Jane Durgin, Traip Academy graduate, selected as next principal of Kittery high school

KITTERY, Maine — A lifelong resident of Kittery and current school district administrator has been chosen as the next principal of R.W. Traip Academy.

Jane Durgin, the district’s director of special services and a graduate of Traip, has been tapped to take on the role effective July 1. An internal hire nominated by Kittery Superintendent of schools Eric Waddell, she will replace retiring high school principal John Drisko, who announced in October he will leave at the end of the 2022-23 school year.

The Kittery School Committee unanimously approved Durgin’s nomination on Tuesday night. Committee chairperson Julie Dow, Durgin’s sister, abstained from the vote.

“I want to thank the School Committee and the community certainly for supporting me in this endeavor,” Durgin said Tuesday. “I am beyond excited. I know I'm walking into a building next year that has a very strong staff, and I am just so energized by the idea of bringing our vision forward.”

Addressing the School Committee, Durgin said in the beginning of her tenure, she plans to take a back seat and listen to the needs of students, staff and families in order to guide her leadership.

“There are a lot of very skilled and dedicated educators at Traip Academy and (in) leading that building, I just really want to hear what they have to say and how we can all grow together,” Durgin added. “I’m thrilled. I’m genuinely excited about this opportunity.”

Why Kittery superintendent decided against wide search for new principal

In early January, Waddell posted the principal vacancy internally, a custom practice prior to potentially posting it externally. Upon receiving Durgin’s application, Waddell opted not to search for external candidates, which is permitted by district policy.

“I expect Traip Academy will thrive under Ms. Durgin's leadership,” he said prior to the School Committee’s meeting.

Within the district's “Recruiting and Hiring of Administrative Staff Administrative Procedure” policy, a section states the district can forgo posting the job opening externally if the superintendent, after consulting with the School Committee, deems that an internal candidate “is exceptionally well qualified for the position.”

Waddell said filling high school principal vacancies “is an extremely challenging task in 2023,” and he believes more school districts will look to hire from within when facing a high school principal position opening.

“I recognize .... nominating a currently employed Kittery School District employee may be viewed as a bold move,” he added. “I contend that my nomination and the School Committee's ultimate hiring of Ms. Durgin is absolutely in the best interest of Traip Academy and the entire district.”

Drisko, who now has more than four decades of experience in education, became Traip Academy’s principal in July 2017.

Durgin did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this story.