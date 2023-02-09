Castle grad Isaiah Swope is USI's gym rat. And his rhythmic play has led to team success

EVANSVILLE — Stan Gouard didn’t need a second guess to know who was putting up shots with the backdrop of Michael Jackson and 1980s R&B music in front of an empty arena. The lights were on and the nets swished as someone was getting extra work that Sunday evening.

Gouard’s daughter alerted him to the activity.

“Someone’s in the gym,” she said.

“Who do you think that is?” He responded, already knowing the answer.

“It’s Isaiah,” she answered.

Everyone knew it was Isaiah Swope. None of them needed to see. That’s just who he is. Constantly working, consistently looking to get better, moving and shooting swiftly to the music.

“He’s just one of those guys that is always in the gym,” Gouard said.

The University of Southern Indiana men’s basketball coach then moved on to another Swope story. The now-sophomore guard called him to talk about the team and to go over film. The conversation lasted until around 11 p.m. on a weekday. When the talk began to slow, Gouard said he was going to bed and asked what Swope was going to do.

Swope, not one to fall out of rhythm, responded: “I’m gonna go to my friend’s house and get some shots up.”

“I think that just makes you better when you continue to put yourself out there and watch film and try to play against better players,” Gouard said. “I think that’s why you’re seeing him do what he does right now, because of the things he’s done this summer to get himself in a good place.”

Swope’s offseason work was important on and off the court. He went on tour to Nashville to practice with professionals and players from Vanderbilt while preparing for the Screaming Eagles’ Division I jump. Throughout the offseason, he watched film on the Ohio Valley Conference teams he’d face this season. And it has paid off.

Swope has been one of the OVC’s top performers, shooting 43% from the 3-point line with a 25.7 assist rate. Everything that went into that — the video sessions, traveling to play, late nights by himself at Screaming Eagles Arena, the fine-tuning in between — has brought him to that point.

“(That prepared me) really well,” Swope said. “I think also our non-conference prepared us, me and my team, for the conference.”

One game stands over the rest in the non-league slate. USI hosted Indiana State on Dec. 11, a matchup that should perhaps be dubbed "The Isaiah Swope Game." He scored a career-high 28 points, which included the tying 3-pointer that got the Eagles to overtime and the encore free throws at the end of the 88-85 win.

“There’s not many kids like him that you’ll find,” USI forward Jacob Polakovich said after the game. “It goes without saying how good he is in those clutch situations.”

Those are nothing new for the local player at his hometown school. Swope has been that guy for years, from hitting that shot against the Sycamores, downing a buzzer-beater in similar fashion the year before at Kentucky Wesleyan and the countless times he did it at Castle High School in Newburgh.

He thrives in those situations. A fan at the crucial road game against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville held a sign that read “Swope? How about Nope.” They shared a laugh before Swope scored 23 points in a massive USI win.

Doing that for the hometown team? Melodic.

“Each and every night, I see my family out at all the games; supporters from my high school, even people from middle school, elementary school,” Swope said. “Just knowing I got the love and support of the community and friends still to this day, just going out there and playing hard for them — it just means the world.”

Why Swope is a key component to the Screaming Eagles’ success

USI often goes to Swope when it needs a play. He had the final shot against Tennessee-Martin despite having scored two points prior. He hit the coda 3-pointer for a win against Eastern Illinois. Swope is that guy.

“He’s a very loyal guy that believes in his craft. He works extremely hard to do what he’s been doing as of late,” Gouard said. “He has so much confidence in his game but that’s because of the work he’s put in to take the shots he takes and do the things he does.

“He’s a key component to our success.”

That word, “loyal,” is the key. That defines Swope. He’s never one to shy away and let the other members of the ensemble have the spotlight. Polakovich has been in it, as has Trevor Lakes, Tyler Henry and several other players throughout the season.

Swope is their biggest supporter. That’s who he is — that’s his melody, his song. With that support and loyalty, others show the same.

“5 a.m. work,” Henry said with an ear-to-ear grin as Swope was being interviewed after the Eastern Illinois win.

“That’s nothing spectacular for Isaiah Swope,” USI guard Gary Solomon said following the Indiana State upset. “He does that every day in practice. That was just something normal.”

Swope’s loyalty to his team goes beyond his points and the wins. Eagles guard Jack Campion hit a tying 3-pointer to send the home game against Morehead State to overtime in his first appearance following his father’s sudden passing. Swope was among the first of his teammates to swarm Campion. While Campion was being interviewed postgame, Swope put his arm around him to show his support.

“(It was) amazing, wonderful. We know what he can do,” Swope said. “Not too much we can all say, but just be here for him. Be a family, a brotherhood nature around him. It was crazy, meant to be.”

Gouard: ‘I think the rest is history’

Gourd has emphasized local recruiting since he became a head coach — “it’s important to recruit your own backyard and not let the good ones get away,” he said. He had to watch Swope when he started hearing about him.

There were difficulties with that. The COVID-19 pandemic was still raging.

“It was family only,” Gouard said, “but I made some phone calls.”

Gouard was impressed while watching Swope’s Castle team face Floyd Central. Swope was an elite scorer, and high school players couldn’t guard him despite his listed 5-foot-10 height.

“I remember walking out of there like, ‘This kid is really good,” he said, but he didn’t offer Swope right away. Gouard wanted to see more. “I always at least evaluate a kid three, four, five times — sometimes too many. I’m just very cautious, very detailed about the things I wanted him to do.”

The more Gouard watched Swope, though, the more the fit became clear. After getting “so many” calls about Swope and the need for USI to recruit him, the song came together. He saw his quick, rhythmic style of play several times. After that, Gouard invited him for a visit and to watch practice.

“And I think the rest is history,” Gouard said. “I think he has a chance to be one of the all-time greats here.”

An under-recruited local product potentially becoming an “all-time” player for his local school is something Swope can get behind. Having Gouard helping him with the Division I transition has helped with that journey.

“He’s been a champion himself,” Swope said. “He knows great basketball and he’s good at understanding us as players and as people, so whenever we get down on ourselves or if we get too high or we’re in the zone, he knows how to coach that.

“Following his lead, listening to his wisdom each and every day — I think that helps all of us.”

Swope has shown that, despite being an under-the-radar prospect. KenPom has him rated as USI’s leading contributor, playing 84% of the Eagles’ OVC minutes and taking 25% of their shots.

“It’s good, I try not to stay too focused on that, though,” Swope said. “We’re gonna have good games, gonna have bad games, but I just have to try to stay consistent, stay even and just focus on winning. I think if I’m focused on winning, that’ll take care of itself.”

But Swope’s influence on the team goes beyond that. His humility doesn’t allow him to take the plaudits, but his teammates sing his praises for him. From Henry’s “5 a.m. work” chorus or Solomon’s “every day” lyrics, the Eagles hum Swope’s performances.

That comes from the late nights, the early mornings and everything in between — a bit like a Sunday evening by himself, putting up shots to the tune of Michael Jackson and R&B music in an empty arena.

“He’s a gym rat,” Gouard said. “He’s in here all day. When I walk in here sometimes on the weekends, he’s always in here. … He’s a student of the game.”