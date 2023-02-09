Eustace Prep senior's fashion app idea wins full scholarship at Rider

Bishop Eustace Prep senior Brianna Bogos doesn’t have to worry about how she’s paying for college: Her business idea earned her a four-year tuition scholarship to Rider University.

The Cherry Hill resident won Rider’s 2023 Norm Brodsky Business Concept Competition, which challenges high school students to develop an innovative business idea and present it in front of a panel of judges.

Bogos pitched an app to complement her business, Find The Perfect Outfit LLC, to a panel of judges on Jan. 28 and nailed it.

Find the Perfect Outfit connects consumers to independent clothing retailers by curating outfit ideas. The app idea would enable consumers to add items to a wish list, follow their friends to see their favorite clothing and follow a variety of retailers to see new releases. Retailers would pay to have their products featured on the app.

Bogos said the scholarship award takes a lot of stress out of the equation.

“It takes a huge financial burden off my shoulders and allows me to focus on my education and growing my business,” she said.

Bogos established Find The Perfect Outfit, LLC with a website and social media profiles that showcase a variety of designers and outfits, and allows users to browse clothing by aesthetic, further customizing their experience.

“I curate clothes for people based on TikTok trends,” said Bogos, who has more than 20,000 followers the social media platform, and intends to major in marketing. “People characterize different styles by aesthetic and I just post about that and I post about small businesses. I want to create an app that’s kind of based off of that. I’m going to use the contest, ‘oh, I just won a four-year scholarship’ as a way to kind of bring in investors. I really do want to make this app happen.”

Rider received more than 200 submissions for this year’s competition. Applicants were required to submit a brief summary of their business concept, which went through two rounds of review by a group of judges, before being narrowed down to 10 finalists.

Seniors competed for the full scholarship grand prize, while juniors and sophomores competed for several cash prizes and the chance to be automatically entered into the senior competition when eligible.

“The judges were very impressed by how Brianna intends to expand her current business,” Lora Hudicka, director of Rider's Center for Entrepreneurial Studies, said in a news release. “She exemplifies everything the competition seeks to reward — ingenuity, determination and an innate entrepreneurial mind.”

Bogos gets some of her fashion acumen honestly.

“When I was really little, my Mom-Mom, my grandmother, would teach me how to sew,” she added. “She’d always show me a bunch of cute clothes. My aunt has always been into fashion, too.”

Other finalists from area schools include: Jenna Dancsecs, Cherokee High School (second place, senior division); Danny Emerle, Shawnee High School (fifth place, senior division); Nathaniel Gaw, Atlantic County Institute of Technology (third place, sophomore/junior division) and Ainsley Taggart, Cherokee High School (fourth place, sophomore/junior division).

The competition is sponsored by husband and wife Norm and Elaine Brodsky. Norm Brodsky, a Rider alum, is a long-time entrepreneur, and the namesake of Rider’s Norm Brodsky College of Business. He founded eight successful businesses.

