CEO of Chester Springs-Based Creative Capital Featured in Local ESPN, NFL Ads
Fred Hubler, CEO and Chief Wealth Strategist of Creative Capital Wealth Management Group in Chester Springs, will be featured in two advertisements leading up to the Super Bowl. The Super Bowl commercials are a great way to market businesses as well as enjoy some entertainment. Hubler will be featured in...
Tips on How to Deal with LinkedIn as In-person Networking Returns
When you are invited to present LinkedIn at an in-person networking event, and it’s your day to babysit your grandson, you pack an iPad and dinosaurs!. Yep! The little 2-year-old dude front and center is JJ, and he was a delightful companion at the Next Level Networking (for women) event this week. Thank goodness french fries were on the menu! It’s a vegetable, right?
MONTCO Careers – Penn State Great Valley
Located in Malvern, Penn State Great Valley is a special mission campus and graduate school of the Pennsylvania State University. Its academic programs include engineering, information science, MBA, data analytics, finance, and leadership. Administrative Support Coordinator. This position will serve as a point of contact for student questions and concerns;...
Smart Financial Habits of Wealthy People That Wise Investors Emulate
High-net-worth individuals who grew their wealth strategically from a small nest egg often did so by developing smart financial habits that are wise to be emulated by everybody, no matter their starting level of wealth, writes Forbes Finance Council for Forbes. Not Keeping Money Lying Dormant. Building true wealth requires...
Salus University Alum Designs Frames for African-American Facial Features
When asked where she gets her sense of style, Nwamaka Ngoddy answers “…from the school of life. I like things to be fancy and fun.”. Her years in the Philadelphiaarea while attending graduate school at the Pennsylvania College of Optometry (PCO) at Salus University, she believes, helped her individualize that style.
