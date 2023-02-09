Career night has Marshwood boys basketball fans chanting Cooper Aiguier's name

SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — Whenever the Marshwood High School student section lets out its thunderous "Coooop" chant that shakes the building, it's a sign something good is happening for the Hawks.

There were a lot of those chants on Tuesday night.

Senior Cooper Aiguier scored a career-high 26 points, including five 3-pointers, to help lead Marshwood to a 63-42 Class A South victory over Sanford. Aiguier's previous season-high came in his 22-point effort in a 64-57 win over Noble last month.

Marshwood, with one game left, is now 12-5 on the season.

"Cooper has had a great season," Marshwood head coach Bobby Pratt said. "He's really been scoring the ball at a different lever these past couple of weeks ... he's shooting the ball well, and he's always shot the ball well. He's really taking it to the basket. He had some really tough finishes tonight in the paint, and he makes his free throws; he's a phenomenal free-throw shooter."

Aiguier scored eight points in both the first quarter and third quarters, and five points in both the second and fourth quarters.

"I try to have the same mindset every game, which is going in to win and be a team player," Aiguier said.

Aiguier in total made nine shots, and whether it was from the perimeter, midrange, or finishing through contact at the rim, the senior guard was scoring in multiple ways.

"I do whatever the defense gives me," Aiguier said on how he was attacking the Sanford defense. "If they're backing off, I'm going to shoot it, if they're up on me, I'm going to drive (to the basket) and try to find my teammates for an open shot."

Aiguier made two 3-pointers in the first and third quarters, with another coming in the second quarter. He also took advantage at the charity stripe by making three of his four free-throw attempts — all in the fourth quarter.

"Cooper was excellent," Pratt added. "Anytime Cooper gets an open shot, we like that, it's a good shot for our team."

The hard work and dedication to improving his game and becoming more of an all-around player is showing up frequently during the season that Aiguier is having. Known for being more of a 3-point marksman coming into this season, Aiguier put in the work to have games like Tuesday.

"The thing about Cooper is he works tremendously hard in practice," Pratt said. "Every rep he takes is game speed and I truly believe it's made a difference. Working with our assistant coaches on that mid-level game has made a difference. Teams know he's a great 3-point shooter, but now, his ability to go by you just makes him a tougher matchup. It's a testament to (Aiguier) and his hard work for the past two years especially. Really good stuff."

"I was just working on my game, and working on my athleticism," Aiguier said of his preparation heading into his senior season. "Just trying to do as much as I can to get ready for the season and help my teammates."

If you ask Aiguier, his number one goal is winning above individual awards, but after scoring 13 points in the first half, his hot hand was ready to be fed consistently.

"A little bit, when I was getting hot," Aiguier joked about wanting the ball.

"It felt great," he added on being able to have a career night in front of the home crowd. "I love our atmosphere here in our gym, and when our teammates are happy and when we're playing our best basketball, it's a great feeling."

Pratt and the Hawks fell in the Class A South championship to Falmouth last year, but Aiguier's improved offensive versatility gives the Marshwood offense another added dimension in hopes of getting over the hump when the tournament comes around.

"I think anytime you can have that two-way game like Cooper's doing where he's shooting the ball really well from the outside and the defense has to play up on him, but then he knows to ball fake, rip and go by, is another great move getting into the paint," Pratt said. "He's a really good pull-up jump shooter, but now he's going to the basket with floaters, finishing at the rim and it's just another level to his game. It makes our team tough to defend."

Along with Aiguier's career night, senior forward Andrew Perry poured in his own 26 points, as the two seniors combined to outscored Sanford by themselves.

"It's tough," Aiguier said on team's trying to defend Perry and himself when they are both hot from the floor. "(Perry) is a great player, and when he's hot, where tough to beat."

"I was feeling it from the 3-point line, Perry said. "Every time I shot it, it went in. (My teammates) fed me in the inside and I was able to get some quick layups and buckets."

Now is the time to play the Hawks' best ball

Marshwood is sitting at 12-5, which is fourth in Class A South, which really isn't that much of a focus. As coaches preach to the team, it's about playing the absolute best ball heading into the tournament - set to begin shortly.

"I think we've been up and down the last few weeks with some injuries and a lot of games in a short amount of time," Pratt said. "But I think we're finally starting to get healthy, rested and we're playing really well the last two games ... I like the way the guys are playing, we still need to improve in practice."

The Hawks have one last regular season game, a rematch with Westbrook (13-3). Westbrook defeated Marshwood, 48-42 in the prior head-to-head matchup this season. Then, it's time for the post-season.

"I feel like we're going to come out and play even harder," Perry said. "We should be able to get some wins."