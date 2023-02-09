Want to break something? Check out Smash 'N' Splash, Rhode Island's first rage room

On the wall of weapons, there’s a wrench that looks heavy enough to kill someone, a hammer, a crowbar, a dented pipe, and a robust selection of baseball bats. Looking at the lineup of empty bottles to be smashed, Samantha Rodriguez goes for the bat.

“These are the best at breaking glass,” she said.

With the authority of someone who’s done it before, Rodriquez tees up and takes a solid swing at the empty liquor bottle. With one piercing crack, a hundred shards fan out in front of her.

The satisfaction is visceral.

“When people come out, you see such a relief,” said Rodriquez, the co-owner of Smash ‘N’ Splash , Rhode Island’s first rage room. “Everyone says it … It’s like a workout. It’s like a therapy session. … You know that feeling when you need a cry, it’s like that.”

What is Smash ‘N’ Splash?

There are two main experiences at Smash ‘N’ Splash, 289 Cowesett Ave., West Warwick. The smash room and the splash room that the business is named after.

The smash room is the rage room. While these have become more popular in recent years with many sprouting up around the country, it’s the first one in Rhode Island.

Three Degrees from RI: Beyoncé is playing at Gillette Stadium this summer, but does she have any connections to RI?

With the provided arsenal of weapons, customers can break whatever Rodriquez and her husband and business partner David, have collected. Glass bottles, old electronics that are no longer useful, furniture and car doors have all been brought to the smash room to give “one last purpose to unusable junk.” Customers suit up in safety gear, select their music of choice, and then have a 15-minute session to break things, and make one giant, cathartic mess — that someone else has to clean up.

The splash room is an over-the-top paint room. Participants suit up so as not to ruin their clothes, and then they are given glowing paints, squirting condiment bottles and even paint-filled water guns to make their creations with. If you squirt the other people in the room with you, so much the better. Plus, it’s all under black lights.

In addition to the two rooms, there’s an arcade area for people to hang out in with a combination of new and old games, and they sell a selection of exotic snacks that Rodriguez’s kids recommended they stock.

Who is it for?

When setting up the Smash ‘N’ Splash, the Rodriguezes wanted to create a space that checked a lot of boxes. They wanted it to be a place where their entire extended family — including 2-year-olds, teenagers and adults — could have fun. They wanted it to be good for a date night or a party. And they wanted it to be a safe place for people to cope with the harder things in life.

The smash room has an age limit of 13 for safety reasons, but the splash room is for all ages.

Get out: 7 things to do in Rhode Island during winter when you want to get outside

For families, Rodriguez said the smash room makes for a great experience with teenagers — especially the moody ones or right after a break up — but said not to overlook the splash room as a great opportunity for the whole family.

“You’ll see a lot of families that have a teenager and a 2-year-old. There’s nothing that both of those kids can come and do other than make a mess,” Rodriguez said.

Beyond families, they’ve had couples come in for date nights, bachelor and bachelorette parties, people coming in at their therapist's recommendation, birthday parties, and people coming as a walk-in after a bad day at work.

They even had someone plan an “F cancer” event for a terminally ill friend.

“He was in a very tough space, where it was tough to move even. We were able to make it comfortable in there,” Rodriguez said. “Once you get in there, I find even if someone was hesitant, you kind of get the strength. It was really cool to see the guest of honor really get into it and really be able to release.”

What to know before you go

Since it opened, Smash ‘N’ Splash has been busy, especially on weekends when it’s not uncommon for them to be booked solid. While they will take walk-ins if they can, it is recommended to book in advance on their website. Customers are recommended to wear long sleeves, long pants and closed-toe shoes. You can bring something to smash if there’s something meaningful to you, and don’t forget to pick out your music.

A basic smash session costs $40, with $15 for an additional person, with up to 4 people allowed in the room at a time. A splash session costs $40 per person, with up to six people in the room.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Want to break something? Check out Smash 'N' Splash, Rhode Island's first rage room