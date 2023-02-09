ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, MI

Tawas man dies after state trooper shooting

By The Petoskey News-Review
 3 days ago
CRAWFORD COUNTY — The fatal shooting of a Tawas man by a Michigan State Police trooper on Feb. 3 in Crawford County is under investigation.

David Alan Stockton, 48, was shot and killed by a state police trooper from the Houghton Lake post following a confrontation between the two while troopers were responding to an incident at about 9 p.m., police said in a statement.

During the interaction, the trooper fired his weapon, striking and killing Stockton.

According to state police, a trooper and cadet responded to a call about a vehicle in a ditch on northbound I-75 near the West Federal Highway exit in Crawford County. A preliminary investigation indicates the trooper made contact with the driver and believed him to be intoxicated.

The trooper and cadet weren't injured in the incident and detectives recovered a handgun from Stockton’s vehicle.

Per department protocol, the trooper is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. When complete, the investigation will be forwarded to the office of Crawford County Prosecuting Attorney Sierra Koch for review.

