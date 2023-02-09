Try the recipe for Peyton Manning's chicken parm sandwich for a winning Super Bowl menu

If you're looking for menu ideas for Sunday's Super Bowl LVII, Tennessee superstar QB Peyton Manning has a suggestion.

The former Vols standout and two-time Super Bowl champ was featured in People magazine in January for the chicken parmesan sandwiches bearing his name at the Saloon 16 restaurant in Knoxville - and again in a recent roundup in People of "Super Bowl Recipes That Will Score Big on Game Day."

On the menu at Saloon 16 in Knoxville

Manning is a big part of the "high-end watering hole" Saloon 16 in the Graduate Knoxville hotel on Cumberland Avenue near the University of Tennessee campus.

Named in honor of Manning's nickname, "The Sheriff," and his UT football jersey number, the western-themed bar displays memorabilia from Manning's UT years, and features menu items name-dropping other UT sports figures. "Peyton's Chicken Parm Sandwich" for $14 has a highlighted spot on the main dish lineup.

Manning's chicken parm reference, of course, comes from one of his Nationwide Insurance commercial jingles.

If you're looking to add the signature sandwich to the starting lineup for your own menu on Super Bowl Sunday, here's how, courtesy of People.

Peyton Manning's Chicken Parmesan Sandwiches recipe

Serves: 6

Cooking time: 50 minutes

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 small (6 ounce) white onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

1¾ teaspoon kosher salt, divided

1 (28-ounce) can whole tomatoes with basil

¾ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided

1 cup all-purpose flour

1½ tablespoons dried basil

3 large eggs, beaten

2 cups Italian-style seasoned panko bread crumbs

Canola oil

3 (8 ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breasts, halved horizontally into cutlets

6 (7-inch) fresh hoagie rolls, split

2 (8-ounce) packages of shredded mozzarella

1. Heat olive oil in a large heavy saucepan over medium high. Add the onion, garlic and ¼ teaspoon of the salt; cook, stirring often, until softened and fragrant, about 2 minutes. Stir in tomatoes and ¼ teaspoon each of the salt and pepper; bring to a simmer, stirring to crush tomatoes with the back of a spoon. Cover and reduce heat to medium low. Simmer until thickened, stirring occasionally, about 30 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, stir together flour, dried basil, 1 teaspoon of the salt and remaining ¼ teaspoon of the pepper in a shallow bowl. Place beaten eggs in a second shallow bowl. Place panko in a third shallow bowl. (Optional: Mix some finely grated Parmesan cheese with the bread crumbs to give the chicken extra crunch and another layer of flavor.)

3. Dredge chicken in flour mixture; shake off excess. Dip in beaten egg, allowing any excess to drip back into the bowl, then dredge in panko, pressing lightly to coat.

4. Pour canola oil to depth of ½-inch in a large skillet; heat over medium to 350°. Cook chicken in two batches until lightly golden brown and a thermometer inserted in thickest portion registers 165°, 2 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer to a rack set over a rimmed baking sheet, and sprinkle with remaining ¼ teaspoon salt.

5. Preheat broiler to high with oven rack in center position. Place rolls, cut sides up, on a large rimmed baking sheet. Broil until lightly toasted, about 30 seconds. Remove from oven, and spread ¼ cup tomato sauce on bottom of each roll. Top each with chicken, 3 tablespoons tomato sauce and ⅔ cup mozzarella. Broil until cheese is melted, lightly browned and bubbling, 1 to 3 minutes. Serve immediately.

