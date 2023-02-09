Here are 8 things to do this weekend in the Evansville area

Looking for something to do in the Tri-State this weekend? Check out our list of local activities.

Thursday

Winter Jam

Ford Center, 1 SE Martin Luther King Blvd. Tickets are $15.

This is Christian music's biggest tour with performances from We the Kingdom, Jeremy Camp, Andy Mineo, Disciple, Austin French, NewSong, Anne Wilson and more.

Friday

Downtown Newburgh Chocolate Walk

Friday and Saturday, downtown Newburgh. A $10 donation is requested.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day weekend in downtown Newburgh by shopping, dining and walking through the historic district while exploring businesses to collect chocolate goodies

Improv of Love!

7 p.m., Evansville Civic Theatre, 717 N. Fulton Ave. Tickets are $10.

Bring in Valentine's Day a funny way: Joe Gilpatrick and Leo Kempf perform a completely improvised "play" from a single suggestion from the audience.

'5 Lesbians Eating A Quiche'

Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m., STAGEtwo at 321, 321 N. Congress Ave. Tickets are $15.

This comedy takes place in 1956 when the Susan B. Anthony Society for the Sisters of Gertrude Stein are having their annual quiche breakfast. As they assemble, the "widows" await the announcement of the winning quiche and the atomic bomb sirens sound.

Saturday

Meet Your Legislators

9 a.m. to 11 a.m., EVPL Central Branch, 200 SE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Free.

This event includes state legislators whose districts include Vanderburgh County. The elected officials are invited to attend and answer questions from the public.

Dinner and a Comedy Show

6:30 p.m., Simplicity Furniture, 1309 N. Green River Road. Tickets are $25.

Italian dinner and a show featuring Pat Godwin and Jeff Oskay with special guest Clint Hall. Dinner starts are 6:30 p.m. with showtime at 8 p.m.

POCO Country Music Throwdown

6:30 p.m., Posey County Community Event Center, 111 Harmony Township Road. Pre-sale tickets are $15, and $20 at the door.

This fundraiser night supports Sweethearts of the Fair with a night of country music and visting with friends. Food will be provided by an on-site food truck. The St. Philips Inn will provide a cash bar.

The Really Big Mystery Show

7 p.m., Old National Events Plaza, 715 Locust St. Tickets start at $25.

Be amused by this variety show where community members showcase their talents to raise money for the Arc of Evansville.