House Republican Caucus introduces legislative package to reduce crime, improve education and restore the state’s economy
Maryland has started a new chapter with a new Administration. However, many of the challenges our citizens face remain the same. The House Republican Caucus has introduced a legislative package of reasonable, common-sense solutions to help address these challenges. Our legislative package focuses on topics that matter most to Marylanders: reducing crime, improving education, and restoring our economy.
DE lawmakers propose legislation for safer roads and communities
“Your most valuable resources are human resources. So, you need the people to help execute the plans particularly if you’re trying to do more in community policing,” Chief Johnson said. Delaware lawmakers proposing House Bill 39, calling it a push to increase public safety. It would establish the...
How gun commerce has changed in Delaware since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Delaware since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
DSCYF aims to hire additional staff for youth crisis center
Delaware’s Department of Services for Children, Youth and Families has requested state funding to add support staff for children in their crisis beds, but the agency is already struggling to retain front-line staff. About a quarter of positions within the Kids Department are currently vacant; practically every branch of...
Delaware State Housing Authority requests additional funding for affordable housing initiatives
The Delaware State Housing Authority presented a request for an additional $8 million in for rental assistance and affordable housing development programs before the General Assembly's Joint Finance Committee on Thursday. The funding would supplement Gov. John Carney’s proposed $101 million in spending on affordable housing initiatives in 2024 —...
DNREC names Katera Moore as Delaware’s first environmental justice coordinator
Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control recently tapped urban geographer Katera Moore to be the state’s first environmental justice coordinator. Moore takes on the role with the goal of addressing Delaware’s underserved communities, which historically face disproportionate health and environmental effects as minority and low-income populations....
Republican who lost bid to be Md. governor joins Doug Mastriano as chief of staff
Dan Cox, the Republican nominee who lost Maryland’s gubernatorial race last year, has teamed up with conservative Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano as his new chief of staff. Mastriano also came up short as his state’s Republican nominee for governor in November after both he and Cox ran strikingly...
JFC: Department of Correction focuses on hiring more officers
S Staff retention in Delaware’s prison system was an important issue at Wednesday’s Joint Finance Committee budget hearing. Monroe Hudson, the commissioner of the Delaware Department of Correction, told Sen. Laura Sturgeon, a Democrat who represents the Greenville area, that he thinks the department has made progress since 2017. It now has 2,647 full-time employees, the most since at least ... Read More
Will foam cups, containers be banned like plastic bags?
A bill that would ban restaurant use of foam takeout containers, plastic straws and beverage stirrers, is being shopped around for co-sponsors in Dover. It’s the second time that Sen. Trey Paradee, D-Dover, has moved to ban the containers and straws. A similar bill introduced in 2021 passed the Senate but didn’t make it to the House floor. The bill ... Read More
Delaware Capitol rioter sentenced to prison after his son
It's three years in prison for a capitol rioter from nearby in Delaware. Kevin Seefried, of Laurel, Delaware, was one of the first to breach the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. He was famously photographed in a hallway just off the senate chamber floor, alone, carrying a confederate flag past the bust of Richard Nixon.
Leaked docs: Maryland State Police use quota-like system to reward arrests, issue new vehicles
Leaked internal documents show Maryland State Police supervisors discussing a points-based system that state lawmakers are comparing to a ticket and arrest quota, a practice that was banned in the state more than 15 years ago. The documents reviewed by The Baltimore Banner include a February 2022 “goals and expectations”...
COUNCILMEMBER KATHERINE GILMORE RICHARDSON RELEASES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO PENNSYLVANIA’S SCHOOL FUNDING SYSTEM BEING DECLARED UNCONSTITUTIONAL
PHILADELPHIA – Today, Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson (At-Large) released the following statement in response to the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania declaring the state’s school funding system unconstitutional:. “At long last, the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania has confirmed what we’ve known all along – that Pennsylvania does an inadequate...
Gore accused of contaminating communities with PFAS. A lawsuit says the company has known of the dangers since the 1990s
Gore, best known for Gore-Tex fabric, is the latest company to be sued for allegedly polluting communities with the toxic class of chemicals PFAS. Six Maryland residents accuse Gore, headquartered in nearby Newark, Del., of contaminating their private wells with the PFAS chemical PFOA. The chemicals are linked to serious health effects, and were used at the company’s Cherry Hill plant in Elkton, Md.
Potential Legislation to Benefit Certain People in Delaware Who Pay Realty Transfer Tax Bill
Delaware has the highest real estate transfer tax in the nation at 4%. If you sell or buy a house for $250,000, the tax bill on that alone is $10,000. One bill that Delaware State Representative Bryan Shupe is sponsoring would target people in Delaware who need help–and tells WGMD’s Mike Bradley about who specifically would benefit….
Detective fights for life following violent multiday manhunt in Maryland
BALTIMORE -- A detective who was gunned down during a massive manhunt that spanned across two counties is fighting for his life at a hospital in Baltimore City.In the early hours of Friday morning, he was kept alive via life support after sustaining injuries to his torso and extremities, according to Shock Trauma Chief Dr. Thomas Scalea.Law enforcement officials said he made it through a round of surgery and spent Friday evening recovering.But he will need a significant amount of reconstruction, Scalea said during a press conference held outside the hospital amid the manhunt.WJZ has learned from sources that the...
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro orders flags to half staff for police officer killed in the line of duty
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has ordered flags to half-staff in honor of a police officer who was shot and killed on Monday. "Today, in accordance with the United States flag code, Governor Josh Shapiro ordered United States and commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of McKeesport Officer-Patrolman Sean Sluganski, who died in the line of duty," a statement from the governor's office said.
Emergency SNAP benefits to end in March in Del.
DELAWARE – Emergency food benefits for Delaware households receiving SNAP will end in March due to a recent change in federal law passed in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023. Officials say this means that households will receive their final emergency food benefit at the end of this month....
'Don't take the bait': Officials warning Pa. residents about scam letters pretending to be revenue agency
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania residents are being urged to act with caution as scammers are sending phony letters to taxpayers asking for sensitive information. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, residents are encouraged to be on the lookout for scams aimed at obtaining sensitive information from residents. Officials say...
Discover the Official Delaware State Insect
One of the Mid-Atlantic region’s tiniest states, which is frequently disregarded in favor of its more well-known neighbors, yet delivers a powerful punch because of its stunning sandy beaches, picture-perfect landscape, and magnificent river. It even boldly refers to itself as the “Small Wonder,” and for good reason—the 96-mile-long...
Little-Known Maryland Law Requires People With Sleep Apnea to Report Diagnosis to Driving Authorities
A Maryland man said he knew going for a sleep study could lead to a sleep apnea diagnosis, but he had no idea it could also put him on the Motor Vehicle Administration’s radar. Dr. David Allick, a dentist in Rockville, was diagnosed with mild sleep apnea in June...
