Bloomington, IN

What to watch at the IHSAA state girls swim meet

By Jim Gordillo, The Herald-Times
 3 days ago

Bloomington is sending another strong contingent from North and South to the girls' state swimming finals this weekend. Here's what to watch:

Details, details

The venue is the IU Natatorium on the campus of IUPUI in Indianapolis. Preliminaries will take place on Friday starting at 6 p.m. Each race has at least 32 competitors and four heats in each. The top eight will return for the A Finals and the next eight for the B Finals on Saturday at 1 p.m. All diving will be on Saturday and will start with the prelims at 9 a.m.

Bloomington will have a competitor in each event except for the 200 freestyle relay.

Returning swimmers

A big chunk of the crews from North and South have been to state before.

Returning to Indy are South's Alex Eakin (500 freestyle, 15th; 200 free relay, 400 free relay), Grace Nelson (200 free relay), Anna Asplund (400 free relay) and Carina Jacobson (diving, 27th) and North's Lucy Mitchell (breaststroke, 27th, 200 medley relay), Karen Tabbal and Annie Murer (400 free relay) and Ashley Freel (butterfly, ninth; backstroke, 15th; medley relay, 400 free relay).

In addition, South junior Kate Seidenfaden participated in the Kentucky state meet the past two seasons.

South's slate at state

This year's state lineup got a boost after Saturday's sectional with the addition of three call-ups for the 200 medley relay, Asplund in the backstroke and Eakin in the 500 freestyle and then diver Jacobson took seventh at regional to also advance.

South's sectional champs include Harper Eakin in the 200 and 500, Nelson in the 200 IM and Asplund in the 100 free. But it also took a strong overall effort to put the Panthers back on top of the team standings.

"We are proud of our team," South coach Annie Eakin said. "It was a fun meet. We got to see the girls swim fast and the team we have this year is a very cohesive group.

"Thursday night, we swam well and Saturday, we swam so well. It was nice to see everyone swim fast and move up into the places that we had trained them for and had been working with them to believe they could compete at."

Nelson was one of them, leading five North and South swimmers in the top six in the IM with a 2:13.19.

Freshman Harper Eakin won the 200 and 500s frees, and senior sister Alex who got a call up in the 500 and helped two relays make it out. The Eakins, oddly enough, will swim side by side in the second heat of the 500.

"They're pretty competitive with each other," Annie Eakin said. "They definitely push each other. It was pretty emotional watching them (in the 500). It was an exciting race, especially the last 150 as we watched the splits."

The Panthers' highest seeds are Asplund in the 100 free and Harper Eakin in the 500 free, both 12th. Alex Eakin is 18th in the 500 and Asplund is 19th in the back. South also hopes to avoid last year's two 17th place relay finishes. The medley is seeded 22nd and the 400 free is 16th.

North's state lineup

North was a sectional runner-up and came out with two school records as well.

"I was really stoked with everyone's performance," North coach Taylor McGregor said. "We had a lot of best times on Thursday and came back Saturday right on or got better and you can't ask for more than that.

"We tried to put our best foot forward and be in a good place mentally for the finals and then hold on and have a good set of races. We had an awesome day."

It started with the medley relay going 1:48.16 to duck under the 2021 record by .16. Tabbal, a senior, anchored the finish in 24.17 and that set up her first-ever sectional title in the 50 free in 24.37, just short of Freel's school mark of 24.31. So Tabbal, third as a sophomore, second last year, is seeded 26th, but has something to shoot for.

"It's nice to start off with that medley relay," McGregor said. "You love to have that moment. And when we saw that 24.1 for Karen we thought, this is the time to shine for her. It was cool to see her be able to finally get that individual title she's been knocking on the door of."

Mitchell defended her sectional title in the breast by a mere .10 against a field right on her tail when it came to the seed times.

"She's such a racer and she always cuts it close," McGregor said. "It was just who was going to be on that day. It was a great race and she had to dig deep and find a new gear and hold on. She swims so well in the middle of the pool, so then it was just about holding on in the turns and pull outs."

The Freel thing

Freel has the Cougars' top seeds, 10th in the back after breaking her school record by .05 with a 56.83 and 16th in the fly, setting her up to make it back again in both events, and maybe an A Final.

She was 13th in the fly and 14th in the back in last year's prelims and wound up ninth (with the seventh overall fastest time in the finals) and 15th. The medley relay is also looking to step into the finals, seeded 16th.

"Ashley had some really good performances," McGregor said. "We're really happy with where she was at on Saturday. And it's nice to have someone there to push her with Anna Asplund in there to light a fire."

By coincidence, Freel and Asplund are in the same heat of the backstroke and North and South will be side by side in lanes 7-8 in the medley relay.

Defending champs

There are five swimmers back to defend their titles.

Three are from Carmel: Alex Shackell in the fly (setting the state record), Lynsey Bowen in the 500 free (tying the state record) and Berit Berglund, who is looking for the four-year sweep in the back. Also, Penn's Lily Christianson, who set the meet record in the 50 free (to beat Shackell and defend her 2021 title) and Center Grove driver Mia Prusiescki. Berglund has won nine titles overall.

Carmel, of course, is the overwhelming favorite to win a 37th straight title.

IHSAA GIRLS' STATE SWIMMING MEET

Top two seeds and area competitors (state record in parenthesis)

50 freestyle (22.14, 2022): 1. Alex Shackell, Carmel, 22.42; 2. Lily Christianson, Penn, 22.60; 26. Karen Tabbal, BNorth, 24.37. 100 freestyle (48.00, 2022): 1. Christianson, Penn, 49.26; 2. Julie Mishler, Wawasee, 50.46; 12. Anna Asplund, BSouth, 52.37. 200 freestyle (1:45.02, 2022): 1. Josephine Ramey, Fishers, 1:48.16; 2. Lynsey Bowen, Carmel, 1:48.27; 28. Harper Eakin, BSouth, 1:58.66. 500 freestyle (4:45.15, 2015): 1. Ramey, Fishers, 4:48.27; 2. Kate Mouser, Fishers, 4:48.35; 12. H.Eakin, BSouth, 5:06.39; 18. Alex Eakin, BSouth, 5:08.69. 100 backstroke (51.50, 2022): 1. Berit Berglund, Carmel, 54.31; 2. Molly Simmons, Zionsville, 55.08; 10. Ashley Freel, BNorth, 56.83; 19. Anna Asplund, BSouth, 57.91. 100 breaststroke (58.40, 2018): 1. Molly Sweeney, Carmel, 1:01.94; 2. Vivian Wilson, Carmel, 1:02.40; 26. Lucy Mitchell, BNorth, 1:08.35. 100 butterfly (51.71, 2022): 1. Shackell, Carmel, 52.04; 2. Audrey Crawford, Hamilton SE, 54.51; 16. Freel, BNorth, 56.65. 200 individual medley (1:56.67, 2017): 1. Mouser, Fishers, 2:00.48; 2. Sweeney, Carmel, 2:00.58; 25. Grace Nelson, BSouth, 2:13.19. 200 medley relay (1:38.55, 2022) : 1. Carmel, 1:39.26; 2. Penn, 1:41.87; 16. Bloomington North, 1:48.16; 22. Bloomington South, 1:49.27. 200 freestyle relay (1:30.72, 2015): 1. Carmel, 1:33.82; 2. Fishers, 1:34.45. 400 freestyle relay (3:15.38, 2015): 1. Carmel, 3:23.62; 2. Fishers, 3:26.35; 16. Bloomington South, 3:38.75.

Contact Jim Gordillo at jgordillo@heraldt.com or 812-331-4381 and follow on Twitter @JimGordillo.

