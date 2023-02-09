ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canal Winchester, OH

Carroll and Canal Winchester news: Scholarships available through Wagnalls Foundation

By Anne Darling Cyphert
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
 3 days ago

The Wagnalls Memorial Foundation administers and awards various scholarships to local graduating seniors and college students who meet specific requirements. Scholarships awarded at the discretion of the Scholarship Committee made up from Directors, staff, and community members.

Applications must be received by The Wagnalls Memorial by post or hand-delivery or postmarked by March 15. Residency Affidavits can be completed at the Patron Services Desk most library operating hours. The following scholarships are available:

Mabel Wagnalls Jones Scholarship

  • one $1,000 scholarship award
  • Lithopolis or Bloom Township resident with preference to Lithopolis
  • Requires applicant to be a Bloom Township resident and reside before September 1st of the year entering first grade
  • Must be a high school graduating senior
  • Requires application with a signed and notarized residency affidavit
  • minimum GPA 3.0

Anna Wagnalls Scholarship

  • one $1,000 scholarship award
  • Scholarships awarded at the discretion of Scholarship Committee
  • Lithopolis or Bloom Township resident with preference to Lithopolis
  • Requires applicant to be a Bloom Township resident (students and/or parents/guardians) and reside continuously in Bloom Township from ninth to twelfth grade
  • Must be a high school graduating senior
  • Requires application with a signed and notarized residency affidavit
  • minimum GPA 3.0

Wagnalls Volunteer Scholarship

  • one $1,500 scholarship award
  • Lithopolis or Bloom Township resident
  • Requires applicant to be a Bloom Township resident (students and/or parents/guardians) and reside continuously in Bloom Township from ninth to twelfth grade
  • Must be a high school graduating senior
  • Requires application with a signed and notarized residency affidavit
  • minimum GPA 3.0
  • Must include signed letter of reference outlining volunteer experience in application. Preference given to Wagnalls volunteers.

Wagnalls Educational, Cultural, and Literary Arts Scholarship

  • $1,000 scholarship award
  • Up to six scholarships will be awarded at the discretion of the Scholarship Committee for majors in education, literary arts, visual arts, performing arts, music, or horticulture
  • Lithopolis or Bloom Township resident
  • Requires applicant to be a Bloom Township resident (students and/or parents/guardians) and reside continuously in Bloom Township from ninth to twelfth grade
  • Must be a high school graduating senior
  • Requires application with a signed and notarized residency affidavit
  • minimum GPA 3.0

Style to a Tea Scholarship

● one $500 scholarship award● Lithopolis or Bloom Township resident● Requires applicant to be a Bloom Township resident (students and/or parents/guardians) and reside continuously in Bloom Township from ninth to twelfth grade● Must be a high school graduating senior● Requires application with a signed and notarized residency affidavit● minimum GPA 3.0

American Legion Post 677 Scholarship

  • $1,000 scholarship awarded
  • Lithopolis or Bloom Township resident with preference to Lithopolis
  • Requires applicant to be a Bloom Township resident (students and/or parents/guardians) and reside before September 1st of the year entering first grade
  • Bloom-Carroll graduating senior, or first-year student in any form of certified higher education
  • Requires application with a signed and notarized residency affidavit
  • minimum GPA 2.25

Charles V. Moore Scholarship

  • One $500 scholarship award
  • Requires applicant to be a Bloom Township resident (students and/or parents/guardians) and reside before September 1st of the year entering first grade
  • Canal Winchester or Bloom-Carroll graduating senior, or first-year college student
  • Rural Bloom Township student living outside Lithopolis village limits
  • Requires application with a signed and notarized residency affidavit
  • minimum GPA 3.0

A.B. Hazel Weiser Scholarship

  • Two scholarship awards of $500 or one $1,000 scholarship award
  • Canal Winchester graduating senior, or first-year college student
  • Preference for declared major in education
  • minimum GPA 3.0

Career Center

Fairfield Career Center, 3985 Coonpath Road in the Carroll area, is holding a Spring Bazaar. Organizers are now looking for local artisans, crafters, vendors of unique goods, and food truck owners to connect with area communities at the event. There will be both indoor and outdoor spaces available, depending on the weather. The event takes place May 6, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call 614-837-9443.

Please submit news items for this column to Anne Darling Cyphert at adcnewsservice@aol.com.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Carroll and Canal Winchester news: Scholarships available through Wagnalls Foundation

Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

