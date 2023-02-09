Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Ojai Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-12 07:55:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-12 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ojai Valley FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM PST THIS MORNING Frost conditions have ended.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 03:17:00 Expires: 2023-02-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call for help. Target Area: Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...East facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
