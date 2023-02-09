ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black History Month: Natatorium opens, denies entry to Black residents — 1922

Two months after it opened, nearly 10,000 people took advantage of the Engman Public Natatorium, a brand-new city-owned swimming pool on South Bend’s west side. Despite proclaiming itself “public” by carving the word into the concrete edifice, a significant portion of the public — the city’s growing African American community — was denied entry by the people who were in charge of it. As a South Bend city-owned and taxpayer-funded entity, the Natatorium became a focus of local civil rights action for nearly 30 years until it became officially integrated in 1950.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44x3xi_0khX4FYL00

