Kittery, ME

Kittery Water District revises its plan for moving to a new home: Here's what we know

By Ian Lenahan, Portsmouth Herald
 3 days ago
KITTERY, Maine — Kittery Water District leaders are scouring the market for available land in town to build a new facility from the ground up.

The water district, whose current State Road parcel and Foreside headquarters have been viewed as a prime spot for affordable workforce housing development for years, is on the hunt for seven-plus acres of land in Kittery to construct a new home.

The goal to look to build a new home marks a change in plans. John Perry, the president of the district’s five-member board of trustees, said last month the district was readying to release a request for proposals for developers regarding the potential sale and redevelopment of their 15-23 State Road building, which also houses Fair Tide. He had also said the district was looking at buildings for sale for a new home.

The water utility has since revised its plan. The board of trustees is now working with Aland Realty to look for available land rather than an existing building.

More local news:Short-term rentals in Kittery: What to know as town changes rules and fees

What the Kittery Water District needs in a new home

“We need a piece of land where we can come close to what we presently have regarding the laydown of our materials,” Perry said this week.

At minimum, the district wants seven acres for a new facility with the district’s offices, garage space, cold storage space, area to place materials and space for large vehicles.

“Not only do we have trailers ourselves that we lug pipe and equipment around with, but we need access for 18-wheelers,” Perry added.

Real estate:Record-setting $6.5M New Castle home among 10 Seacoast million-dollar sales in early 2023

The district has held several meetings in recent months to discuss the direction it wishes to take in regard to moving from State Road in the future.

The board of trustees is examining the costs of what it would take to purchase land and build a new facility in town.

“When we put those two numbers together that will give us a bottom line of what we’ll want to ask for our property,” Perry added.

Could affordable housing come to water district site after it moves?

A Joint Land Use Study conducted by the U.S. Department of Defense that involved officials from the town, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and the Southern Maine Planning and Development Commission was completed in January 2020.

Leaders of the study concluded a lack of local affordable housing resulted in shipyard workers having to move into lower-cost housing in areas inland throughout Maine and New Hampshire. This creates traffic jams, long lines of commuters each day and parking challenges on the Navy yard and around the Foreside in Kittery.

More local news:Kittery man missing 40 years: New effort to solve case of Reeves K. Johnson III

At the time of the report’s release, a development team pictured a land swap between the water district and the shipyard, which would have brought a parking garage for shipyard workers and affordable housing units to State Road. The idea, which never happened, would have resulted in the Kittery Water District getting a new facility on a Dennett Road parcel at no cost.

More recently, Emily Flinkstrom of Fair Tide and Perry, of the water district, expressed support for the idea of housing coming to the site. There are no firm plans at the moment to make it happen.

The Kittery Water District owns 15-23 State Road, which was built in 1974 and last assessed at $165,400.

The water district’s plan to move from the premises comes as Fair Tide, along with Footprints Food Pantry, have proposed redeveloping the former Kittery Family Practice building on Shapleigh Road to create a one-stop social services hub called Mainspring. The project is being reviewed by the town’s Planning Board.

The water district’s board of trustees will hold its next meeting Wednesday, Feb. 15. Aland Realty co-owner Chris Erikson is slated to give a presentation to the board, per a public meeting agenda.

Comments / 0

 

Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

