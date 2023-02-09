Read full article on original website
KOCO
Routine dentist appointment leads Norman woman to grim discovery
OKLAHOMA CITY — A Norman woman urged others to make a dentist's appointment after a disguised cold sore turned out to be something more. Catha Block took a routine trip to the dentist for a teeth cleaning and checkup. When the dentist noticed a small spot in her mouth, she was referred to a specialist.
Protestors Gather In Support Of Women's Rights In Iran At Scissortail Park
A rally held in Downtown Oklahoma City showed solidarity with Iranian people and their fight for women, life and freedom. Dozens of people gathered at Scissortail park on Saturday to send the message that support is needed to help the Iranian people's quest for freedom. News 9's Deanne Stein had...
Oklahoma City Food Bank Preparing For SNAP Changes
The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is gearing up for a surge of Oklahomans needing help to feed their families. At the end February, food stamp benefits will be slashed after being bolstered at the start of the pandemic. In March of 2020, the federal government issued a temporary boost...
KOCO
Anti-Semitic hate flyers circulate in Oklahoma City neighborhood, organization says
OKLAHOMA CITY — Anti-Semitic hate flyers are circulating in Oklahoma City neighborhoods, a local Jewish organization said. It occurred on the northwest side of OKC. Some members of the Jewish community have walked out on their front porches and seen the fliers. The Jewish Federation said it’s been happening...
hppr.org
'Never took a sick day in seven years': Oklahoma teacher moms and the realities of no paid maternity
On a chilly Saturday morning in February, 11-week-old Luke Myers gleefully gurgled and grunted at his mother sitting next to him on the couch. That mom, Karli Myers, holds dear time like this with her baby. Karli Myers is a first-time parent and an English teacher at Sapulpa High School....
Tulsa skateboarding community urges city to relocate skate park
The future of one of Tulsa’s only public skate parks is uncertain. The park, on the west side of the Arkansas River, has been closed for three years.
okcfox.com
Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
News On 6
Rising Insulin Costs: Oklahoma Experts Weigh In
The cost of Insulin has increased 600 percent in 20 years. President Joe Biden told Americans he wants to cap insulin at $35 a month for everyone. Oklahoma healthcare experts say there are many factors contributing to the problem. Some things never change. While others adjust with each passing day.
Oklahoma's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billion
George Kaiser, the second-richest person in Oklahoma, is a well-known philanthropist who has made a significant impact on his home city of Tulsa through his charitable efforts. With a net worth of $14 billion, Kaiser has a diverse portfolio of wealth, including investments in oil and gas, banking, and other industries.
Local law agencies take polar plunge for a good cause
Hundreds of people from Oklahoma Police departments and law enforcement agencies took the plunge for the Special Olympics of Oklahoma over the weekend.
Oklahoma family continues desperate search for answers for sick child with unknown condition
A 7-year-old in Wellston has ongoing health problems and Oklahoma doctors say they’re unsure what’s wrong.
Tulsa home bakery with Turkey family ties raises donations after earthquake
A Tulsa home bakery with family ties in Turkey is raising money and pleading for help. Stacy Duman says it's beyond comprehension what her family is going through in Turkey and Syria.
Lawyer recommends district off hook for water break damages
On Thursday, Logan County homeowners met with water board members for the first time since dozens of water heaters in or near the same neighborhood burst or had valve-issues around the same time earlier this week.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Senator, OBI team up for 'Legislators for Life, Battle of the Chambers'
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma State Senator Blake "Cowboy" Stephens and the Oklahoma Blood Institute teamed up for a blood drive at the State Capitol. The blood drive was dubbed "Legislators for Life - Battle of the Chambers." The blood drive is a competition between Senate and House to see who can get the most donors.
Amusing Planet
The 1957 Plymouth Belvedere That Was Buried For 50 Years
The opening of a time capsule is supposed to be an exciting and nostalgic event that gives future generations a chance to peek into the past. But not all openings live up to the hype. In 1957, the city of Tulsa, in Oklahoma, USA, was gearing up for the state’s...
KRMG
Tulsa SPCA hopes your ex is ‘down in the dumps’ this V-Day
At the Tulsa SPCA, they have all those holding a grudge against an awful ex-partner an option to still celebrate Valentine’s Day.
1600kush.com
Tuesday, February 14, 2023 is Election Day in Oklahoma
(Cushing, Okla) — Tuesday, February 14, 2023 is not only Valentines Day, but it’s election day across the state. Polls will be open from 7 am – 7pm. If you’re uncertain where you go to cast your vote you will need to either call your county election board, or simply click here: VOTING INFORMATION/VOTER PORTAL.
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Oklahoma
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
KOCO
Wintry mix of snow, rain move into Oklahoma
A wintry mix of snow and rain moved into Oklahoma. On Wednesday evening, a winter weather advisory was issued for the snow moving in. Up to one inch of slushy snow was expected to stick to grass, cars and homes, but the roads will remain wet. Below is a running...
‘We were just being played’: Handful of vendors pull out of Crossroads Mall, ownership unsure of reopening date
Crossroads Mall told KFOR in October their plan was to reopen before Christmas, but now halfway through February and they're unable to lock in a date.
