $550 million.
Cavs still searching for national spotlight ... but for how long? What they’re saying about the Cavs
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- These Cavs are used to flying under the radar. But that might not be sustainable for much longer. Whether it’s their youth, or their lack of playoff experience -- save Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Love -- Cleveland can’t seem to garner the proper attention for what they are displaying on the basketball court.
FOX Sports
Randle, Knicks to host Markkanen and the Jazz
Utah Jazz (28-29, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (30-27, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah travels to New York for a non-conference matchup. The Knicks have gone 14-15 at home. New York ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 34.0 defensive rebounds per game...
Warriors trade former No. 2 overall pick to Pistons
James Wiseman’s Golden State Warriors career is over. The Warriors on Thursday traded Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons as part of a three-team trade. The Pistons are sending Saddiq Bey to the Atlanta Hawks as part of the deal. What’s in it for Golden State to trade the 2020 No. 2 overall pick? The Warriors... The post Warriors trade former No. 2 overall pick to Pistons appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WKYC
Donovan Mitchell scores 30, Cleveland Cavaliers top New Orleans Pelicans 118-107
NEW ORLEANS — Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points and Cleveland maintained a double-digit lead most of the way for a 118-107 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night that extended the Cavaliers' winning streak to five games. Evan Mobley had 28 points and 13 rebounds, while Jarrett...
The moment at St. Ignatius High that led Jonathan Gannon to the Super Bowl as defensive coordinator of the Eagles
PHOENIX — If Eagles second-year defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon had made the golf team at St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland as a freshman, he probably wouldn’t be here right now preparing to beat Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday night. And his...
