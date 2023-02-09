ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Love Local downtown a success

 3 days ago

COLDWATER — Put together in less than three weeks, the Saturday “Love Local” was considered a success bringing several hundred people to downtown businesses from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

After the Coldwater Recreation Department moved the January Winterfest to Heritage Park to make use of facilities there, Main Street manager Audrey Tappenden came up with the downtown festivities.

The event focused on the soups and chillis tasting contest from Winterfest. There were 150 people who purchased $5 tasting tickets to allow them to visit businesses and sample and vote on favorites.

“The Love Local event promoted community engagement in the downtown area by encouraging retail shopping and participation in valentine's-themed activities” in the 10 days before Valentine’s Day, Tappenden said.

Kiess and Culy’s jewelry stores were popular stops for couples. Russell Gates provided piano music at Museum Gallery. Other location had a valentine's card-making station, bookmark-making station, and photo booth all free for the public to enjoy.

The top three winners in the soup and chili contest were all close and chosen in the top three by the 110 who cast votes.

Oscar Brown's Tavern won the Best of Bowls Award for its tomato basil soup with 43 votes.

Hope Café had 37 votes for its chick and green chili soup. Third place went to Bent Prop Pub which received 36 votes.

One of the most unusual chillis came from Two Bandits Brewery flavored with its beer and peanut butter added.

The attendees braved cold winds chills in the teens walking between businesses. Tappenden has an online survey on the city of Coldwater website to evaluate continuing the event.

