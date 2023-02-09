ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Try the recipe for Peyton Manning's chicken parm sandwich for a winning Super Bowl menu

By Robin Gibson, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24TaCL_0khX4HJn00

If you're looking for menu ideas for Sunday's Super Bowl LVII, Tennessee superstar QB Peyton Manning has a suggestion.

The former Vols standout and two-time Super Bowl champ was featured in People magazine in January for the chicken parmesan sandwiches bearing his name at the Saloon 16 restaurant in Knoxville - and again in a recent roundup in People of "Super Bowl Recipes That Will Score Big on Game Day."

On the menu at Saloon 16 in Knoxville

Manning is a big part of the "high-end watering hole" Saloon 16 in the Graduate Knoxville hotel on Cumberland Avenue near the University of Tennessee campus.

Named in honor of Manning's nickname, "The Sheriff," and his UT football jersey number, the western-themed bar displays memorabilia from Manning's UT years, and features menu items name-dropping other UT sports figures. "Peyton's Chicken Parm Sandwich" for $14 has a highlighted spot on the main dish lineup.

Manning's chicken parm reference, of course, comes from one of his Nationwide Insurance commercial jingles.

If you're looking to add the signature sandwich to the starting lineup for your own menu on Super Bowl Sunday, here's how, courtesy of People.

Peyton Manning's Chicken Parmesan Sandwiches recipe

Serves: 6

Cooking time: 50 minutes

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 small (6 ounce) white onion, chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1¾ teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 1 (28-ounce) can whole tomatoes with basil
  • ¾ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1½ tablespoons dried basil
  • 3 large eggs, beaten
  • 2 cups Italian-style seasoned panko bread crumbs
  • Canola oil
  • 3 (8 ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breasts, halved horizontally into cutlets
  • 6 (7-inch) fresh hoagie rolls, split
  • 2 (8-ounce) packages of shredded mozzarella

1. Heat olive oil in a large heavy saucepan over medium high. Add the onion, garlic and ¼ teaspoon of the salt; cook, stirring often, until softened and fragrant, about 2 minutes. Stir in tomatoes and ¼ teaspoon each of the salt and pepper; bring to a simmer, stirring to crush tomatoes with the back of a spoon. Cover and reduce heat to medium low. Simmer until thickened, stirring occasionally, about 30 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, stir together flour, dried basil, 1 teaspoon of the salt and remaining ¼ teaspoon of the pepper in a shallow bowl. Place beaten eggs in a second shallow bowl. Place panko in a third shallow bowl. (Optional: Mix some finely grated Parmesan cheese with the bread crumbs to give the chicken extra crunch and another layer of flavor.)

3. Dredge chicken in flour mixture; shake off excess. Dip in beaten egg, allowing any excess to drip back into the bowl, then dredge in panko, pressing lightly to coat.

4. Pour canola oil to depth of ½-inch in a large skillet; heat over medium to 350°. Cook chicken in two batches until lightly golden brown and a thermometer inserted in thickest portion registers 165°, 2 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer to a rack set over a rimmed baking sheet, and sprinkle with remaining ¼ teaspoon salt.

5. Preheat broiler to high with oven rack in center position. Place rolls, cut sides up, on a large rimmed baking sheet. Broil until lightly toasted, about 30 seconds. Remove from oven, and spread ¼ cup tomato sauce on bottom of each roll. Top each with chicken, 3 tablespoons tomato sauce and ⅔ cup mozzarella. Broil until cheese is melted, lightly browned and bubbling, 1 to 3 minutes. Serve immediately.

Robin Gibson is the people and trends editor for Knox News. Contact her at ragibson@gannett.com and follow her on Twitter @RobinGibsonTSP. Read exclusive content while supporting strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Super Bowl 2023: Six recipes perfect for game day

Super Bowl Sunday isn’t just about football – it’s about food and beer as well.As the Eagles take on the Chiefs on Sunday 12 February in Phoenix, millions of Americans will be glued to TV screens as they root for their preferred team.While the game is the main attraction, the day wouldn’t be complete without beloved Super Bowl staples such as buffalo wings and chips and dips.These are six simple recipes you can make to ensure your Super Bowl party is enjoyable and delicious - just don’t forget the refreshments. WingsAccording to the National Chicken Council, Americans will consume...
PHOENIX, AZ
Tina Howell

Chicken alfredo stuffed shells: Simple dinner ideas

If you are looking for something simple and different to make for dinner, this recipe for chicken alfredo stuffed shells is a delicious twist on pasta night. It is a one dish casserole that is easy to clean up as well. The best part is that you can make your own alfredo sauce, if you prefer.
skinnytaste.com

Baked Buffalo Chicken Jalapeño Poppers

This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy. I love jalapeño poppers AND buffalo chicken so I decided to combine them both and really spice things up!. These little Jalapeño Poppers pack a little kick! A delicious twist on the classic appetizer and the perfect halftime snack. A few more recipes with jalapenos I love are Low-Carb Jalapeno Popper “Nachos” and Jalapeno Popper Stuffed Chicken!
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy