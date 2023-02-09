ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Warwick, RI

Want to break something? Check out Smash 'N' Splash, Rhode Island's first rage room

By Katie Landeck, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 3 days ago

On the wall of weapons, there’s a wrench that looks heavy enough to kill someone, a hammer, a crowbar, a dented pipe, and a robust selection of baseball bats. Looking at the lineup of empty bottles to be smashed, Samantha Rodriguez goes for the bat.

“These are the best at breaking glass,” she said.

With the authority of someone who’s done it before, Rodriquez tees up and takes a solid swing at the empty liquor bottle. With one piercing crack, a hundred shards fan out in front of her.

The satisfaction is visceral.

“When people come out, you see such a relief,” said Rodriquez, the co-owner of Smash ‘N’ Splash , Rhode Island’s first rage room. “Everyone says it … It’s like a workout. It’s like a therapy session. … You know that feeling when you need a cry, it’s like that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qm3tH_0khX1f8400

What is Smash ‘N’ Splash?

There are two main experiences at Smash ‘N’ Splash, 289 Cowesett Ave., West Warwick. The smash room and the splash room that the business is named after.

The smash room is the rage room. While these have become more popular in recent years with many sprouting up around the country, it’s the first one in Rhode Island.

Three Degrees from RI: Beyoncé is playing at Gillette Stadium this summer, but does she have any connections to RI?

With the provided arsenal of weapons, customers can break whatever Rodriquez and her husband and business partner David, have collected. Glass bottles, old electronics that are no longer useful, furniture and car doors have all been brought to the smash room to give “one last purpose to unusable junk.” Customers suit up in safety gear, select their music of choice, and then have a 15-minute session to break things, and make one giant, cathartic mess — that someone else has to clean up.

The splash room is an over-the-top paint room. Participants suit up so as not to ruin their clothes, and then they are given glowing paints, squirting condiment bottles and even paint-filled water guns to make their creations with. If you squirt the other people in the room with you, so much the better. Plus, it’s all under black lights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wlHDl_0khX1f8400

In addition to the two rooms, there’s an arcade area for people to hang out in with a combination of new and old games, and they sell a selection of exotic snacks that Rodriguez’s kids recommended they stock.

Who is it for?

When setting up the Smash ‘N’ Splash, the Rodriguezes wanted to create a space that checked a lot of boxes. They wanted it to be a place where their entire extended family — including 2-year-olds, teenagers and adults — could have fun. They wanted it to be good for a date night or a party. And they wanted it to be a safe place for people to cope with the harder things in life.

The smash room has an age limit of 13 for safety reasons, but the splash room is for all ages.

Get out: 7 things to do in Rhode Island during winter when you want to get outside

For families, Rodriguez said the smash room makes for a great experience with teenagers — especially the moody ones or right after a break up — but said not to overlook the splash room as a great opportunity for the whole family.

“You’ll see a lot of families that have a teenager and a 2-year-old. There’s nothing that both of those kids can come and do other than make a mess,” Rodriguez said.

Beyond families, they’ve had couples come in for date nights, bachelor and bachelorette parties, people coming in at their therapist's recommendation, birthday parties, and people coming as a walk-in after a bad day at work.

They even had someone plan an “F cancer” event for a terminally ill friend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gsq6g_0khX1f8400

“He was in a very tough space, where it was tough to move even. We were able to make it comfortable in there,” Rodriguez said. “Once you get in there, I find even if someone was hesitant, you kind of get the strength. It was really cool to see the guest of honor really get into it and really be able to release.”

What to know before you go

Since it opened, Smash ‘N’ Splash has been busy, especially on weekends when it’s not uncommon for them to be booked solid. While they will take walk-ins if they can, it is recommended to book in advance on their website. Customers are recommended to wear long sleeves, long pants and closed-toe shoes. You can bring something to smash if there’s something meaningful to you, and don’t forget to pick out your music.

A basic smash session costs $40, with $15 for an additional person, with up to 4 people allowed in the room at a time. A splash session costs $40 per person, with up to six people in the room.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Want to break something? Check out Smash 'N' Splash, Rhode Island's first rage room

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Uprise RI

Eviction Lab’s new report on Rhode Island evictions shows alarming trends

The Eviction Lab, a housing research center based in Princeton University, now has eviction filing data, updated monthly, for Rhode Island and the City of Providence. The most recent state data, which is likely an undercount due to processing delays, is 98 evictions filed between January 29 and February 5. The two weeks prior saw 238 and 152 evictions filed.
PROVIDENCE, RI
tourcounsel.com

Providence Place | Shopping mall in Providence, Rhode Island

Providence Place is an American shopping mall in Providence, Rhode Island. With 1,400,000 sq ft (130,000 m2) of gross leasable area, it has been the largest shopping mall in Rhode Island since it opened in 1999. As of 2022, the mall is anchored by Macy's, and Boscov's, and features premier...
PROVIDENCE, RI
OnlyInYourState

