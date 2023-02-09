Read full article on original website
Five reasons the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super BowlJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Local street artist Bill Strobel unveils stunning Jalen Hurts mural near the Philadelphia Museum of ArtJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl LVII poll resultsAdrian HolmanPhiladelphia, PA
The Art and Architecture of Pennsylvania: Exploring its Cultural Diversitygmc94Pennsylvania State
Bucks 9-year-old graduates high school, considers Ivy League future
Look out, “Young Sheldon.” David Balogun, a 9-year-old Bucks County boy, is headed to college, and he’s looking at the Ivy League… and astrophysics.
Second-year Student Named Miss West Chester University 2023
West Chester University (WCU) student Madelyn Rowan was crowned Miss West Chester University 2023 during the 24th live competition held on Saturday, Feb. 4. Rowan is an International Business and Supply Chain Management dual major from Lake Wynonah, Pennsylvania. Julie Stinson, Miss WCU 2022, completed her final duty after her year of service by placing the 2023 crown on Rowan.
Educators, Pols, Parents Meet in Pottstown in Aftermath of State Ruling on Public School Funding
Tate Rep. Napoleon Nelson speaks in Pottstown on the state's school funding decision. A recent state court decision on school funding brought parents, politicians, and educators to Pottstown High School for discussion. Bo Koltnow covered it for WFMZ 69 News. The gathering sought clarity regarding a Feb. 7 education-finance decision...
Temple Student Strike Turns Ugly as School Ends Some Tuition Aid
The university is putting a halt on tuition aid to those striking. But Temple officials say there's nothing to see here. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. In case you’ve been thinking about nothing but the...
Business Specializing in Charcuterie Boards Opens First PA Location in Jamison
A new business has opened in Bucks County, and those looking for a great Valentine’s Day gift are in for a treat. Graze Craze, a business that specializes in charcuterie boards and boxes for gatherings, office catering and special events, recently opened its first Pennsylvania location at 2190 York Road, Suite 6, in Jamison. The business is the newest food franchise to join the community of award-winning brands affiliated with United Franchise Group.
One of Pennsylvania’s Best Dive Bars is in West Chester
Looking for the best dive bars in Pennsylvania? Well, there’s one right in the heart of Chester County, located in West Chester, according to East Coast Traveler on NewsBreak. Jake’s Bar in West Chester is a favorite spot for college students — especially those at West Chester University —...
Two Areas in Bucks County Among Ten Most Beautiful Towns in Pennsylvania to Visit
The Parry Mansion Museum, located in New Hope, is a popular historical spot for visitors to check out. Outside of its famed cities of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania has many picturesque places, with two of them in Bucks County. Lisa Wright wrote about the two towns for The Travel. In...
Penn Medicine, Children’s Hospital receive anonymous $25 million gift
Penn Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) has announced a $25 million gift to establish the Center for Epilepsy and Neurodevelopmental Disorders (ENDD). The gift, made by an anonymous donor in honor of the late television executive Daniel B. Burke—whose son, Stephen B....
Fort Washington Developer Collaborates with King of Prussia Contractor on Bucks County Office
Mediplex Property Group (MPG), Fort Washington, has begun a build-to-suit renovation on a single-story, 12,800-sq.-ft building in Newtown, Bucks County. My ChesCo reported on the project. Upon completion in late 2023, Mediplex Newtown will house a combination of outpatient healthcare modalities, including:. Clinical offices. A physical therapy center. Imaging facilities.
South Philly students romp on new playground — on the school’s roof
Recess is much different now at one School District of Philadelphia elementary school in South Philly. Second-graders at Childs Elementary at South 16th and Wharton streets played on the school’s new rooftop play area.
Bryn Mawr Professor Coauthors Book Addressing Timeless Question: Does Money Buy Happiness?
The relationship between finances and satisfaction has been contentious for centuries. A new book, The Good Life, sheds light on the timeless conundrum, as Chris Taylor reported for Reuters. Marc Schulz, one coauthor, is professor of psychology at Bryn Mawr College. His analysis is part of the world’s longest study...
WSJ: Unisys Corporation, Blue Bell, Named Leader in Public Cloud Report
Information Services Group (ISG) — a Stamford, Connecticut technology research and advisory firm — named Blue Bell-headquartered Unisys Corporation a leader in providing public cloud-based services. The recognition was published in the ISG publication, Provider Lens Public Cloud — Solutions and Services. The distinction was carried in...
West Norriton Resident Has No Problem Admitting That His Moonlighting Job Is a Drag
By day, West Norriton resident Derek Lightcap is a counselor at the Valley Forge Memorial Garden cemetery in King of Prussia. He balances the weight of that career with a polar-opposite moonlighting job: Lightcap is a drag performer, sassily entertaining crowds with the persona he’s created, Fanci Dismount. “I’ve...
CEO of Chester Springs-Based Creative Capital Featured in Local ESPN, NFL Ads
Fred Hubler, CEO and Chief Wealth Strategist of Creative Capital Wealth Management Group in Chester Springs, will be featured in two advertisements leading up to the Super Bowl. The Super Bowl commercials are a great way to market businesses as well as enjoy some entertainment. Hubler will be featured in...
Why Are Philly Brands Flocking to the Suburbs?
Changes in work and living patterns have prompted brands long associated with the city to set up shop on the Main Line. That’s great for the ’burbs, but what’s it mean for the city?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every...
Lynnewood Estate Bought; Owners to Restore a ‘Living, Breathing Part of Cheltenham’
The 34-acre Lynnewood Estate in Elkins Park has been purchased. Better news is the intentions of its new owners, a foundation run by Edward Thome and Angie Van Scyoc. Carla Robinson carried their story in the Chestnut Hill Local.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: A Seven-Figure Blue Bell Home That’s a Seventh-Heaven Oasis
140 Plymouth Road, Blue Bell, is a one-of-a-kind Montgomery County real estate opportunity. The home, built in 1979, offers nearly 10,000 sq. ft. of living space, encompassing six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a living room, a family room, two dedicated offices, and a multilevel flagstone terrace out back that provides a view of a manicured English garden on its three-acre lot.
USA Today: Italian Pizza Experts Rank Philadelphia Pizzeria among Top 50 in United States
If you want to find out where you can get the best pizza, ask an Italian, writes Mike Snider for USA Today. This time, a group of Italian pizza experts have created a list of the top 50 pizzerias from around the country, and one local joint made the cut. Pizzas were scored on the quality of the pizza dough and topping ingredients. Other factors included customer service and the wine and beverage lists.
In Haverford Township, That Neighbor Next Door Could Be a Philadelphia Eagle
Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce may be from Ohio, but he’s put down local roots, writes Erik Gunther for realtor.com. Kelce settled in Haverford Township after he got a bargain on a four-bedroom home that went for $680,000 in January 2018 after listing for $800,000 in May 2017. The...
12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes
Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor.
