The Bitcoin Masterclasses in London highlights: Identity and privacy
January 25 and 26 marked the first of Dr. Craig Wright’s monthly The Bitcoin Masterclasses series, an event that took place at Hallam Conference Center in London, attracting 50 participants in person and nearly 300 via the livestream. The Bitcoin Masterclasses series aims to educate people on how Bitcoin...
Dubai releases full market regulations for virtual assets service providers
Dubai’s primary digital assets regulator has rolled out guidelines for the operations of virtual currency service providers in the region, a year after its creation. Dubai-based virtual assets attorney Irina Heaver announced via Twitter that the Emirate’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) had issued the long-awaited rules for industry service providers. The rules, titled “Full Market Product Regulations,” comprises four main rule books and another set focusing on specific industry operations like brokerages and custody services.
South Korea broadens rules to determine which digital tokens are securities
South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) has widened the scope of digital tokens that may be considered securities in the country in a new press release. In a statement, the FSC noted that the new rules are designed to “prevent potential violations of the law” and protect investors’ interests. Going forward, South Korean authorities will regulate tokens with similar characteristics to traditional securities.
Gate2Chain COO Joe Holles de Peyer promotes blockchain tech for Mallorca’s local tourism
Mallorca, one of the famous islands in the Mediterranean, is the home of Gate2Chain COO Joe Holles de Peyer. It was also the venue of the inaugural Blockchain, Tourism and the Future of the Internet Conference, an event that gathers key players in the BSV ecosystem, blockchain, and IPv6 worlds including Dr. Craig Wright and Latif Ladid.
IRA accounts offering digital assets could be violating securities laws: SEC
Retirement accounts that allow investors to dabble in digital assets could be violating securities regulations, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has warned. In its latest investor alert, the watchdog cautioned investors against the risks associated with self-directed individual retirement accounts (IRAs). These accounts allow investment in a broader set of assets, including precious metals, real estate, private securities, and digital assets.
Kraken fined $30M by SEC, agrees to halt US customer staking programs
The Kraken cryptocurrency exchange will pay $30 million and give up its U.S. token-staking business to settle a complaint by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), leaving rival Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) bracing for impact. On Thursday, the SEC announced that two Kraken entities—Payward Ventures Inc. and Payward Trading Ltd—had...
Russia’s Gazprombank suggests slowing down digital ruble launch fearing losses for commercial banks
Gazprombank, Russia’s third largest bank by assets, has warned that commercial banks could face large losses following the launch of a central bank digital currency (CBDC). Gazprombank, a partner in the Bank of Russia’s digital ruble pilot, urged financial institutions to approach the CBDC cautiously to avoid financial losses. The digital ruble has received heightened attention as the government intends to use it to circumvent economic sanctions imposed on it since the start of the armed conflict with Ukraine.
India in ‘no hurry’ for CBDC development despite notching huge milestones
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has stated that it will adopt a slow and steady process in developing a central bank digital currency (CBDC) rather than a fast-paced approach. India’s central bank launched a digital rupee pilot at the end of 2022, racking up over 50,000 users and 5,000 merchants in less than two months. Despite the impressive numbers, the RBI noted that it would continue to approach a full-scale launch with caution to avoid significant disruptions to the financial system.
BIS developing new tool to monitor stablecoin balance sheets
The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has announced its key areas of focus for the year, with stablecoins and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) ranking high on its agenda. In its announcement, the BIS confirmed that it would focus on “improving payments systems and experimenting with central bank digital currencies...
Metaverse gets a boost in Saudi Arabia with The Sandbox partnership
The Sandbox and Saudi Arabia have announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU), hinting at a long-term metaverse collaboration between both entities. The deal was signed at the Leap Tech Conference 2023 in Riyadh between the metaverse firm and Saudi Arabia’s Digital Government Authority (DGA). Borget Sebastien, Sandbox’s co-founder, described the partnership as a win for the metaverse industry.
India teams up with IMF and FSB on global virtual currency regulations
India has announced a collaboration with international financial institutions in its attempt to create a wholesome regulatory framework for the nascent digital asset industry. The country is mulling a partnership with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Financial Stability Board (FSB) in its quest for an international regulatory framework, reports Kitco News. The latest move stems from its ascendency as G20 president back in November 2022 as it looks to lead the coalition of nations over the coming months.