You’d Never Know One Of The Most Incredible Natural Wonders In Rhode Island Is Hiding In This Tiny Park

Despite its compact size, Rhode Island still boasts an impressive 22 sites within the state park system. That means we’re never lacking somewhere to explore. Even if we’ve been to all of the state parks, we’ll almost certainly discover something new on each visit. This state park in Rhode Island, for example, is home to an abundance of natural beauty, including breathtaking rock formations.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
OnlyInYourState

The Year-Round Flea Market Every Rhode Islander Needs To Explore At Least Once

Weekends are supposed to be all about relaxing and taking time for ourselves. However, the week’s responsibilities usually spill over to those two precious free days, which means we might not have as much time as we’d like to just kick back. If you’re a fan of digging for gems, try to squeeze in an hour or two on your next free weekend day to explore this year-round flea market in Rhode Island.
WEST WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Electrical fire in Warwick leaves home in ruins, two cats dead

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A family lost their home and pets to a brutal electrical fire Friday night in Warwick. ABC 6 News spoke with the homeowner, Brian Paille, the day after the fire. Paille said his girlfriend was taking a shower when their dogs started “going crazy.”
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Study says Rhode Island has the worst roads in the country

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Construction Coverage analyzed data that placed the Ocean State at the top of their list of states with the worst roads in the U.S. The company used data from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration to determine the top 15 states with the worst roads.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
OnlyInYourState

It Should Be Illegal To Drive Through Middletown, Rhode Island Without Stopping At Ida’s Restaurant

Some of the best restaurants in Rhode Island fly under the radar, securing their spot as a hidden gem until word gets out about just how good they are. If you’ve already heard of this traditional Italian restaurant in Rhode Island, you probably already make it a point to stop for a hearty meal any time you pass through Middletown. However, if you’ve not been here yet, you’re about to uncover a Rhode Island gem.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
allamericanatlas.com

17 Charming Small Towns in Rhode Island that You Need to Visit (2023)

Nicknamed the Ocean State, Rhode Island is packed full of beautiful scenery that can be enjoyed no matter the season. Boasting a bountiful array of ecological wonders, including lively rivers, stunning beaches, and meadow-spotted forests, this state is a small but mighty place to visit including gorgeous national parks. This...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
independentri.com

Andrew Combs ready for his Rhode Island club debut in Westerly

While Nashville might make one think of country and honky-tonk, Andrew Combs is one of the outliers in the scene there. I mean this as a compliment since it’s always better for a musician to embrace their own artistic identity rather than follow fads, trends or what’s popular. Combs has a brilliant way of songwriting with his guitar while conveying emotion and feeling that’s more poignant than intense. He’ll be exhibiting his unique sound at the Knickerbocker Music Center located on 35 Railroad Avenue in Westerly on February 18. Current Nashville based singer-songwriter and Westerly native Glenn Thomas will be starting off the show at 8 p.m.
WESTERLY, RI
onthewater.com

Rhode Island Fishing Report- February 9, 2023

The Frances Fleet in Point Judith has had a few weeks off due to the weather, and to take care of some repairs, but with some weather windows on the horizon, they will likely be sailing as soon as possible. To check on the schedule for upcoming trips and to make reservations check out their website or call the office.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
eastgreenwichnews.com

Buzz on Business: Crumbl Cookies to Open in EG

Above: From left to right, Beth Nardozzi, Brady Nardozzi (13), Grace Nardozzi (17), Paul Nardozzi and, in front, Ruby Nardozzi (7). EG residents Beth and Paul Nardozzi will soon be ready to open the doors at Rhode Island’s first Crumbl location. If you had asked either Beth or Paul if they had heard of of the cookie store before 2020, their answer would have been no. It wasn’t until they traveled for a family vacation to Southern California where they had their first Crumbl Cookie experience and then proceeded to return three more times the very same week.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
ABC6.com

Police search for missing boy, 13, from Narragansett

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — Police are asking for help looking for a missing 13-year-old boy. The Providence Police Department issued a missing person alert Sunday morning for Ramon Figueroa from Narragansett. In the news release, police said the boy resides at Ocean Tides. He fled on foot at Hasbro...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
OnlyInYourState

The Marvelous 4.3-Mile Trail In Rhode Island Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Swamp

Rhode Island may be tiny, but we have so much to explore that it would take years, perhaps even a lifetime, to see it all. A brisk hike is one of the best ways to get to know Rhode Island and all of the natural beauty it offers. Whether you’re an avid hiker or a relative newbie, you’ll quickly discover that this beautiful trail in Rhode Island is a relaxing way to spend an hour or two.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
ABC6.com

Swan found shot in face, body in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Thursday that a swan was found dead after it was shot in Warwick. Mike Healey, a spokesperson for the Department of Environmental Management, said a wildlife control specialist responded to the Gaspee Point neighborhood Wednesday to pick up the dead swan who appeared to have been shot in the face and body.
WARWICK, RI
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy