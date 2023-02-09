Middletown woman braved infection, 12-degree night and a bear to finish Appalachian Trail

Kendall Gemellaro was hiking near Shenandoah National Park in Virginia, listening to an audio book through headphones, when she noticed something moving toward her.

“I was looking down because it was rocky, and all of a sudden I saw this — I thought it was a dog,” she said.

It was no dog.

“It was a bear,” she said. “I finally stopped and it was about three feet away. He must have just woken up from hibernation because he was thin and moved slow. I was like, ‘Oh, if he wants me, he could maul me.’ He looked at me, I looked at him, and we parted ways.”

Gemellaro’s way was north on the Appalachian Trail. The 24-year-old Middletown resident completed the 2,200-mile, 14-state hike from Georgia to Maine over five months in 2022 after falling short in 2021. It was a lesson in perseverance and patience for the Brookdale Community College student and U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

“You have to get comfortable with being uncomfortable,” she said. “Nature will kick your (butt). There’s no way to beat it. You’ve just got to deal with it.”

A first-try failure

A Mater Dei Prep graduate, Gemellaro took up the Appalachian Trail as a challenge and something different — “like a road trip, but without the gas,” she said.

About 3 million people visit the trail annually, with roughly 3,000 attempting to “thru-hike” the entire length — a task completed by 25%, or less than 1,000. It can be perilous. In 2021 Gemellaro picked up a bacterial infection along the way and had to call it quits in Connecticut.

“I couldn’t keep food down,” she said. “I was getting thin — really thin.”

When her weight dropped from 105 pounds to 90, Gemellaro shelved the hike, spent a few weeks recovering and set her sights on 2022. After a few months of training on a treadmill with her 20-pound backpack of supplies, she launched quest No. 2 in February.

Many people tackle the Appalachian Trail alone, because it can be hard to align pace-wise with a partner or group over such a rigorous journey. Gemellaro said there were two-day stretches when she encountered no people. She did regularly text photos to family members and friends to let them know she was OK.

“I don’t hate people, but I enjoy some solitude for sure,” she said. “Being alone out there didn’t bother me.”

A 12-degree night

Early on, Gemellaro spent a 12-degree night shivering in her tent in the Great Smoky Mountains along the Tennessee-North Carolina border. Throughout the trek there was rain — a ton of it — and occasionally a turned ankle. She did meet people along the way, including a man attempting the trail while carrying the teddy bear of his young daughter, who had recently died.

In New Hampshire, hobbling along on an injured foot, she got a ride into town from a generous married couple.

“They took me to dinner, bought me beer, let me sleep on their couch,” Gemellaro said. “I was ready to move in.”

A friend accompanied her over the final 100 miles, to the trail’s end atop 5,200-foot Mount Katahdin in Maine. All told, Gemellaro estimates she spent about $5,000 on each of the two attempts.

Friends have asked her which challenge was tougher, Marine Corps boot camp or completing the Appalachian Trail. It’s a tough question to answer, she said, because they’re apples and oranges.

“The trail is long and grueling, but there’s nobody yelling at you,” she said. “You can stop and take a break if you’re tired.”

A surprising number of the folks Gemellaro encountered on the trail were retirees, some of whom moved at a much faster pace than hers.

“One guy blew by me like I was standing still,” she said. “He was 60 years old, and he’d started a month after me.”

That was less stunning than her bear encounter, but more humbling.

“I told him, ‘You’re a maniac,’” she said.

