DNR delays Prairie River decision for at least a year

LANSING — The decision by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to change the designation of Prairie River in Branch County from warm stream to cold stream will take at least a year if not more.

Farmers who use the stream’s waters and the aquifer below for irrigation won a temporary battle after massing political opposition to the change which would have a major economic impact on local agriculture.

“The Prairie River issue has been indefinitely delayed by DNR," said Jay Wesley, DNR Fisheries Division Lake Michigan basin coordinator. "It's mainly so we can work with a third party to get more temperature data.”

Because of the time needed to collect data, Wesley said, “we won't be talking about it here for at least a year.”

Branch County Commissioners and other local boards passed resolutions opposing the change.

Branch County Road Commissioners raised an issue in their resolution opposing the change. The designation to protect the sports fish could require expensive bridges rather than culverts where Prairie River crosses roads.

“People are concerned about our data, not following EPA policy when we took the measurements back in 2012 to 2015," Wesley said.

Those now required EPA standards did not exist then but were adopted in 2021.

“We agreed that if we want other people to follow the same procedures to change temperature, that we should get some more data and follow those procedures," Wesley said.

The EPA standards are strict.

“You have to have at least three meters in the river section that you're studying,” Wesley said, explaining that meters measure both water and air temperature.

"So, you get an idea what the ambient air temperatures are to see if it was an extraordinarily warm year or not. Then there's certain calibration standards to follow for your temperature meters.”

Wesley said he hoped one year of new data from a third party would allow redesignation.

“If we do it for a year (and the data) matches what we saw from 2012 to 2015, obviously it didn't change over that time period.”

The basin coordinator hoped there would not be a need to collect two additional years of data.

DNR will work with the Water Use Advisory Council created for the Prairie River drainage area in Branch County which covers 66 square miles. It begins near the Kinderhook sewer plant and flows west to the county line near Burr Oak.

The council and farmers want the water flow and amount of water in the basin to be taken into consideration with DNRs actions to protect the trout.

“It doesn't have anything to do with what I'm doing. But it could show that there's more flow available for withdrawals than what the model predicts now," Wesley said.

Farmers objected to the flow model which was proposed but not actually tested to determine of it was accurate.

“There are plans to put in some new gauge stations, which would measure that flow,” which is handled by the U.S. Geological Survey and Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, Wesley explained.

The coordinator admitted there would need to be more than one year of flow data.

“If the actual flow is higher than what was modeled, that would give more available water for withdrawals. Index flow is an important thing to know. And getting a gauge in there tells you exactly what's happening,” he said.

The change in designation to cool or cold water would require more water in the stream to prevent it from warming during low flow. Shallow water heats up and could reduce fish reproduction.

Farmers in the basin are concerned the designation will reduce the irrigation water for the 55,000 acres of farm land used to grow high-revenue specialty crops such as seed corn and potatoes which require irrigation.

A change would reduce taxable land values which concerns the county.

DNR has made it clear that plans to change the designation of the upper region of the Prairie River basin were to protect the brown trout population, not to look at the economic interest of the landowners and the county.

