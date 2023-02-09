ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Coward's 'Present Laughter,' tango, a Disney film and more to do in or near South Bend

By Tribune Staff Report
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 3 days ago

In the runup to Valentine's Day next week, the South Bend Symphony offers a night of tango music and dance, while a different kind of love story unfolds with the free screening an animated Disney film. The weekend also features a playwright laughing at himself, more orchestral music and something to excite comic book and vinyl records collectors. Joseph Dits also offers some ideas in his Outdoor Adventures column, and The Tribune's online events calendar has more activities to consider.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zvRFc_0khX4Q1600

Coward’s ‘Present Laughter’ opens at South Bend Civic

SOUTH BEND — “Present Laughter” opens Feb. 10 and continues through Feb. 19 at South Bend Civic Theatre, 403 N. Main St.

Noël Coward wrote the comedy as a star vehicle for himself and as a caricature of himself in the lead character: matinee idol Garry Essendine, who is suave, hedonistic and too old, his wife says, to be having numerous affairs.

His line in harmless, infatuated debutantes is largely tolerated, but playing closer to home is not. Just before he escapes on tour to Africa, the full extent of his misdemeanors is discovered.

And all hell breaks loose.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10-11 and 16-18 and at 2 p.m. Feb. 12 and 19.

Outdoor Adventures:Why thousands of crows visit downtown South Bend at night

Tickets are $32-$27.

For more information, call 574-234-1112 or visit sbct.org.

Boys and Girls Club screens ‘The Princess and the Frog’ for free at the Goshen Theater

GOSHEN — The Boys and Girls Club of Elkhart County presents a screening of “The Princess and the Frog” at 7 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Goshen Theater, 216 S. Main St.

Based on the 2002 E.D. Baker novel “The Frog Princess,” which was based on the German folk tale “The Frog Prince,” as collected by the Brothers Grimm, the 2009 film takes place in 1920s New Orleans, where hardworking and ambitious Tiana (Anika Noni Rose) dreams of one day opening the finest restaurant in the city.

Her dream takes a slight detour when she meets Prince Naveen (Bruno Campos), who has been turned into an amphibian by evil Dr. Facilier. Mistaking her for a princess and hoping to break the spell, Naveen plants a kiss on Tiana — thereby turning her into a frog as well.

Namely News:An update on helping the dogs at Motels4Now in South Bend

The pair hop along on an adventure through the bayous to seek the help of a powerful voodoo priestess.

Tiana also is the first Black princess in a Disney film.

Rated: G

Doors open at 6 p.m. to view the Boys and Girls Club Art Installation, featuring art from students at the Boys and Girls Club.

Admission is free, but donations are encouraged. Seating is limited.

For more information, call 574-312-3701 or visit goshentheater.com.

Collectors have their pick this weekend: comic books and vinyl records

SOUTH BEND — Two shows take place this weekend for pop-culture collectors:

The South Bend Comic Book Convention takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 11 at Comfort Suites, 52939 U.S. 933.

Dealers will sell a variety of new and old comic books, toys and collectibles. They also will consider buying old comic books from attendees.

Admission is free.

For more information, call Alan at 309-657-1599 or visit epguides.com/comics.

The South Bend Record Show takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Gillespie Conference Center at Hilton Garden Inn, 53995 Indiana 933.

Vendors from Wisconsin, Illinois, Ohio, Michigan and Indiana will fill 88 tables with tens of thousands of music items. The core of the event remains used LPs, with select vendors also carrying new vinyl releases, 45s, CDs, cassettes, posters, memorabilia, vintage stereo gear, record supplies and more.

Market Basket:Owners of Craft One Half in Mishawaka stumbled into restaurant location almost by luck

The emphasis is on rock, pop, metal and punk from the 1960s through today, but various musical genres, including jazz, country, movie soundtracks and holiday music, are represented, too.

Admission is $2 after 11 a.m.; $7 for early entry at 9 a.m.

