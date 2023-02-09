ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Craving something sweet for Valentine's Day? Here are the tastiest treats in Rhode Island.

By Gail Ciampa, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BQEbL_0khX1kXh00
  • Enjoy a fixed-price dinner, special a la carte dishes, bakery sweets, cocktails or even shopping at a farmers market.
  • Several restaurants offer Galentine's brunches to enjoy with your women friends.

From dining to drinks, there are many ways to enjoy a special Valentine's Day.

Enjoy a fixed-price dinner, special a la carte dishes, bakery sweets, cocktails or even shopping at a farmers market. You can spend some special time with a date, a true love or a friend. There are several Galentine's brunches to enjoy with your women friends.

Sports fans can even combine the Super Bowl and Valentine's on Sunday. Red velvet whoopie pies could be the perfect dessert for a viewing party at home. What a pretty addition to any table of wings and pizza.

Here's the best thing about having Valentine's Day on Tuesday: You don't have to wait for the actual day. Many restaurant and bakery offers cover the days leading up to Feb. 14. One restaurant is even extending its specials until the Saturday after the holiday.

Don't forget to blow kisses to all those who make your Valentine's Day special.

Chocolate-dipped strawberries

Wright's Dairy Farm & Bakery, 200 Woonsocket Hill Road, North Smithfield, (401) 767-3014, wrightsdairyfarm.com, has Valentine's Day specials through Tuesday, Feb. 14. Highlights include chocolate-dipped strawberries that are sold in boxes of four. They come in different varieties, including chocolate-dipped and rolled in crushed Oreos; chocolate-dipped with a pink drizzle; white-chocolate-dipped with sprinkles; and chocolate-dipped with a white chocolate drizzle. Other sweets include a triple chocolate cream puff, chocolate cannoli and chocolate zeppole with chocolate pudding.

Bon appetit:10 ways to enjoy the taste of France in Rhode Island

Cheese and chocolate platters

Edgewood Cheese Shop, 1828 Broad St., Cranston, (401) 941-2400, edgewoodcheeseshop.com, offers the newest version of its most popular item: a Valentine's Cheese & Chocolate Platter. The platter is available starting Friday, Feb. 10, and includes cheeses, meats, cookies, chocolates, fruit, nuts and sliced baguette ($90). It must be preordered by calling the shop or ordering online. Order by Feb. 13 for pickup on Valentine's Day.

Cheers:Wine events warm winter days. Here's one you shouldn't miss

Take-out cocktails

Sons of Liberty Beer & Spirits Co., 1425 Kingstown Road, South Kingstown, (401) 284- 4006, drinksol.com, has two of their popular bottled cocktails ready for preorder. "Thank U, Next" is a cosmo made with Sons of Liberty vodka, cranberry cordial, orange liqueur and lime. "Kickstart My Heart" is an espresso martini made with Sons of Liberty vodka, cold brew coffee, coffee liqueur and vanilla. Both bottled cocktails are in 750-milliliter bottles ($30), with five drinks per bottle. They can be ordered at their online retail store, with pickup at their South Kingstown shop, open Thursdays and Fridays from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The tasting room is closed.

Visit a farmers market

The Tiverton Farmers Market invites you to celebrate early on Sunday, Feb. 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for their third Annual Valentine's Farmers Market. The market offers a diverse selection of local farms, seafoods and meats, artisan foods, food entrepreneurs, handmade textiles and clothing, makers and artists. There will be live and local music, and you can sign up to win a ”Latin Lovers” giveaway basket, sponsored by The Perfect Empanada. The market is at the Tiverton Middle School Cafeteria, 10 Quintal Drive, Tiverton, tivertonfarmersmarket.com.

Farm Fresh Rhode Island's Winter Market at 10 Sims Ave., Providence, farmfreshri.org, runs Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and they'll have a card-making and coloring table for people to make Valentine’s Day cards. There will also be lists and recipes for making something for your sweetie. And visitors can purchase Valentine’s Day raffle tickets to benefit Farm Fresh programs. The prizes include gift cards to 22 Bowen's, Trio, The Mooring and Flatbread Company.

Taco Tuesday party

You’re invited to the Lovers & Friends party at Xaco Taco, 370 Richmond St., Providence, (401) 228-8286, xacotacori.com, on Feb. 14 from 6 to 10 p.m., at which guests can enjoy shareable food and drink specials, complimentary caricature drawings, music and a Polaroid photo booth. Specials include Spicy Lobster Fries, Tlayuda (Mexican pizza) and Hibiscus-Rose Tres Leches Cake.

