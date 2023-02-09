ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boiling Springs, NC

Police still seeking info on fatal hit and run

By Rebecca Sitzes, The Shelby Star
The Star
The Star
 3 days ago

Police are still searching for the driver responsible for a deadly hit and run that killed a 74-year-old Mooresboro woman last month .

Dorothy “Dot Dot” Hyde was struck in Boiling Springs while on foot near the intersection of North Main Street and Woodland Avenue around 6 p.m. on Jan. 20.

Nathan Phillips, Boiling Springs chief of police, said law enforcement has checked vehicles all over the county and even into Cherokee County with no success.

“Nothing has changed,” Phillips said. “I’m hoping someone at some point has a guilty conscience and said they did this.”

He said there is some video, but it's not clear and they weren’t able to get a license plate.

He described the car as a silver Acura TL from the time period between 1999 to 2003.

Shortly before the incident happened, Phillips said town council just approved the addition of a license plate camera, but it hadn’t yet been installed.

He said the timing was unfortunate, and if it the incident had happened when they had been installed, it would have gotten the license plate number.

Once the cameras are installed, he said Boiling Springs will be the first town or city in the county to have a license plate reader.

Hyde was described in her obituary as “one of the most kind hearted, loving and thoughtful people you would ever meet.”

According to her obituary , family meant everything to her and she was a devoted wife of 52 years, a mother and grandmother.

She enjoyed cooking for others and spending time with her great grandchildren.

“Dot spent her days helping others. She would wake up early in the morning to go pick up her friends and take them to doctors appointments far away from her house, to then turn around and pick up another friend to take them for dinner,” her obituary said. “She enjoyed the company and never thought twice about doing anything for anyone.”

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Boiling Springs Police Department at 704-434-9691 or Cleveland County Communications at 704-484-4822. Information can also be emailed to BSPD@boilingspringsnc.net .

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Police still seeking info on fatal hit and run

