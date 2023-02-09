ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

stillwaterliving.com

OKLAHOMA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® ANNOUNCES 2022 HONOREES

Award recipients honored during the annual ROAR conference. The Oklahoma Association of REALTORS® (OAR) recently revealed the 2022 award recipients for its annual awards program. Winners were announced during the association’s business building and networking event, ROAR, held this year at the Mayo Hotel in downtown Tulsa. During the three-day conference, REALTORS® also receive continuing education through leadership training and expert panels which is a staple to the real estate industry.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KLAW 101

Visit the Mystical ‘Healing Rock’ of Oklahoma

There's a strange and mystical rock formation in N.W. Oklahoma that for well over a hundred years has been rumored to heal the sick and injured. People travel from all over the state and Nation to visit 'Healing Rock.'. SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE DETAILS ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S 'HEALING ROCK'. You'll find...
SKIATOOK, OK
pokesreport.com

We Apologize! Correction on the Big 12 Story on OU and Texas Departing

STILLWATER – Our apology, and actually my apology to all who read our story The Wait is Over: Ou and Texas Out After 2023-24 for the inaccurate financial figure on the agreement. We initially reported that Oklahoma and Texas would each forego two-years of conference revenue for close to $100 million each being paid to the existing Big 12 schools. The correct figure is an estimate $100 million total coming from the two schools.
STILLWATER, OK
1600kush.com

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 is Election Day in Oklahoma

(Cushing, Okla) — Tuesday, February 14, 2023 is not only Valentines Day, but it’s election day across the state. Polls will be open from 7 am – 7pm. If you’re uncertain where you go to cast your vote you will need to either call your county election board, or simply click here: VOTING INFORMATION/VOTER PORTAL.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Bald eagle recovering after Oklahoma game warden finds it injured in field

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — A bald eagle is recovering after a game warden found it injured in an eastern Oklahoma field. McIntosh County Game Warden Jake Rowland received a call near Checotah that an injured bald eagle was in a pasture, according to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. Rowland found the bald eagle, which he said was pretty lively but clearly had an injured wing.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, OK
KLAW 101

The Most Expensive Places to Live in Oklahoma

It was only about a week ago that the federal reports came in about Oklahoma's cost of living. While Okies love to tout our affordable living compares to places like NYC or California, it's all relative. Sure, housing might be half as much... but so is median pay. It's like...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Body pulled from east Tulsa creek

TULSA, Okla. — A body has been pulled from an east Tulsa creek, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said at around 2 p.m. they were called out to a creek near E. 31st St. and S. Mingo Rd. about a body in the creek. According to...
TULSA, OK
Ted Rivers

Oklahoma's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billion

George Kaiser, the second-richest person in Oklahoma, is a well-known philanthropist who has made a significant impact on his home city of Tulsa through his charitable efforts. With a net worth of $14 billion, Kaiser has a diverse portfolio of wealth, including investments in oil and gas, banking, and other industries.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Human remains found in west Tulsa, police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department found human remains in west Tulsa Thursday. Officers said the remains were found in a building that had been burned in a fire in Sept. 2022. The remains were found when a woman was looking for her cat near the 400...
TULSA, OK
pryorinfopub.com

How gun commerce has changed in Oklahoma since 2010

Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Oklahoma since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

Okla. AG calls Stitt’s appointments to Oklahoma Veterans Commission unlawful

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond says the recent removal of three Oklahoma Veterans Commission members and subsequent appointments by Governor Kevin Stitt did not follow the “lawfully ascribed process.”. According to Drummond’s office, state law requires the commission consist of nine members, including a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Whiskey Riff

An Oklahoma High School Basketball Game Ended With A Whopping Score Of 4-2

Imagine paying $10 to go watch your local high school’s basketball team play… Only for them to hold the ball the whole game, and you can count on one hand how many shots they took. I would’ve demanded a refund. In high school basketball, they don’t use a shot clock, so teams can literally just play four corners all night long, and could literally just pass the ball all game without taking a shot if they wanted to. Of course, […] The post An Oklahoma High School Basketball Game Ended With A Whopping Score Of 4-2 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
WEATHERFORD, OK

