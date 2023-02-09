The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has stated that it will adopt a slow and steady process in developing a central bank digital currency (CBDC) rather than a fast-paced approach. India’s central bank launched a digital rupee pilot at the end of 2022, racking up over 50,000 users and 5,000 merchants in less than two months. Despite the impressive numbers, the RBI noted that it would continue to approach a full-scale launch with caution to avoid significant disruptions to the financial system.

10 HOURS AGO