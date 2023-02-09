ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Should non-citizens be allowed to vote in RI municipal elections? New bill would give cities, towns say.

By Antonia Noori Farzan, The Providence Journal
 3 days ago

A progressive Providence lawmaker wants non-citizens to be able to vote in local elections.

Bill H 5461, introduced by Rep. Enrique Sanchez , would authorize cities and towns to pass ordinances allowing all residents to vote in their municipal elections, regardless of immigration status.

“People living in our community might not be citizens, but they still pay taxes, still have kids in the schools. They still have to drive around potholes and need police and fire services,” Sanchez said in a statement. “Some neighborhoods like mine have lots of immigrants, and these whole neighborhoods have less of a voice because many people can’t vote.”

Rep. David Morales, a fellow progressive Providence Democrat, is the bill's main co-sponsor, Sanchez said. Other co-sponsors include Reps. Karen Alzate and Jennifer Stewart of Pawtucket, Joshua Giraldo of Central Falls, Brianna Henries of East Providence and Nathan Biah of Providence. All are Democrats.

Does Rhode Island's constitution allow non-citizens to vote?

On the topic of voting rights, Rhode Island's constitution states: "Every citizen of the United States of the age of eighteen years or over who has had residence and home in this state for thirty days next preceding the time of voting, who has resided thirty days in the town or city from which such citizen desires to vote, and whose name shall be registered at least thirty days next preceding the time of voting as provided by law, shall have the right to vote for all offices to be elected and on all questions submitted to the electors, except that no person who has been lawfully adjudicated to be non compos mentis shall be permitted to vote."

Sanchez said that he didn't think it would be necessary to amend the state's constitution in order to allow non-citizens to vote. He referred questions to Sen. Sam Bell, D-Providence.

Bell said that Rhode Island's constitution "affirmatively grants the right to vote to U.S. citizens of 18 years of age or older."

"It does not mean that people who do not meet those qualifications lose those rights," he said.

The 9th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and Article 1, Section 24 of the Rhode Island Constitution — which states that the "enumeration of the foregoing rights shall not be construed to impair or deny others retained by the people" — makes that "crystal clear," Bell said. He said that there was "ironclad precedent in American law" for his argument.

Bell said that he is not sponsoring the bill, but supports the legislation.

In past years, lawmakers have proposed allowing 17-year-olds to vote in primary elections if they will turn 18 by the time of the general election, which would raise the same constitutional questions.

What would allowing non-citizens to vote look like?

Sanchez's bill would give communities the option to pass an ordinance that would allow non-citizens to vote. They would not automatically be required to open up their elections.

Only municipal elections would be affected. Non-citizens would not be able to vote in state or federal elections, Sanchez said.

The legislation does not specify what proof of residency would be required. Sanchez said that a driver's license or an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number — issued to people without Social Security numbers — could be potential options. (Last year, the General Assembly passed legislation allowing undocumented immigrants to obtain driver's licenses.)

The 30-day voter registration deadline laid out in the state constitution would still apply, Sanchez said. He said he wasn't looking to impose any additional residency requirements, such as a requirement that a voter have lived in a community for a certain number of years.

"There won’t be any roadblocks," he said. "Anyone who’s a resident and has been here for over 30 days, living in the town or city, would be able to vote in local elections."

The bill doesn't just have implications for undocumented immigrants. It also means that an international student at Brown could be eligible to vote in Providence elections, Sanchez confirmed.

He noted that New York and San Francisco have already opted to allow non-citizens to vote in some elections .

San Francisco allows non-citizens to vote in school board elections , and does not require proof of residency other than a signed affidavit. New York's policy, which has not gone into effect, would apply to anyone who has a green card or work authorization. Both policies are currently being challenged in court.

Comments / 62

Lori L Martin
3d ago

No and I can't believe this question is even remotely on the table. Do you think if we went to their country we would be allowed to have a vote...would not happen!

Reply
13
Deb Brown
3d ago

And this is what Rhode Islanders will continue to get from voting democrat! Uninformed diehard Democrats don’t realize their party has changed! They continue to vote just because they themselves have always been of Democrat mindset, but that mindset has swung to extreme left. Politically being for socialists, woke and criminals being the victims and so much more.The border crisis has been allowed illegals to be treated as citizens. They take resources from Americans in need. Woke Democrats love these illegals because they think they’ll back the left more than right!I’m sorry but these people are criminals the first steps on USA soil and we’re going to reward them with rights to vote? 🤦🏻‍♀️ Absolutely ridiculous Makes me livid that pos has let half a million people enter our country illegally and then want to afford them everything Americans have!Shameful These Democrat Politicians need to be stopped.This isn’t how USA is supposed to work 🙏🇺🇸

Reply(5)
8
Fred Mason
2d ago

This is the goal of open borders. Illegals welcomed by Democrats, housed and fed by Democrats, registered to vote by Democrats, affiliate as Democrats, vote for Democrats. This is popping up all over the U.S.. Corrupt doesn’t adequately describe this sad state of affairs. We are losing our country, day by day, election by election. History of the demise of powerful societies is legend. This feels like the same fate awaits America.

Reply
6
 

