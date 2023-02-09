ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comedy, Valentine's dance: 10 things to do in Seacoast this weekend

By Autumn DeNuzzio, Portsmouth Herald
 3 days ago
The weather is heating up, and the Seacoast entertainment scene is hot, hot, hot this weekend. There are comedy shows sure to make you laugh, line dancing, a half kilometer run and a family friendly dance party to get your heart rate up, and an open mic night to showcase your talents.

Here's a look at 10 things to do this weekend:

Karen Morgan at McCue’s Comedy Club

What: Karen Morgan was born and raised in Athens, Georgia, but now calls Maine home. A former trial attorney, she began her professional comedy career as a Finalist on Nickelodeon Television’s “Search for the Funniest Mom in America.”

Where: McCue’s Comedy Club, 580 Portsmouth Traffic Circle, Portsmouth

Cost: $20

603 Line Dance at The Rockingham Ballroom

What: Line Dance hosted by 603 Line Dance with Kathleen Crocker. Lessons followed by requests and open dancing. Nice mix of country, pop, rock, and funk.

When: Friday, Feb. 10 from 7 to 11 p.m.

Where: Rockingham Ballroom, 22 Ash Swamp Road, Newmarket

Cost: $15

Film-V & Nap Time at The Stone Church

What: FILM-V (Film Five) is an emerging band consisting of accomplished musicians who play a wide range of music. FILM-V offers tunes you can’t help but dance to with funky bass lines, rocking drum beats, a dueling horn section, groovy guitar and killer vocals,

When: Friday, Feb. 10 at 9 p.m.

Where: The Stone Church, 5 Granite St., Newmarket

Cost: $10 to $15

'Run Through History' half kilometer at Strawbery Banke

What: Join Strawbery Banke for the second annual “Run Through History” half kilometer. Costumes encouraged.

When: Saturday, Feb. 11 from 1 to 2 p.m.

Where: Strawbery Banke Museum, 14 Hancock St., Portsmouth

Cost: $20 donation, children under five are free

Newmarket Project Graduation featuring New Norde at The Stone Church

What: Support the Newmarket Graduating Class of 2023 with a Mid-Winter Blues Bash at the Stone Church with live music from local rock band, New Norde.

When: Saturday, Feb. 11 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Where: The Stone Church, 5 Granite St., Newmarket

Cost: $25

Christine Hurley at Cisco Brewers

What: Christine Hurley is known as the "Queen of Boston Comedy" and is headlining two shows at Cisco Brewers in Portsmouth.

When: Saturday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

Where: Cisco Brewers Portsmouth, 35 Corporate Drive, Portsmouth

Cost: $24

Valentine’s Dance with New Legacy Swing Band at The Rockingham Ballroom

What: With its big horn sound, the Legacy Swing Band has performed all over New England for over 25 years. Ticket includes a free dance lesson and romantic setting with cafe seating with a stem rose, premium chocolate and candle lighting.

When: Saturday, Feb. 11 from 6:30 to 10 p.m.

Where: Rockingham Ballroom, 22 Ash Swamp Road, Newmarket

Cost: $25

Funky Dawgz Brass Band at Jimmy’s

What: The Funky Dawgz return to Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club for another spectacularly arranged night of grooves!

When: Saturday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club, 135 Congress St., Portsmouth

Cost: $10 to $45

Rollercoaster – a family friendly dance party at 3S Artspace

What: This is a dance party for parents and their kids featuring music you listened to before the Encanto soundtrack invaded your speakers. Get ready for some Run DMC, Beastie Boys, Salt-n-Pepa, The Go-Go’s right alongside music the whole family can rock out to.

When: Sunday, Feb. 12 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Where: 3S Artspace, 319 Vaughan St., Portsmouth

Cost: Free for parents and tots under two; $10 1st child / $5 each additional sibling

Open Mic Night at WSCA

What: Open Mic Night is back on the Button Factory Stage at WSCA. Bring your own chair, and the best chair (voted on by the crowd) will win a prize!

When: Sunday, Feb. 12 from 7 to 11 p.m.

Where: Button Factory Stage, 909 Islington St., Portsmouth

Cost: $10

