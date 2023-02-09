ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

SWAT officers surround home in South Side Slopes overnight

By Patrick Damp
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

SWAT responds to domestic incident in South Side Slopes 00:17

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Overnight, SWAT officers swarmed a home in South Side Slopes.

Pittsburgh Police confirmed to KDKA that a woman, who stated she was assaulted inside the home during a domestic incident, wouldn't allow police inside.

SWAT was called to the home along McCord Street to verify she was not being held inside the home against her will.

She finally came out of the home a short time later.

No charges have been filed as of this morning.

