A Pittsburgh Love Story: Eat'n Park looking for the 'Best Eat'n Park Love Story'

By Patrick Damp
 3 days ago

Eat'n Park Love Story Contest open for voting 00:31

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We're less than a week from Valentine's Day and you know that means love is in the air.

To get everyone in the spirit, Eat'n Park is looking for the public's help to pick the winner for the Best Eat'n Park Love Story.

There are five couples and families in the finals.

Their stories are on the company's Facebook page and people can vote for their favorite story by liking the corresponding picture.

The winner gets date nights at Eat'n Park for an entire year.

Voting is open through noon on Saturday.

CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

