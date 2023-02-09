ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's who's running for municipal office in Warrick County, Indiana, in 2023

By Sarah Loesch, Evansville Courier & Press
BOONVILLE, Ind. — Here are the people who've filed to run for office this year in the cities and towns around Warrick County for the May 2 primary.

Residents must register to vote by April 3 to cast a ballot in the primary, and absentee voting begins April 4. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 2.

Boonville

Mayor of Boonville

Charles Wyatt (D) (Incumbent)

Bradley Downing (R)

Deborah Steven (R)

Boonville Clerk Treasurer

Tammy Winsett Boruff (D) (Incumbent)

Boonville City Council

City Council At Large

Sheila Lacer (D) (Incumbent)

Chad Pryor (D)

City Council District 1

Sherrie Siever (R) (Incumbent)

City Council District 2

Shawn Russell (D)

Charlene Amy Christmas (R)

City Council District 3

Mike Webb (D) (Incumbent)

City Council District 4

James W. Miller Jr. (R) (Incumbent)

Newburgh

Newburgh Town Council

Town Council District 1

Steve Shoemaker (D) (Incumbent)

Dave Morris (R)

Town Council District 3

Stacie Krieger (R) (Incumbent)

Town Council District 4

Anne Rust Aurand (R) (Incumbent)

Newburgh Clerk Treasurer

Nannette Angel (D) (Incumbent)

Chandler

Chandler Town Clerk

Brian Pace (D) (Incumbent)

Chandler Town Council

Town Council District 1

Cheryl Amos (D) (Incumbent)

Town Council District 3

Tonya Wester (R) (Incumbent)

Town Council At-Large

Sandy Elder (D) (Incumbent)

