Effective: 2023-02-12 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-13 14:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution and consider postponing travel until winds subside, or take an alternate route. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest wind gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Beartooth Foothills and Livingston Area. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 2 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong crosswinds will make travel difficult along Interstate 90 from Livingston to Big Timber and roads along the Beartooth Foothills.

PARK COUNTY, MT ・ 2 HOURS AGO