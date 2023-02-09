Comedy, Valentine's dance: 10 things to do in Seacoast this weekend
The weather is heating up, and the Seacoast entertainment scene is hot, hot, hot this weekend. There are comedy shows sure to make you laugh, line dancing, a half kilometer run and a family friendly dance party to get your heart rate up, and an open mic night to showcase your talents.
Here's a look at 10 things to do this weekend:
Karen Morgan at McCue’s Comedy Club
What: Karen Morgan was born and raised in Athens, Georgia, but now calls Maine home. A former trial attorney, she began her professional comedy career as a Finalist on Nickelodeon Television’s “Search for the Funniest Mom in America.”
Where: McCue’s Comedy Club, 580 Portsmouth Traffic Circle, Portsmouth
Cost: $20
Dining out:Check out these Seacoast restaurants with special menus for Valentine's Day 2023
603 Line Dance at The Rockingham Ballroom
What: Line Dance hosted by 603 Line Dance with Kathleen Crocker. Lessons followed by requests and open dancing. Nice mix of country, pop, rock, and funk.
When: Friday, Feb. 10 from 7 to 11 p.m.
Where: Rockingham Ballroom, 22 Ash Swamp Road, Newmarket
Cost: $15
Film-V & Nap Time at The Stone Church
What: FILM-V (Film Five) is an emerging band consisting of accomplished musicians who play a wide range of music. FILM-V offers tunes you can’t help but dance to with funky bass lines, rocking drum beats, a dueling horn section, groovy guitar and killer vocals,
When: Friday, Feb. 10 at 9 p.m.
Where: The Stone Church, 5 Granite St., Newmarket
Cost: $10 to $15
'Run Through History' half kilometer at Strawbery Banke
What: Join Strawbery Banke for the second annual “Run Through History” half kilometer. Costumes encouraged.
When: Saturday, Feb. 11 from 1 to 2 p.m.
Where: Strawbery Banke Museum, 14 Hancock St., Portsmouth
Cost: $20 donation, children under five are free
Newmarket Project Graduation featuring New Norde at The Stone Church
What: Support the Newmarket Graduating Class of 2023 with a Mid-Winter Blues Bash at the Stone Church with live music from local rock band, New Norde.
When: Saturday, Feb. 11 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Where: The Stone Church, 5 Granite St., Newmarket
Cost: $25
Christine Hurley at Cisco Brewers
What: Christine Hurley is known as the "Queen of Boston Comedy" and is headlining two shows at Cisco Brewers in Portsmouth.
When: Saturday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.
Where: Cisco Brewers Portsmouth, 35 Corporate Drive, Portsmouth
Cost: $24
Valentine’s Dance with New Legacy Swing Band at The Rockingham Ballroom
What: With its big horn sound, the Legacy Swing Band has performed all over New England for over 25 years. Ticket includes a free dance lesson and romantic setting with cafe seating with a stem rose, premium chocolate and candle lighting.
When: Saturday, Feb. 11 from 6:30 to 10 p.m.
Where: Rockingham Ballroom, 22 Ash Swamp Road, Newmarket
Cost: $25
Funky Dawgz Brass Band at Jimmy’s
What: The Funky Dawgz return to Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club for another spectacularly arranged night of grooves!
When: Saturday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club, 135 Congress St., Portsmouth
Cost: $10 to $45
Rollercoaster – a family friendly dance party at 3S Artspace
What: This is a dance party for parents and their kids featuring music you listened to before the Encanto soundtrack invaded your speakers. Get ready for some Run DMC, Beastie Boys, Salt-n-Pepa, The Go-Go’s right alongside music the whole family can rock out to.
When: Sunday, Feb. 12 from 2 to 4 p.m.
Where: 3S Artspace, 319 Vaughan St., Portsmouth
Cost: Free for parents and tots under two; $10 1st child / $5 each additional sibling
Open Mic Night at WSCA
What: Open Mic Night is back on the Button Factory Stage at WSCA. Bring your own chair, and the best chair (voted on by the crowd) will win a prize!
When: Sunday, Feb. 12 from 7 to 11 p.m.
Where: Button Factory Stage, 909 Islington St., Portsmouth
Cost: $10
Comments / 0