For more information, visit southbendrecordshow.com or facebook.com/southbendrecordshow.

South Bend Symphony presents tango concert

SOUTH BEND — The South Bend Symphony Orchestra presents the concert “Tango Caliente!” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Morris Performing Arts Center, 211 N. Michigan St.

The concert features guest artists soprano Camille Zamora, bandoneón player Hector Del Curto, and dance partners Celina Rotundo and Hugo Patyn on a program devoted to tango music.

Selections include Gerardo Matos Rodríguez, Pascual Contursi and Enrique Pedro Maroni’s “La Cumparsita,” Ástor Piazzolla’s “Oblivión,” Ángel Villoldo’s “El Choclo,” Carlos Gardel and Alfredo Le Pera’s “Por Una Cabeza” and more.

Tango dance and music originated in Buenos Aires, Argentina, about 150 years ago. Its passionate, sensual nature and distinctive rhythm create this music by alternating long and short notes played on the bandoneón, a type of accordion.

Tickets are $79-$19; $39.50-$10 for students and children.

For more information, call 574-235-9190 or visit morriscenter.org.

LaPorte County Symphony performs ‘Side By Side’ concert with LaPorte High School musicians

LAPORTE —The LaPorte County Symphony Orchestra performs at 7 p.m. CST Feb. 11 at LaPorte High School, 602 F St.

A “Side By Side” concert, the performance also features the LaPorte High School Orchestra and the Wind Ensemble for the second half of the concert.

The program includes Rossini’s Overture to “The Barber of Seville,” Nielsen’s Seven Dances from “Aladdin,” Berlioz’s “Hungarian March,” Ruo’s “Folk Songs for Orchestra” and Sibelius’ “Finlandia.”

On display:Northern Indiana Artists all-member exhibit continues at the Kroc Center in South Bend

LCSO Concertmaster Tamara Stojanovic serve as soloist for the evening.

LCSO Music Director Carolyn Watson conducts.

There will be an “Instrument Petting Zoo” from 6 to 6:45 p.m. CST in the performance lobby.

Tickets are $22-$20; free for students with a valid ID.

For more information, call 219 362-9020 or visit lcso.net.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hometownnewsnow.com

A Night to Shine in La Porte

(La Porte, IN) - On Friday night a special prom for some special people took place at La Porte’s First Church of God on East Lincolnway. The memorable evening, five months in the planning, was made possible by the Tim Tebow foundation and a host of local volunteers. Organizers said it’s the first time La Porte has hosted the nationwide program, known as a Night to Shine.
LA PORTE, IN
ARTnews

Indiana School Proposes Sale of $15 M. Georgia O’Keeffe Painting, Triggering Bitter Pushback

An Indiana university revealed plans this week to sell three artworks worth more than $20 million from its museum’s collection, spurring vigorous opposition from members of the art world. Valparaiso University, a school with around 3,000 students, announced in an email sent Wednesday that it planned to sell works by Georgia O’Keeffe, Frederic Edwin Church, and Childe Hassam from the university’s Brauer Museum of Art, according to the Valpo Post. The O’Keeffe painting, an image of overlaid peaks titled Rust Red Hills (1930), was the second work the institution ever acquired. The university said it was worth about $15 million, making...
VALPARAISO, IN
WNDU

Remembering the life of retired firefighter Mike Brown

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend firefighters are speaking out after losing one of their own. On Thursday, the department announced the passing of retired firefighter Mike Brown. Mike retired back in early January, and was diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer only a few weeks later. “Very outgoing....
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

South Bend moves to buy old Claeys Candy building

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It looks like the city of South Bend will finally be in the “driver’s seat” where parking at its baseball stadium is concerned. The city has long leased some of the land it uses for stadium parking from the candy company next door to the ballpark.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Catherine Kasper Life Center to close in March