Bonus dining

Bywater, 54 State St., Warren, (401) 694-0727, will be open for dinner, a weeknight they are traditionally closed. Reservations are required and can be made at bywaterrestaurant.com. The menu will include oysters and crudo, and some specials. Wines from the cellar will also be available by the glass and bottle.

The Capital Grille Providence, 10 Memorial Blvd., Providence, (401) 521-5600, thecapitalgrille.com, will be opening early for dinner on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 3 p.m.; on Sunday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m.; and at 3 p.m. both Monday, Feb. 13, and Tuesday, Feb. 14. The menu will include chef-curated features.

Red Velvet Whoopie Pies and milkshakes, too

Neon Marketplace, the fast-casual pizzeria with locations at 1776 Post Road, Warwick; 288 Kinsley Ave., Providence; and 965 Fall River Ave. Seekonk, Massachusetts, has sweet Valentine's Day treats. Red Velvet Whoopie Pies have icing between the cakes. Chocolate Almond Crumble cake is made with chocolate layered with marzipan and topped with toasted almonds. The Chocolate-dipped Strawberry Milkshake is a combination of vanilla ice cream, strawberries and dark chocolate.

Galentine's Day brunches and more

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille, 1 Lagoon Road, Portsmouth, (401) 293-0930, gulfstreambar.com, invites guests to celebrate Galentine's Day with brunch specials both Saturday, Feb. 11, and Sunday, Feb. 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. There's also a three-course special menu for $35 a person that includes a glass of rosé wine. It's offered on Friday, Feb. 10, and Saturday, Feb. 11, with music on Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m.

Hunky Dory, 40 Market St., Warren, (401) 245-1809, hunkdoryri.com, hosts a Galentine's Day Pop-Up on Sunday, Feb. 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be wrapped florals and brunch favorites, including a sausage egg and cheese breakfast sandwich, biscuits and glasses of sparkling wine. Reservations are encouraged and can be made online. They also have a Super Bowl menu to take out.

The Rooftop at the G, 100 Dorrance St., Providence, (401) 632-4904, rooftopattheg.com, hosts a Galantine’s Day Celebration on Sunday, Feb. 12, with reservations from 4-10 p.m. Reserve online. Celebrate upon arrival with a complimentary glass of Moet & Chandon champagne. Enjoy a three-course prix-fixe menu and build your own floral bouquet to take home with you. The cost is $110 per person. Valet parking is included.

Speakeasy fun

The Courtland Club, 51 Courtland St., Providence, (401) 227-9300, courtlandclub.com, hosts ValenDiner on Tuesday, Feb. 14, a one-night-only special menu, diner-themed Valentine's Day. Reserve online or learn more on Instagram.

Special menus

Cassarino's Restaurant, 177 Atwells Ave., Providence, (401) 751-3333, cassarinosri.com, is under new management. They will be offering their full menu, along with drink specials and additions, from Friday, Feb. 10, through Valentine's Day. Think Veal Porterhouse, Lobster Ravioli, Beef Carpaccio and Mixed Berry Crème Brûlée.

Boat House Waterfront Dining, 227 Schooner Drive, Tiverton, (401) 624-6300, boathousetiverton.com, will be running specials from Friday, Feb. 10, through Valentine's Day, including a seafood tower for two for $55, halibut, and braised lamb shank dishes.

Chapel Grille, 3000 Chapel View Blvd., Cranston, (401) 944-4900, chapelgrilleri.com, has a special dinner menu available Friday, Feb. 10, through Tuesday, Feb. 14. They are closed on Monday. Find the menu online. They also have rolled out “Chappy Hour,” offering $7 apps at their bar only from 4 to 6 p.m.

Sarto, 86 Dorrance St., Providence, (401) 270-0790, sartoprovidence.com, offers a four-course Italian dining experience.

Public Kitchen & Bar, 120 Francis St., Providence, (401) 919-5050, publickitchenprovidence.com, will offer specials that include entrees of Seared Duck Breast served with Swiss chard ravioli and Paella Stuffed Salmon.

Savini’s Pomodoro, 476 Rathbun St., Woonsocket, (401) 762-5114, Savinispomodoro.com, is offering a fixed-price three-course menu for Valentine’s Day with half-price bottles of wine. They’ll also have their regular menu available.

Johnny’s Victory Diner, 2731 Victory Highway, Burrillville, (401) 765-2661, johnnysvictorydiner.com, will have a fun menu for the holiday, including strawberry mimosas for a cocktail.

Celebrate your love an extra week

Ten Rocks Tapas Bar & Restaurant, 1091 Main St., Pawtucket, (401) 728-0800, 10rockstapasbar.com, has a three- course fixed-price menu for $50, with choices for each course. They will run this “Celebrate your Love” special from Friday, Feb. 10, through Saturday, Feb. 18.

