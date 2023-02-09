ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Comments / 0

Related
Hudson Valley Post

Every New Yorker Must Know: 3 Important Headlight Laws

When was the last time you were cognitive of your headlights being on? Do you have daytime running lights? Are you like me and have the car headlights switched on all the time? I am fortunate that the car turns them off for me when I turn off the ignition because I would totally forget.
94.3 Lite FM

Traveling the New York State Thruway May Soon Be More Expensive

If the New York State Thruway board has its way, traveling New York’s thruway system will cost quite a bit more starting next year. In December of 2022, the New York State Thruway’s board of directors began the process of laying out a plan in which tolls would increase on New York roadways over the course of two different years – 2024 and 2027.
NEW YORK STATE
WIBX 950

Boating In New York State Will Get More Restrictions

The summer of 2023 can't get here soon enough.The winter has been brutal and weird at the same time so far. From subzero temperatures to rain within the next 24 hours, this season has been anything but ordinary.For those who love winter sports it has been frustrating to say the least.
FLORIDA STATE
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Police Say Man Drove With Fake License Plate on the Thruway

Maybe he should have gone for something less obvious. Police say a traffic stop lead to felony charges against one New York man after it was determined he was driving with a fake license plate. Authorities did not disclose what he was originally pulled over for, or if they already had a suspicion that something was off about his plates.
WIBX 950

Drivers Upset as Inspection Stickers Changing in New York State

It's a hassle to drive a car. Despite the freedom having a driver's license and owning a car allows, the cost of gas and repairs, along with the payments you have to make is a headache for drivers. Another headache for drivers here in New York state is the registration...
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York State Hopes To Make Drastic DWI Law Change

New York lawmakers hope to drastically lower the amount of alcohol you can legally have in your system while driving. New York lawmakers and other top officials met this week in hopes of lowering the state's legal blood alcohol content limit for driving while intoxicated. New York Lawmakers Want To...
UTAH STATE
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

More Information Released About Drowning Death In North East, NY

Earlier today (February 11, 2023) the Dutchess County Sheriff's Department released information regarding an emergency situation that occurred on Friday (February 10, 2023) at around 2:50 PM. Their office is currently working on an investigation into the drowning of a teenager who fell through the ice on a body of water in the Taconic State Park in the Town of North East.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Why is the New York DMV changing its motor vehicle inspection stickers?

Albany, N.Y. — Auto shops and drivers across New York state are adapting or preparing to change the way their motor vehicle inspection process works. As the new system is being rolled out, auto shops will transition from books of pre-written inspection stickers to blank rolls of sticker, where each individual inspection will be printed out on demand.
NEW YORK STATE
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy