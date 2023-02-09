ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester Springs, PA

MONTCO.Today

Smart Financial Habits of Wealthy People That Wise Investors Emulate

High-net-worth individuals who grew their wealth strategically from a small nest egg often did so by developing smart financial habits that are wise to be emulated by everybody, no matter their starting level of wealth, writes Forbes Finance Council for Forbes. Not Keeping Money Lying Dormant. Building true wealth requires...
MONTCO.Today

Leading Humanely Through Change: 3 Keys to Transition and Thrive

Processing change can be difficult in the best of times, but the last few years have presented enormous challenges and substantial change in many aspects of our personal and professional lives. With so much change happening outside of people’s control, what can leaders do to help their teams, organizations, and...
MONTCO.Today

Tips on How to Deal with LinkedIn as In-person Networking Returns

When you are invited to present LinkedIn at an in-person networking event, and it’s your day to babysit your grandson, you pack an iPad and dinosaurs!. Yep! The little 2-year-old dude front and center is JJ, and he was a delightful companion at the Next Level Networking (for women) event this week. Thank goodness french fries were on the menu! It’s a vegetable, right?
MONTCO.Today

National Golf Expert Views Super Bowl Rivalry; Montgomery County Dominates

Jason Kelce tees off at the July 2022 inaugural Eagles Autism Golf Invitational at Merion Golf Club, noted by AmateurGolf.com. In the run-up to Super Bowl LVII, the Philadelphia v. Kansas City rivalry goes way beyond what happens on the gridiron. Best foods, best fans, best mascots are all up for side-by-side comparison. Jim Young, of AmateurGolf.com, did an East Coast/Great Plains rivalry look at golf.
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County's prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county.

