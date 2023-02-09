Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hombre muere tras ser atropellado en PrairievilleJose SotoPrairieville, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
NOLA.com
Why do 'neutral grounds' divide New Orleans streets? Curious Louisiana investigates.
Among the linguistic peculiarties that set apart New Orleans speech ("Where y'at, dawlin'?") one of the most peculiar is the way residents describe the grassy strips that run down the middle of major streets. What's called a median elsewhere is a "neutral ground" here, a name that comes naturally to...
NOLA.com
Personnel moves at St. Tammany Corp., Dignity Memorial, Steeg Law Firm
-- Erica Fryoux has joined Dignity Memorial as marketing campaign manager. Fryoux will oversee community development and coordinate pre-planning seminars for seven Greater New Orleans area funeral homes: Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home & Cemeteries, Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, St. Bernard Memorial Funeral Home & Gardens, Mount Olivet Cemetery, H.C. Alexander Funeral Home and Grace Funeral Home & St. Lazarus of Bethany Memorial Garden.
wwno.org
In New Orleans, doctors and churches are teaming up to help Black parishioners get needed care
At St. Joseph the Worker Church in Marrero, Louisiana, a handful of parishioners shuffle into a brightly lit church on a Monday morning for daily mass. It’s an opportunity to get together and pray for loved ones — from a friend who has landed in the hospital to a child that is sick.
NOLA.com
Will Sutton: Black history is our history, and eager students deserve to learn all of it.
Samia AbouAkar is a sophomore at Baton Rouge Magnet High School. She plans to study international relations and foreign affairs at LSU, Georgetown or Tulane as she prepares to become an international leader. She’s active in her school’s Beta Key Club, volunteers with the St. Sharbel Maronite Church youth group,...
ecowatch.com
Studies Find Louisiana Government Helped Create Cancer Alley
Two studies by researchers from the Tulane Environmental Law Clinic have confirmed that “Cancer Alley,” a 184-mile region in Louisiana along the Mississippi River with a high number of petrochemical plants as well as high cancer rates for residents, is not only real, but that government officials helped create it.
KPLC TV
Sean Ardoin brings Creole spirit to the red carpet at the Grammy Awards
Los Angeles (KPLC) - Sean Ardoin brought the spirit of Louisiana and LSU to the Grammy Awards, boasting a nomination for his collaborative album with the Golden Band from Tigerland. It was a picture perfect moment Sunday to capture a fourth-time Grammy nomination, and a trip nearly 2,000 miles from...
theadvocate.com
First NBC Bank founder Ashton Ryan guilty of fraud in Louisiana's largest ever bank failure
Six years after First NBC Bank's dramatic collapse, a federal jury on Thursday found Ashton Ryan, Jr., its former president and CEO, guilty on 46 counts of bank fraud, conspiracy and other charges in a stunning fall for one of New Orleans' most prominent citizens. Ryan, clad in a somber...
NOLA.com
James Gill: Carnival not what it used to be, when parades had class
Beads, according to research conducted by my colleague Doug MacCash, became part of Mardi Gras currency in New Orleans shortly before World War 1. Float riders tossed trinkets and beads to the crowds, but this was a more modest era, long before young ladies would flash intimate parts of their anatomy in exchange for a few worthless pieces of plastic on a string.
NOLA.com
How many signatures do Cantrell recall leaders need? Records show it's fewer than they thought.
The number of signatures needed to force a recall election for New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is lower by thousands than previously estimated by recall organizers. Racing against an Ash Wednesday deadline, recall organizers have long said on their website that they needed 53,700 signatures in order to force a vote on whether Cantrell should remain in office. That number was equal to 20% of all the registered voters in Orleans Parish.
NOLA.com
Parades on Saturday: Choctaw, Freret, Pontchartrain and more. See maps, times, throws
Parades are staged today in four parishes. The 17th annual Nemesis parade rolls as St. Bernard Parish’s only parade. Nemesis features 18 floats and 320 male and female riders who toss decorated T-shirts. Beginning at 11:30 a.m. and lasting late into the evening, six parades travel along St. Charles...
NOLA.com
Femme Fatale, Carrollton, King Arthur: Schedule, route, how to watch Sunday parades
Three parades roll this morning as Carnival parading season continues. Catch the krewes of Femme Fatale, Carrollton and King Arthur make their way along the Uptown route. All three parades will be broadcast live on the NOLA.com Parade Cam. The broadcast begins at 11 a.m. and you can watch in...
Louisiana Myths: What Happens if You Eat Straight-Tail Crawfish?
No doubt that Louisiana crawfish are the best in the world. Wild-caught crawfish, particularly from the Atchafalaya Basin area, are still the cornerstone of the state's thriving industry. Plus there are thousands of acres of crawfish ponds managed by farmers in the Gulf Coast region that provide a seemingly never-ending supply, annually harvesting 100 million pounds or more.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Opinion| The numbers don’t lie, Louisiana is a loser
There's a population explosion happening across the South, except in Louisiana where the mass exodus continues. What's the deal with that?
NOLA.com
Femme Fatale, Carrollton, King Arthur, Dionysus, Barkus: See maps, highlights
On Super Bowl Sunday, a trio of Uptown New Orleans parades kicks off at 11 a.m. "The Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale Presents The Gems of Femmenation" is the theme of the 1,200-member club’s 10th parade, which features 25 floats. As Muses has her signature shoes and Nyx has purses, Femme Fatale features bejeweled compacts. Retired Chief Justice Bernette Joshua Johnson of the Louisiana Supreme Court is honored as grand marshal.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana man used info of inmates, dead people to collect $95K in COVID benefits, feds say
A Springfield man has pleaded guilty to using Louisiana residents' personal information — including that of prison inmates and dead people — to collect $95,000 in COVID unemployment benefits, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Friday. Chaz Ryan Watkins, 35, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and could get up...
OnlyInYourState
The Underrated Mandalay Nature Trail Trail In Louisiana Leads To Stunning Emerald Green Wetlands
Just because a trail is short doesn’t mean it compromises on scenery. We love Louisiana’s short and sweet hiking trails that give nature lovers a glimpse of Louisiana’s beautiful scenery without taking a full day. This particular scenic nature trail in Louisiana is a wonderful adventure the entire family can enjoy, and boy oh boy does it lead to some seriously enchanted views.
Louisiana Attorney General, Legislators Call for Restricting Minors’ Access to Library Materials
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has called for legislation to restrict what children and teens can check out from public libraries. He released a report Tuesday on what he considers sexually explicit materials available to minors at libraries. Landry is also a candidate for governor who has been endorsed by the Republican Party of Louisiana. […]
NOLA.com
Tired of fielding complaints, Mandeville City Council to hire expert on panhandling laws
Citing calls from unhappy constituents about the growing number of panhandlers, the Mandeville City Council voted to spend $5,000 for a New York-based attorney who specializes in 1st Amendment issues to provide an overview of what other cities have tried to do to prohibit them. Skelly Kreller was the sole...
Louisiana woman sues state senator, says she was silenced on social media
Are politicians allowed to “block” their constituents from posting to them on social media? That’s the question at the heart of a lawsuit filed by a Louisiana abortion rights advocate against a state senator.
How Would You Like to Own a Louisiana Mardi Gras Horse?
When the Humane Society of Louisiana Director Jeff Dorson learned that many of the horses that rode in Mardi Gras were later sold for slaughter, he wanted to change that. So he helped create the Mardi Gras Horses Adoption Program. “We work very hard to develop a profile for each...
