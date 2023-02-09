Read full article on original website
stillwaterliving.com
OKLAHOMA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® ANNOUNCES 2022 HONOREES
Award recipients honored during the annual ROAR conference. The Oklahoma Association of REALTORS® (OAR) recently revealed the 2022 award recipients for its annual awards program. Winners were announced during the association’s business building and networking event, ROAR, held this year at the Mayo Hotel in downtown Tulsa. During the three-day conference, REALTORS® also receive continuing education through leadership training and expert panels which is a staple to the real estate industry.
Visit the Mystical ‘Healing Rock’ of Oklahoma
There's a strange and mystical rock formation in N.W. Oklahoma that for well over a hundred years has been rumored to heal the sick and injured. People travel from all over the state and Nation to visit 'Healing Rock.'. SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE DETAILS ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S 'HEALING ROCK'. You'll find...
kswo.com
Local dispensaries weigh in on legalizing recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahomans will cast their ballots on State Question 820, calling for the legalization of recreational marijuana. On March 7, Oklahomans will vote to decide whether they want to legalize recreational marijuana. Local dispensaries in Lawton are in favor of the measure, saying it will generate a...
KRMG
More than one Oklahoman in Chenoweth Super Bowl ad
Oklahomans talking about a Super Bowl advertisement featuring Broken Arrow native Kristen Chenoweth might be surprised to learn she isn’t the only Oklahoman in the commercial.
pokesreport.com
We Apologize! Correction on the Big 12 Story on OU and Texas Departing
STILLWATER – Our apology, and actually my apology to all who read our story The Wait is Over: Ou and Texas Out After 2023-24 for the inaccurate financial figure on the agreement. We initially reported that Oklahoma and Texas would each forego two-years of conference revenue for close to $100 million each being paid to the existing Big 12 schools. The correct figure is an estimate $100 million total coming from the two schools.
KOCO
Oklahoma State Regents release diversity, equity and inclusion data requested by Walters
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education released data on diversity, equity and inclusion programs after state Superintendent Ryan Walters requested it last month. During a January Oklahoma State Board of Education meeting, Ryan Walters requested this data from the regents to examine how much money...
KHBS
Oklahoma sues company that had started construction on new Sallisaw Veterans Home
SALLISAW, Okla. — Oklahoma is suing the company that had been building the new Sallisaw Veterans Home, the state's Department of Veterans Affairs announced Thursday. The department is seeking $21 million in damages from the construction company. The company made significant mistakes during construction and parts of the building...
1600kush.com
Tuesday, February 14, 2023 is Election Day in Oklahoma
(Cushing, Okla) — Tuesday, February 14, 2023 is not only Valentines Day, but it’s election day across the state. Polls will be open from 7 am – 7pm. If you’re uncertain where you go to cast your vote you will need to either call your county election board, or simply click here: VOTING INFORMATION/VOTER PORTAL.
KOCO
Bald eagle recovering after Oklahoma game warden finds it injured in field
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — A bald eagle is recovering after a game warden found it injured in an eastern Oklahoma field. McIntosh County Game Warden Jake Rowland received a call near Checotah that an injured bald eagle was in a pasture, according to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. Rowland found the bald eagle, which he said was pretty lively but clearly had an injured wing.
The Most Expensive Places to Live in Oklahoma
It was only about a week ago that the federal reports came in about Oklahoma's cost of living. While Okies love to tout our affordable living compares to places like NYC or California, it's all relative. Sure, housing might be half as much... but so is median pay. It's like...
KOKI FOX 23
Body pulled from east Tulsa creek
TULSA, Okla. — A body has been pulled from an east Tulsa creek, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said at around 2 p.m. they were called out to a creek near E. 31st St. and S. Mingo Rd. about a body in the creek. According to...
Oklahoma's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billion
George Kaiser, the second-richest person in Oklahoma, is a well-known philanthropist who has made a significant impact on his home city of Tulsa through his charitable efforts. With a net worth of $14 billion, Kaiser has a diverse portfolio of wealth, including investments in oil and gas, banking, and other industries.
hppr.org
'Never took a sick day in seven years': Oklahoma teacher moms and the realities of no paid maternity
On a chilly Saturday morning in February, 11-week-old Luke Myers gleefully gurgled and grunted at his mother sitting next to him on the couch. That mom, Karli Myers, holds dear time like this with her baby. Karli Myers is a first-time parent and an English teacher at Sapulpa High School....
OU-Murray State agreement latest in Oklahoma fight against nursing shortage
It’s the latest strategy to address Oklahoma's critical shortage of nurses. It's also an emphasis of state lawmakers.
Oklahoma family continues desperate search for answers for sick child with unknown condition
A 7-year-old in Wellston has ongoing health problems and Oklahoma doctors say they’re unsure what’s wrong.
KTUL
Human remains found in west Tulsa, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department found human remains in west Tulsa Thursday. Officers said the remains were found in a building that had been burned in a fire in Sept. 2022. The remains were found when a woman was looking for her cat near the 400...
pryorinfopub.com
How gun commerce has changed in Oklahoma since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Oklahoma since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
kswo.com
Okla. AG calls Stitt’s appointments to Oklahoma Veterans Commission unlawful
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond says the recent removal of three Oklahoma Veterans Commission members and subsequent appointments by Governor Kevin Stitt did not follow the “lawfully ascribed process.”. According to Drummond’s office, state law requires the commission consist of nine members, including a...
An Oklahoma High School Basketball Game Ended With A Whopping Score Of 4-2
Imagine paying $10 to go watch your local high school’s basketball team play… Only for them to hold the ball the whole game, and you can count on one hand how many shots they took. I would’ve demanded a refund. In high school basketball, they don’t use a shot clock, so teams can literally just play four corners all night long, and could literally just pass the ball all game without taking a shot if they wanted to. Of course, […] The post An Oklahoma High School Basketball Game Ended With A Whopping Score Of 4-2 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
wufe967.com
BTK killer not involved in Oklahoma cold case daughter says, despite reports he was questioned in prison
Law enforcement from Oklahoma reportedly visited the BTK serial killer in prison to ask him if he was involved in a 1976 cold case, but his daughter told Fox News Digital that she doesn’t believe he was. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office spoke to Dennis Rader, known as the...
