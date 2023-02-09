Sophomore Anna Asplund's breakout season: 'There's something about swimming'

The Asplund siblings have all found their niche in sports at Bloomington South.

John Asplund was a standout distance runner now doing big things at Franklin College, while Michael Asplund just finished up a stellar career with the boys’ tennis team and might have a budding college career ahead of him, too.

Now, it’s Anna Asplund’s turn. The sophomore has had a breakout season for the girls’ swim team, winning a sectional title in the 100 freestyle and with the 400 free relay and getting extra duty at the state finals this weekend thanks to call-ups in the medley relay and backstroke.

All of them learned how to swim taking lessons at Indiana University’s outdoor pool but only Anna saw it as a sport she wanted to pursue, eventually joining a club and working her way toward South.

“We all did lots of sports as kids,” Anna said. “I did Taekwondo, rock climbing, tap dance. I went to a tennis camp and it wasn’t for me. Soccer, I didn’t do so well with sports that need hand-eye coordination. John went to swimming lessons, but it didn’t work for him so he went into running.

“Doing multiple sports at young ages helps you find out what you like to do the best and what you really like. And as you get older, you have to let go of a few things and specialize.”

The water became her home.

“I like being in the pool,” she said. “Something about it, you know?”

Off to a solid start

Asplund had a solid freshman season, despite dealing with illness late in the year, as the Panthers’ top IM’er and backstroker. She finished second in both events at sectional while holding down legs for the medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay, which she won so she had a chance to swim in the state finals and the team placed 17th.

“It was just a good experience,” Asplund said. “Just so many other swimmers who are really good. I know last year, even though I went in only for a relay, it was cool just to see so much high-level competition and watch some of the best swimmers in the state, look at them and watch the things that they do and take it in.

“Maybe I should be doing this and help get closer to their times. Plus, it’s good recognition for college.”

Yeah, she's already aiming to swim at the next level.

"Anna works really hard and she’s driven, and goal oriented,” South coach Annie Eakin said. “But she’s also fun and can be easy going yet serious about competing. She’s a good kid to coach, kind of goofy sometimes, but always works really hard. She’s a good one to have in the pool.”

Changing gears

This year brought some changes to her lineup. She stayed in the back, her strongest stroke, taking two seconds off her seed time to place second in 57.91, just .67 off the state cut which was good enough to get a call-up to fill out the field. But she switched to the 100 freestyle and was quick enough to win and get a state cut, dropping from a seed time of 54.18 to a 52.37.

The switch also meant more speed work, which helped greatly with her improvement.

“Back has usually been my best stroke, but my free has improved as well,” Asplund said. “Honing in on those two definitely helps because that’s what you’re practicing all the time and that’s what you’re racing all the time.”

She considers back to be her best stroke, with her freestyle catching up, and the 200 back, a college and club level race, she sees as her best event.

“I usually train more 200 back so I’d still do good when I switched from high school to club season,” Asplund said. “But this year, I’m focusing more on the 100 back, so that’s why my times have been better.”

It’s helped her get out faster for the shorter event and find the right tempo faster.

“You can’t hold back,” Asplund said. “It’s a sprint.”

Building her back better

Asplund’s 27.72 leadoff for the medley relay was a sectional best and her 27.89 start in the back final was right behind the eventual champion, Ashley Freel of North, who had a half-second on her in the last half of the race. Asplund’s time was still two seconds faster than in the 2022 sectional final.

“I’ve worked a lot more on my underwaters, and my breakouts, mostly little things,” she said. “Definitely my starts have gotten better. When I started, I used to have my legs kind of drag too much and slow it down. And then I'd break out too early in my transition, from underwater to starting to swim, too slow.

“And my tempo has gotten better and I have a better catch. If you don’t pull properly, you’re wasting energy.”

She knows the technique and the language of swimming.

“It’s what I keep saying to the kids, what you put into it is what you get out of it,” Eakin said. “She swims year round. What makes her successful is that I don’t have to keep reminding her to focus.”

“I’m very competitive,” said Asplund, whose 52.23 finish in the 400 relay at sectional was second only by .02 to Freel.

And that’s how she’ll be with a full load this year at the state finals, whether she’s facing the bottom of the pool or the ceiling up above as she races from one end to the other.

“What happened at sectional just raised my confidence level,” Asplund said. “Because I knew I had to drop a decent amount of time and I knew what I wanted to go.

“And I didn’t really know... I knew I could probably go that fast, but you really don’t know until you do. So that was nice for me to see.”

