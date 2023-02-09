Millersport news: Walnut Twp trustees host meeting to discuss solar projects

The Walnut Township Trustees held a special meeting Feb. 1 at the Village Community Hall in Pleasantville. Invited guests were the county commissioners, county staff, Richland Township Trustees, Pleasant Township Trustees, Liberty Township Trustees, local zoning boards and the general public. Over 75 people were in attendance.

The Walnut Township Trustees invited Ohio Farm Bureau Federation Director of Energy Policy, Dale Arnold, to brief local government officials on solar energy, discussing both industrial scale and community scale solar developments, addressing both the positive and negative aspects of the developments and how they can affect our local townships and county.

Walnut Township Chairman Bill Yates introduced township resident Missy Connor who organized this meeting to give a generalization of where things currently lie regarding the proposed solar project in Walnut Township. All county and township officials were thanked for attending. A presentation followed by Arnold educating on the history and current situation of renewal energy projects in Ohio. He stated Ohio Farm Bureau is neutral on renewable energy projects since their members are on both sides of the issue. He presented the path energy companies must follow to get approval from federal, state and local authorities.

He also explained the role of the Ohio Citing Board. There are safeguards in place once a project becomes operational to make the energy companies responsible for any problems that might arise. Mr. Arnold explained the rights of the community and energy companies. He encouraged everyone to exercise their right to have a “seat at the table” during the proceedings of application.

An informative question and answer session followed with those attending.

Senior citizens

The Millersport Senior Citizens met Feb. 3 at the Millersport Lions Clubhouse. Nancy Davis offered prayer. President Ed Otte introduced the guests, Deborah Scafate and Kim Radulovich, Interim Superintendent of Walnut Township Local Schools. Twenty members and the two guests enjoyed the potluck lunch.

President Otte conducted the business meeting. He announced that the club had received the annual check from Meals on Wheels for $300. Those with February birthdays were recognized, Roy Brewer, Marvin Penwell and Cathy Ralston. The $5 dues can be paid. Mary Dupler gave several humorous readings. Door Prizes were won by Vivian Crist, Floyd Hart, Mary Sue Slater, Carol King, Richard Neff, Ruthanne Hammel, Nancy Davis, Evelyn Worrell and Deborah Scafate. The meeting was adjourned for cards and Bingo.

The next meeting will be held at noon Friday, Feb. 17 at the clubhouse. Anyone who is 55 years of age and older is encouraged to join for fellowship, food and fun.

Lions Club

The Millersport Lions Club had a very busy and productive month of December with 225 breakfasts served during Breakfast with Santa. The Elf Shelf served 40 children who were doing their Christmas shopping. The “Angel Tree” provided gifts for 64 children. The Chocolate Hop raised $1,300 to provide Christmas to disadvantaged children. Lions members helped deliver White Christmas Project fruit baskets to 201 senior citizens and food and toys to 29 families.

