Brick, NJ

Why does a NJ assemblyman want to be Brick mayor instead?

By Erik Larsen, Asbury Park Press
 3 days ago
TOMS RIVER - Facing multiple challenges for his seat within his own Republican Party, state Assemblyman John Catalano will not seek reelection this year and instead plans to run for mayor of Brick, said Ocean County GOP Chairman George R. Gilmore on Wednesday.

The announcement came after Gilmore observed that Ocean County Republicans are disappointed in the job performances of their legislators in Trenton. Gilmore is making no effort this year to dissuade intra-party challenges against some incumbent Republican lawmakers.

Gilmore said he supports Catalano’s decision and will help him win the mayor’s office.

Catalano, 73, a former Brick councilman, has been in the Assembly little more than three years. He succeeded former Assemblyman David W. Wolfe, R-Brick, who retired from public life in 2020. Catalano is the owner and operator of Country Store Jewelers in Brick.

Catalano had been planning to seek a third, two-year term this year, before he informed Gilmore on Wednesday that he wanted to run for mayor of his hometown instead.

Last week, Gov. Phil Murphy nominated Brick Mayor John G. Ducey, a Democrat, to a judgeship on the state Superior Court. If confirmed by the state Senate, Ducey must resign as mayor of the township, which is home to about 75,000 people.

Brick is also a political outlier in Ocean County in that it’s the only town controlled by Democrats; just one Republican sits on its seven-member Township Council. This year, control of the council is at stake as four seats now occupied by Democrats will be on the ballot.

“Brick is a Republican town,” Gilmore nevertheless insisted. “John Ducey is a Democrat, but he’s a conservative Democrat, which is why he was successful.”

Upon Ducey’s confirmation to the bench, local Democrats would name an immediate successor until voters in November elected an individual to serve out the remaining balance of Ducey’s unexpired term, which ends on Dec. 31, 2025.

The position of Brick mayor also pays slightly more than that of a General Assembly member. A state legislator receives an annual salary of $49,000, while — as of 2019 — the township mayor’s annual salary was $52,000. Both elected offices are technically part-time jobs.

Last summer, Catalano lobbied members of the Ocean County Board of Commissioners to be named the next director of the county Department of Consumer Affairs, which came with a starting salary of about $112,000. After a brief public furor that followed over the potential political patronage, the commission appointed Ed McBride, the deputy director of the department, to replace now-retired Director Stephen Scaturro.

Gilmore said Wednesday that the county GOP screening committee is now meeting next week instead of this Saturday as originally scheduled. Gilmore said he is appointing new members to the committee and had not made a decision as of Wednesday about whether to allow additional applicants to screen for Catalano’s Assembly seat as a result of Wednesday’s announcement.

Catalano is not the first major Republican incumbent in Ocean County to call it quits after previously announcing their intention to seek reelection this year. Last week, county Commissioner Joseph H. Vicari announced that he had decided not to seek reelection, after more than 40 years in office.

Contact Asbury Park Press reporter Erik Larsen at elarsen@gannettnj.com.

Michael Matthews
2d ago

Two people requesting to run in Catalano’s district have associated with the Patriot Freedom Project (the group donating to supporting the J6er who had 25min video on YouTube yelling about armed revolt against Lakewood. Media usually just shows a pic of the guy with the Hitler stache. Even in D.C: ‘he’s not a National threat, but a more of a localized threat to Lakewood, NJ.’). Inner township conflicts could occur.