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A skilled nursing facility in Michiana will soon close its doors. The Catherine Kasper Life Center in Marshall County will shut down at the end of March. The facility has informed the state that 60 employees will lose their jobs. The center offered independent living...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
visitkosciuskocounty.org

Plan The Ultimate Girls’ Getaway in Northern Indiana’s Kosciusko County

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, but so is an equally important holiday, Galantine’s Day! Plan a girls-only weekend out on the town this Galantine’s Day to celebrate all the special women in your life. Northern Indiana’s Kosciusko County offers the perfect recipe to create memories that will last a lifetime and attractions that appeal to all ages and interests. Here is are a list of perfect locations to create the girls’ getaway you’ve been craving.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Faith in Indiana heads to Indy before State Senate votes on SB 1

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Faith in Indiana’s St. Joseph County chapter is heading to Indianapolis to advocate for increased mental health services in the Hoosier State. Around 100 people, including faith and community leaders from St. Joseph County, will bus down to Indy on Saturday to kick off the “A Call For Care” campaign.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Bittersweet Pet Resort hosts Valentine’s Day-themed party

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Valentine’s Day isn’t just for the love birds but also for the dogs!. Pups got to feel all the love during the Valentine’s party, or “pawty,” at the Bittersweet Pet Resort in Niles on Friday. Now, these dogs have no problem...
NILES, MI
WNDU

South Bend’s Seitz Park set to reopen on Aug. 7

Bare Hands Brewery still moving forward with South Bend expansion despite delays. An inspection date set for Feb. 1 has been pushed back to March 1 due to what was described as a supply chain problem. Updated: 53 minutes ago. The South Bend Cubs are looking to add to their...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

1 hurt in overnight shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Police were called to the 1200 block of Johnson Street around midnight. One person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. Stay with 16 News Now...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WGN News

Northwest Indiana man killed in Michigan snowmobile crash

LUCE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A Northwest Indiana man has died as the result of a snowmobile crash in Luce County, Michigan on Wednesday. According to Michigan State Police (MSP), troopers responded to an area near the intersection of Devil’s Hallow Lake Trail and County Road 371 around 9 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities say Robert Huffmaster […]
LUCE COUNTY, MI
WNDU

ROUNDBALL ROUNDUP: Scores, highlights from Feb. 10, 2023

(WNDU) - It’s Friday, which means it’s time for Roundball Roundup!. Here are scores and highlights from high school hoops action around Michiana on Feb. 10, 2023. Washington Twp. 48, South Central (Union Mills) 45(OT) Goshen 60, Wawasee 45. Tri-Twp. 61, West Central 53. Westville 70, Whiting 59.
INDIANA STATE
22 WSBT

Ball State University to hold new Elkhart school accountable

Elkhart, IN (WSBT) — A new, public charter school option will open in Elkhart in the fall. More than 100 students have completed enrollment forms for the Premier Arts Academy. The school will integrate the arts into the everyday academic learning. You can read more about the tuition-free school...
ELKHART, IN
WANE-TV

Officials: Student brought unloaded gun to Columbia City High School

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – A student recently brought an unloaded gun to Columbia City High School, according to a letter sent to families in Whitley County Consolidated Schools. According to the letter from Superintendent Laura McDermott, the student brought in a concealed handgun that wasn’t loaded, let other...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
WNDU

SBFD announces passing of retired firefighter Mike Brown

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Fire Department is mourning the loss of a first responder. The SBFD announced the passing of retired firefighter Mike Brown on Thursday. Mike retired back in early January, and was diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer only a few weeks later. The...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WTHR

First lady Jill Biden traveling to Valparaiso on Feb. 17

VALPARAISO, Ind. — First lady Jill Biden is coming to Valparaiso, Indiana, next week, her office announced Wednesday. In a statement, the first lady's office said Biden would be in Valparaiso "to highlight the Biden Administration's commitment to strengthening our economy and building pathways to good-paying jobs through career-connected learning."
VALPARAISO, IN
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
960K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy