Malvern, PA

MONTCO.Today

Second-year Student Named Miss West Chester University 2023

West Chester University (WCU) student Madelyn Rowan was crowned Miss West Chester University 2023 during the 24th live competition held on Saturday, Feb. 4. Rowan is an International Business and Supply Chain Management dual major from Lake Wynonah, Pennsylvania. Julie Stinson, Miss WCU 2022, completed her final duty after her year of service by placing the 2023 crown on Rowan.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Phillymag.com

Temple Student Strike Turns Ugly as School Ends Some Tuition Aid

The university is putting a halt on tuition aid to those striking. But Temple officials say there's nothing to see here. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. In case you’ve been thinking about nothing but the...
TEMPLE, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Business Specializing in Charcuterie Boards Opens First PA Location in Jamison

A new business has opened in Bucks County, and those looking for a great Valentine’s Day gift are in for a treat. Graze Craze, a business that specializes in charcuterie boards and boxes for gatherings, office catering and special events, recently opened its first Pennsylvania location at 2190 York Road, Suite 6, in Jamison. The business is the newest food franchise to join the community of award-winning brands affiliated with United Franchise Group.
JAMISON, PA
philanthropynewsdigest.org

Penn Medicine, Children’s Hospital receive anonymous $25 million gift

Penn Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) has announced a $25 million gift to establish the Center for Epilepsy and Neurodevelopmental Disorders (ENDD). The gift, made by an anonymous donor in honor of the late television executive Daniel B. Burke—whose son, Stephen B....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Fort Washington Developer Collaborates with King of Prussia Contractor on Bucks County Office

Mediplex Property Group (MPG), Fort Washington, has begun a build-to-suit renovation on a single-story, 12,800-sq.-ft building in Newtown, Bucks County. My ChesCo reported on the project. Upon completion in late 2023, Mediplex Newtown will house a combination of outpatient healthcare modalities, including:. Clinical offices. A physical therapy center. Imaging facilities.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Phillymag.com

Why Are Philly Brands Flocking to the Suburbs?

Changes in work and living patterns have prompted brands long associated with the city to set up shop on the Main Line. That’s great for the ’burbs, but what’s it mean for the city?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Malvern Bank House of the Week: A Seven-Figure Blue Bell Home That’s a Seventh-Heaven Oasis

140 Plymouth Road, Blue Bell, is a one-of-a-kind Montgomery County real estate opportunity. The home, built in 1979, offers nearly 10,000 sq. ft. of living space, encompassing six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a living room, a family room, two dedicated offices, and a multilevel flagstone terrace out back that provides a view of a manicured English garden on its three-acre lot.
BLUE BELL, PA
MONTCO.Today

USA Today: Italian Pizza Experts Rank Philadelphia Pizzeria among Top 50 in United States

If you want to find out where you can get the best pizza, ask an Italian, writes Mike Snider for USA Today. This time, a group of Italian pizza experts have created a list of the top 50 pizzerias from around the country, and one local joint made the cut. Pizzas were scored on the quality of the pizza dough and topping ingredients. Other factors included customer service and the wine and beverage lists.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes

Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Montgomery County, PA
