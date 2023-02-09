ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Personnel moves at St. Tammany Corp., Dignity Memorial, Steeg Law Firm

-- Erica Fryoux has joined Dignity Memorial as marketing campaign manager. Fryoux will oversee community development and coordinate pre-planning seminars for seven Greater New Orleans area funeral homes: Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home & Cemeteries, Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, St. Bernard Memorial Funeral Home & Gardens, Mount Olivet Cemetery, H.C. Alexander Funeral Home and Grace Funeral Home & St. Lazarus of Bethany Memorial Garden.
BATON ROUGE, LA
ecowatch.com

Studies Find Louisiana Government Helped Create Cancer Alley

Two studies by researchers from the Tulane Environmental Law Clinic have confirmed that “Cancer Alley,” a 184-mile region in Louisiana along the Mississippi River with a high number of petrochemical plants as well as high cancer rates for residents, is not only real, but that government officials helped create it.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

James Gill: Carnival not what it used to be, when parades had class

Beads, according to research conducted by my colleague Doug MacCash, became part of Mardi Gras currency in New Orleans shortly before World War 1. Float riders tossed trinkets and beads to the crowds, but this was a more modest era, long before young ladies would flash intimate parts of their anatomy in exchange for a few worthless pieces of plastic on a string.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

How many signatures do Cantrell recall leaders need? Records show it's fewer than they thought.

The number of signatures needed to force a recall election for New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is lower by thousands than previously estimated by recall organizers. Racing against an Ash Wednesday deadline, recall organizers have long said on their website that they needed 53,700 signatures in order to force a vote on whether Cantrell should remain in office. That number was equal to 20% of all the registered voters in Orleans Parish.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
1130 AM: The Tiger

Louisiana Myths: What Happens if You Eat Straight-Tail Crawfish?

No doubt that Louisiana crawfish are the best in the world. Wild-caught crawfish, particularly from the Atchafalaya Basin area, are still the cornerstone of the state's thriving industry. Plus there are thousands of acres of crawfish ponds managed by farmers in the Gulf Coast region that provide a seemingly never-ending supply, annually harvesting 100 million pounds or more.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Femme Fatale, Carrollton, King Arthur, Dionysus, Barkus: See maps, highlights

On Super Bowl Sunday, a trio of Uptown New Orleans parades kicks off at 11 a.m. "The Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale Presents The Gems of Femmenation" is the theme of the 1,200-member club’s 10th parade, which features 25 floats. As Muses has her signature shoes and Nyx has purses, Femme Fatale features bejeweled compacts. Retired Chief Justice Bernette Joshua Johnson of the Louisiana Supreme Court is honored as grand marshal.
SLIDELL, LA
OnlyInYourState

The Underrated Mandalay Nature Trail Trail In Louisiana Leads To Stunning Emerald Green Wetlands

Just because a trail is short doesn’t mean it compromises on scenery. We love Louisiana’s short and sweet hiking trails that give nature lovers a glimpse of Louisiana’s beautiful scenery without taking a full day. This particular scenic nature trail in Louisiana is a wonderful adventure the entire family can enjoy, and boy oh boy does it lead to some seriously enchanted views.
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

How Would You Like to Own a Louisiana Mardi Gras Horse?

When the Humane Society of Louisiana Director Jeff Dorson learned that many of the horses that rode in Mardi Gras were later sold for slaughter, he wanted to change that. So he helped create the Mardi Gras Horses Adoption Program. “We work very hard to develop a profile for each...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy