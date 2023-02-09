ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, OH

Love, true love: Marion Municipal Court to perform weddings on Valentine's Day

By Andrew Carter, Marion Star
The Marion Star
The Marion Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14nEYX_0khX3f3e00

Love is in the air and to help foster that loving feeling, Marion Municipal Court will be performing weddings and renewal of vows ceremonies on Valentine's Day.

Municipal Court Judge Teresa L. Ballinger will be officiating the ceremonies in courtroom No. 1 located on the second floor of Marion City Hall between 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, according to a press release issued by the court. City Hall is located at 233 W. Center St. in downtown Marion.

Couples who wish be married or renew their wedding vows on Valentine's Day at Marion Municipal Court should contact the court office to secure a reservation by 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10. The telephone number for the municipal court office is 740-383-6049.

Local courts across the nation have offered Valentine's Day ceremonies for couples in their jurisdictions over the years. According to published reports, numerous local courts across Ohio are doing the same again this year. Tom Stotts, chief probation officer for Marion Municipal Court, said this is the first time that the court has promoted this type of event.

Historically, couples going to the local "justice of the peace" to be married has been an inexpensive alternative to a more traditional wedding service.

According to the press release from the Marion Municipal Court, each couple is responsible for securing a marriage license before the wedding ceremony can be conducted. Marriage licenses can be obtained at the Marion County Family Court, located on the ground floor of the Marion County Building, 222 W. Center St. in downtown Marion.

Municipal court officials said couples wishing to renew their wedding vows do not have to obtain a license.

Marion Municipal Court will provide flowers and chocolates from local vendors for the couples who participate in the Valentine's Day event.

Email: ecarter@gannett.com | Twitter: @AndrewACCarter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
crawfordcountynow.com

Davis to jury: “The family deserves to know the truth”…

BUCYRUS-Assistant Prosecutor Dan Stanley wrapped up the State of Ohio’s case against Timothy Montgomery, 50, of Crestline. Montgomery is charged with various counts of murder, including aggravated murder in the beating death of Michael “Mikey” Benedict in October of 2021. Before testimony began, Crawford County Common Pleas...
CRESTLINE, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Burkhart Farm Center Parts Saleabration

BUCYRUS—Will, Randy, and Claudia were at Burkhart Farm Center on Thursday, February 9, 2023 for their Customer Appreciation Day during their Parts Saleabration. Sale runs through Saturday, February 11, 2023. Burkhart Farm Center is located at 4295 Monnett-New Winchester Rd Bucyrus, OH 44820. Burkhart Farm Center’s Mission Statement: Burkhart...
BUCYRUS, OH
sunny95.com

City sues to shut down troubled night club

COLUMBUS – In the wake of a string of shootings, violent crimes and other illegal activity, the city of Columbus is asking a court to declare a Northeast Side night club a public nuisance and shut it down. Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein has filed a lawsuit in the...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Lima News

Prison for Lima man who threatened judge

LIMA — A Lima man convicted of threatening Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser who was sentenced to community control will spend three years in prison for violating the conditions of his probation Friday. Ronald Collins, 50, convicted of third-degree felony retaliation and fourth-degree felony attempted retaliation,...
LIMA, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Marion Police: No officer arrested

Press release from the Marion Police Department on their Facebook page:. MARION— There is a post on a local Facebook group that includes a video that shows a Marion Police Officer in uniform being arrested. While it is true that an officer was placed into handcuffs, AN OFFICER WAS...
MARION, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Food News: KPot Opens on Bethel; Katzinger's Pauses for Refresh

The national chain KPot Korean BBQ & Hot Pot, which serves all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue and Asian-style hot pot, is now open for lunch and dinner service at 5240 Bethel Center Mall in Northwest Columbus. The restaurant offers several options of hot pot broths, which are used to cook meats and veggies at the table. The Korean barbecue option, meanwhile, is a grill-at-your-table experience, in which diners can cook short rib, shrimp, chicken bulgogi, mushrooms and many other ingredients directly at the table.
COLUMBUS, OH
wktn.com

Two Sentenced this Week in Common Pleas Court

Two people were sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .Francis W. Saxton was sentenced to a minimum of four years and a maximum of six years in prison on one count of possession of fentanyl-related compound. .Joshua R. D....
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

City of Mansfield sues 30-plus companies over alleged contamination at airport

MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield is suing a litany of companies it claims is responsible for alleged contamination in the soil and water at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport. The 49-page complaint, listing more than 30 defendants, was filed in Richland County Common Pleas Court by outside attorneys engaged by the city in January.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

What's the future of the former Holiday Inn in downtown Mansfield?

MANSFIELD -- The financial future of the former Holiday Inn in Mansfield -- a downtown staple for nearly four decades and a key part of the emerging Imagination District -- is in serious jeopardy. A group of local (public and private) leaders are trying to figure out how to help...
MANSFIELD, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

BREAKING NEWS: Montgomery guilty of murder

BUCYRUS—Moments ago, a jury found Timothy Montgomery, 50, of Crestline, guilty of two counts of murder (but not of aggravated murder) in the brutal beating death of Michael “Mikey” Benedict in October of 2021. Montgomery’s wife, Jaqueline, is set to face trial next month on similar charges....
CRESTLINE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police warn of phone scam on the rise in central Ohio

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Gahanna Police Department is alarming the public as a phone scam is circulating in central Ohio. Gahanna Detective Blair Thomas said scammers are calling and acting as law enforcement officers to receive money or personal information. During the call, scammers will act as they are from Gahanna of Columbus police […]
GAHANNA, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

License suspension recommended

MARION—The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct has issued its recommendation concerning the future of former Marion Judge Jason D. Warner. A panel of three board members who do not serve in the same jurisdiction as Warner heard testimony from Warner and his wife via video conference because they are both incarcerated.
MARION, OH
10TV

Police: 2 stabbed at warming center near Ohio State campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were stabbed at a church that was being used as a warming center near the Ohio State University Friday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to East 16th Avenue around 6:20 p.m., which is just east of North High...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Lima News

Marriage license applications filed in Allen County

LIMA — The following couples have applied for marriage licenses at Allen County Probate Court:. Gregory Reynolds and Mari Andrews, both of Lima; Nhu Tran of Adrian, Michigan, and Chia Tsai of Lima; Sarah Bales and Shauna Firstenberger, both of Lima; William Bernier and Ivy Young, both of Lima; Robert Hough and Diana Henderson, both of Lima; Larry Fett and Shirley Drew, both of Lima; Robert Smith and Debbie Gilbert, both of Lima; Kenneth Barnett and Sara Fish, both of Lima; Devyn McVicker and Danielle Carmack, both of Delphos; and Logan Jones and Jordan Williams, both of Lima.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Delaware Gazette

2022 turned out to be busy year in Brown Township

The building of the Byxbe Campus for Delaware County offices may be the most noticeable thing happening in Brown Township, but it wasn’t the only thing that took place in 2022. Those who drive along the Point have no doubt noticed that the Tri-Township Fire Department Station 331 has...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
The Marion Star

The Marion Star

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
355K+
Views
ABOUT

The Marion Star is your local news source for Marion County and the surrounding area.

 http://marionstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy