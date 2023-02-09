Notre Dame Quickly Rises To Top Group For 2024 Defensive Lineman Deyvid Palepale

The Notre Dame staff has quickly had an impact on 2024 Pennsylvania defensive lineman Deyvid Palepale

Defensive line recruiting has been a bit of a question mark so far in the 2024 recruiting cycle for Notre Dame. The Irish staff does currently hold a commitment from New Jersey standout Owen Wafle , which was a tremendous early grab for the program, but the Irish need a lot more.

A talented defensive lineman that Notre Dame is keeping close tabs on is Landisville (Pa.) Hempfield star Deyvid Palepale , who was offered early in January. That initial offer made an immediate impact on Palepale, who is one of the more underrated defensive lineman in the 2024 class.

Things got hectic for Palepale for some time, bringing in a flurry of impressive offers and interest. Since the dead period began, it has allowed for some down time for Palepale to regain focus.

"Recruiting lately has been relatively slow,” Palepale said. "It has honestly been nice so I can focus on school and football. I’m just trying to stay locked in to my priorities.”

There are already several schools that have stood out to the Pennsylvania standout, and the Fighting Irish are included in that top group.

"Some of the schools that have been in contact more recently have been Al Golden and Notre Dame, Rutgers, Colorado, Miami, and Pittsburgh,” he explained. "Those are the schools who have really had a big impact on me so far.”

It should be no surprise that Golden is the point man for Palepale when you consider the area he hails from. With Golden’s ties to the Penn State program and success recruiting in the Keystone State, he has made an impact already in this particular recruitment.

Of course the prestige behind Notre Dame is enough to make an impact in itself. From the very second Palepale was offered, interest quickly followed.

"My first thoughts when I received the Notre Dame offer was just how amazing it was,” Palepale said. "To see such a great program to have such interest in me was a testament to the work I put in that goes unnoticed. It was a blessing.

"I’d say the biggest thing for me in the recruiting process is my relationships with the programs,” he continued. "My family and I want to be 100 percent comfortable knowing I’ll be taken care of, developed as a player, and as a young man.”

Luckily for Notre Dame it looks like Palepale’s recruitment also has a clear end in sight. There is a timeline that he wants to stick to. While the recruiting process may be a blessing for him, it is not something that he wants to prolong.

"I plan on committing before my senior season starts in late August,” he said. "As of now it’s July 4th for my brother’s birthday, but that’s not completely solidified. We want to make sure that we are making a good decision.”

The Hempfield standout has been pulling in outstanding offer after outstanding offer over the last couple of months. Some of the notable programs who have extended offers to Palepale include the Irish, Miami, USC, Penn State, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Colorado, Pittsburgh, Maryland, Louisville, Vanderbilt, and Rutgers among others.

Palepale is an impressive football player with an interesting backstory. The 6-2, 305-pound defensive lineman was named the L-L’s Outstanding Lineman of the Year, and Section One Offensive and Defensive Lineman of the Year, which was voted on by the L-L coaches.

The Pennsylvania native lived most of his life in Anchorage, Alaska. Palepale moved to Pennsylvania when he was 14 years old with his family. He is also the cousin of former Oregon stars Penei and Noah Sewell .

Palepale is currently setting up school visits for the spring and summer. He doesn’t have solidified dates yet but he did say that Notre Dame, Miami and Colorado are three places that will be a part of his travels.

