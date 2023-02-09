Gastonia to start repaving streets this spring

The city of Gastonia will begin repaving city streets this spring, the first phase of a sprawling transportation project that garnered votes in a bond referendum held last November.

The city has prepared a list of streets that are most in need of repair, according to a press release. The project will resurface more than 10% of city maintained streets by the end of the year.

“We are excited to see the first phase of this project begin so quickly after voters approved it so that street improvements can begin in a short timeframe,” said City Manager Michael Peoples.

Gastonia will borrow a total of $75 million through the sale of bonds. City officials expect property taxes to increase after the upcoming revaluation, and they plan to use that money to fund the bond debt without an explicit increase to the tax rate.

What’s Next?

A second phase of street resurfacing for fiscal year 2024 for approximately $10 million.

A contract with McAdams Engineering to study areas within ¼ mile of schools and parks in Gastonia for safety improvements, connectivity, parking facilities, signage, and aesthetics.

A contract with LaBella Associates to develop a plan to repair more than 100 roadway manholes.

Improve pavement markings and striping on many city streets.

A study to improve safety and congestion for intersections in the city and leverage NCDOT funding.

A study to identify important roadway improvements in the city, such as widening or extensions that will improve safety, congestion and connectivity.

