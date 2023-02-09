Evansville men's basketball gets first MVC win of David Ragland era

EVANSVILLE — Marvin Coleman dribbled the ball out for the final moments. At long last, in front of a standing ovation from the 4,094 announced fans in the Ford Center faithful, the University of Evansville men’s basketball team was going to win a Missouri Valley Conference game.

Coleman threw the ball nearly to the video board as the buzzer sounded to the thunderous applause of those in attendance.

The celebratory scenes continued into the locker room after the players took in the scene — “there might’ve been some jumping around, some dancing,” coach David Ragland said after the 71-59 win over Northern Iowa. Even upon postgame interviews, the celebration didn’t stop. Smiles, laughter and banter was common between the five players who made their way back for media availability, with Coleman hitting the griddy on his way out of the media room.

That win, after not having tasted victory since Dec. 21, meant something to the players and staff alike. They never gave in, never folded when that would have been the easy thing to do, as Ragland has said during the duration of the now-ended 12-game skid.

“Man, it feels good,” guard Kenny Strawbridge Jr. said. “We just weathered the storm day by day. It feels good. I’m proud of our guys.”

The fact that it was the Aces’ first MVC win of the season is one thing, but adding in outside factors brings the context. KenPom gave UE a 22% chance to win. The Aces came in rated No. 350 while Northern Iowa came in at 175. The Panthers’ duo of Bowen Born and Michael Duax have been touted for All-MVC honors.

In addition to the 12-game losing streak, UE came in with a 22-game conference losing streak. The Aces had gone 362 days without a league win, dating back to a Feb. 8, 2022 win over Indiana State. They hadn’t beaten the Panthers since 2021.

None of that mattered. UE had a wire-to-wire victory in a game it wasn’t even projected to keep close.

“It lets our players know that we’re capable,” Ragland said. “Just being able to see it, hopefully we can bottle it up and then be more consistent with our approach and our energy and the way that we competed tonight.”

Ragland also recalled a moment with Yacine Toumi, who scored a game-high 15 points.

“Stay locked in,” Ragland told his Aces.

“Coach, we can play like this every night,” Toumi said.

“Yes,” Ragland responded, pointing forward.

The first-year coach has preached the importance of playing hard-nosed defense and fast-paced offense since he was hired in late May. Ragland wants UE to play a brand that fits the Valley. Thursday was the first time that was visible throughout an Aces game as opposed to occasional spurts. An 8:15 scoreless stretch is concerning, but the work on the other end never allowed UNI to get within nine points of UE’s lead.

The Aces held Born, who is almost certain to be selected for an All-MVC team, to nine points on 2-11 shooting.

“It was Preston Phillips. Simple as that,” Coleman said. “Hedging those ball screens, that might be the best I’ve ever seen since I was in college.”

Phillips was at the heart of UE’s defensive performance. While his career-high 10 points was impressive, his contribution on the other end was crucial. While the Aces were in the middle of their drought, he got one of his game-high three steals and passed to Chris Moncrief, who scored in transition. When Northern Iowa threatened to make it a game late, Phillips’ crucial block ended that hope.

Ragland said he’s seen flashes of that from Phillips, but Thursday was the best he’d seen. He also said he knows Phillips can be better.

“I don’t know who does the CenterPoint Player of the Game,” guard Gage Bobe said, “but it should definitely be (Phillips). … I don't know who does it, but I’m throwing my two cents in there.”

“This is nothing new,” Phillips said of the praise. “We’re a team. I love these guys, they love me. Obviously I played good tonight, but this is what happens whenever we do something good, even in practice. You know, saying, ‘G-Bobe, he’s over here shooting, stroking that thing,’ it’s just how we are as a team, we’re fun guys to be around.”

Phillips’ performance is one to build on, but so is the team showing. The Aces played a complete game, at least defensively, for the first time this season. They held a UNI team that was tied for first place in the MVC not long ago in check. UE had four players — Toumi, Strawbridge, Bobe and Phillips — score double figures. There wasn’t a drop-off with bench production.

It was the performance Ragland has wanted since he was hired and the one he finally received. The Aces had the celebratory smiles and dances, but they know a matchup with Missouri State looms on Sunday. UE needs to build momentum and peak when Arch Madness comes around in St. Louis.

“Just remember what got us into position to win in previous games, whether it be (Illinois-Chicago), Indiana State or Belmont, just what got us in those positions, then what got us over the hump tonight” Ragland said. “That gives you the opportunity to win, so that’s what we have to lock in on.”

“I just feel like we played aggressive tonight, and that’s something we’ve been progressively working towards,” Phillips added. “If we play like that, we’re a hard team to beat. Defense travels, especially upon tournament time in St. Louis.”

While they look ahead to Sunday, the Aces remain in a celebratory mood for Thursday’s upset win. The dancing, laughing, joking, smiling and even throwing the ball to the ceiling show how much that victory meant to the team. MVC win No. 1 of the David Ragland Era had a nice ring for those involved in the program, and perhaps warranted some potentially overdue celebrations.

“A lot of people helped us with that win, from coach (Craig) Snow with the scout to our scout team that doesn’t play that did a good job of giving us a good look of Northern Iowa, to the guys that practice the right way throughout,” Ragland said. “Just our entire staff being connected. Our connectivity helps our players’ connectivity.”