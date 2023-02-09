ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heated debate about building department at Marion committee meeting

By Andrew Carter, Marion Star
 3 days ago
Does Marion County need or want a building department to enforce state codes?

There was no definitive answer to that question, according to the responses of people who spoke during the Marion City Council legislation and codes committee meeting on Monday night at City Hall. But advocates for and opponents of the idea all hold strong opinions on the issue.

Councilman Mike Neff, 6th Ward, has been a vocal advocate for the creation of a local building department in Marion County. He invited a representative of the Ohio Board of Building Standards (OBBS) to speak to the legislation and codes committee this week. Regina Hanshaw, executive secretary for the OBBS, explained the purpose of the agency and its various functions. The OBBS is part of the Ohio Department of Commerce.

Neff told the committee that he has spoken to many "stakeholders" in the community and members of the Marion Housing Coalition who would like to see a building department created and would like to see state residential building codes followed.

“There’s a lot of people in this community that are interested in this idea and this concept and this is merely a presentation to understand where the state stands on this and how they fit into this puzzle,” Neff said to the committee. “If you would look back through your notes you would see that earlier this year the Marion Housing Coalition has made recommendations that Marion, Ohio, adopt and enforce the residential code of Ohio. … I’ve had multiple conversations with multiple council members who aren’t closed off to the idea of exploring this and understanding how this would move forward and the ways and means to make this happen."

Neff noted that he first broached the subject with local leaders in 2018 prior to his election to city council in 2019 and that talks about the matter have not progressed since that time.

Local businessman and developer Josh Daniels, a former Marion City Council member and former Marion County Commissioner, reaffirmed his opposition to the creation of a local building department during Monday's meeting. He said that he's built "more housing units" in Marion "over the last 20 years" than anyone else at the meeting "or anyone who sits on the Housing Coalition," noting that he understands well the "barriers" and "benefits of building in Marion."

"I don't support a building code and I don't support its implementation on the ballot," Daniels said. "And I'll simply say it why; this is a disingenuous proposition from the get go. Any way you word it. I'll say that because in 2022 we built three (new) homes (in Marion). How do you fund a building department on the back of inspection fees from three new homes? ... You cannot fund a building department on new homes, so don't attempt to tell (that to) the voters."

Daniels went on to detail that during the 2001 general election, Marion residents voted to abolish local building codes that were enacted in 1999. The margin was 61% to 39% in favor of abolishing the code.

Councilman Ayers Ratliff, 2nd Ward, stated to the committee that the issue of creating a building department has not been discussed by Marion City Council in an open meeting, but yet the Marion Regional Planning Commission had on its agenda this week an item listed as "assist city council" with implementation of a building department. He also noted that in her opening remarks on Monday, that Hanshaw stated the OBBS would assist the legislation and codes committee in the implementation of a building department.

Malcolm Smith, head of zoning and compliance for the City of Marion, stated unequivocally that, in his opinion, Marion County does "not need a building code."

Marion County Commissioner Mark Davis said he and his fellow commissioners have not had any discussions about the possibility of creating a building department since he took office in January of this year.

Christy Neff, program director at Buckeye Ridge Habitat for Humanity, said the agency is in favor of having a local building department and that Habitat for Humanity already adheres to state residential building codes in the construction of each home it conducts.

The legislation and codes committee took no action following the presentation by Hanshaw and the ensuing discussion, noting that the session was convened for informational purposes only.

Marion City Council will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13 at City Hall. To see the agenda and proposed legislation for the meeting, go to the city's website www.marionohio.us.

Email: ecarter@gannett.com | Twitter: @AndrewACCarter

