Matters of Graves Importance: Wine and painting? Sign me up

By Lori Graves
 3 days ago
Turning 51 was like every other day. As I reflected on all of your birthday wishes on social media I got a little teary eyed. My life so far has been blessed. I am thankful nothing currently hurts, I have a living parent, I have a place to sleep at night, I have food on my table, I have a job, I have family and friends who care about me, and I have a vehicle to drive. I may not be wealthy in my bank account but riches definitely overflow my cup. My heart is full.

Full is the only way I can describe this weekend in Chillicothe so let’s go.

Tonight bring out your team of four people or less and join Justin Wood at Steiner’s Speakeasy for two rounds of Name that Tune and two rounds of trivia at 7 p.m. Gustavo's International Restaurant on Paint Street is hosting a “sip & paint” event at 7 p.m. Enjoy wine and hors d'oeuvres while Christy Fay guides you each step in creating a Valentine-themed painting. The class is $50 and tickets are available on Eventbrite. You can also find Name That Tune at Dickey's Barbecue at 6:30 p.m. For live music check out Nick and Nat Davisson at the Crosskeys Tavern.

Old Capitol Brewing welcomes the Greater Goods to their taproom on Friday at 7 p.m. The Crosskeys (one word) Tavern hosts a trio of bands on Friday starting at 9 p.m. This no-cover night includes Garage Fire, Stateside Red, and Fever Days. Mikey's Sports Bar features karaoke with DJ Lynch from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

On Saturday evening Nicholas Clay takes the stage at Steiner’s at 8 p.m. Greg Higley will make his debut performance at the Pour House at Machinery Hall at 7:30 p.m. Call 740-771-4770 to book your table. Party like it's 1999 at Fifty West and get $2 off your first drink if you come dressed in your best 90's outfits. The only outfit I remember from the 90s was my Damon’s uniform because I spent the bulk of my twenties slinging ribs and onion loaves. Tony Slone is a country, blues, and rock singer/songwriter from Knott County, KY. You can catch him at Wagner’s Roadhouse from 8 to 11 p.m. Country acoustic duo Cole Mason and Billy Harbert appear at Mikey’s Sports Bar until 1 a.m. If you feel like taking a drive I will be hosting the Newlywed and Not So Newlywed Games at Hickory & Thistle in the Lancaster Golf Club. Local couples Nikki/Dave Planton and Barry/Lori Clark will be a part of the show.

Looking ahead…LoriG Comedy and Salon Niche present comedy with me on Sunday, February 26th at 7 p.m. I am super pumped to be collaborating with Nikki Planton for this fun night to welcome you to her "new to her" salon. I also love the idea of performing in a non-traditional setting. Seating is extremely limited so do not delay. Tickets are $15 single/$25. Call or text 740-649-6006 to purchase.

The Paul Francis Quartet will perform on Saturday, February 25 at the Majestic Theatre Chillicothe. Tickets are available on the theatre website. Grammy Award winning drummer, educator, and Chillicothe native Francis is featured on the Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett album “Cheek to Cheek.”

The Renaissance Singers will perform their annual cabaret on February 25 at 7 p.m. and on the 26 at 2 p.m. at the Chillicothe Civic Theatre. Call or text Trish at 740-412-1529 for tickets. Tickets are $20 for the variety show and include heavy d'oeuvres.

Until next time. I hope to see you out and laughing.

