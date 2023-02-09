Read full article on original website
Erik ten Hag makes Marcus Rashford admission after Leeds winner
Erik ten Hag believes Man Utd's Marcus Rashford is one of the best forwards in Europe after his goal in the 2-0 win over Leeds United at Elland Road.
Spurs' stance on selling Harry Kane amid interest from Man Utd & Bayern Munich
Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is determined not to allow striker Harry Kane to join a Premier League rival this summer - no matter the price.
Southampton sack manager Nathan Jones
Southampton have confirmed that manager Nathan Jones has been sacked.
Football transfer rumours: Mbappe's contract clause; Premier League trio hold Fati talks
90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world
Why Chelsea weren't given penalty against West Ham for Tomas Soucek handball
An explanation of why Chelsea weren't given a penalty in their Premier League draw with West Ham even though Tomas Soucek appeared to handle the ball
Son Heung-min admits Leicester defeat must be 'big lesson' for Tottenham
Son Heung-min demands Tottenham respond to their 4-1 defeat to Leicester.
Millie Turner makes 100th Man Utd appearance
Man Utd defender Millie Turner has reached a century of appearances for the club.
Graham Potter reveals decision on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Chelsea future
Chelsea head coach Graham Potter has provided an update on the future of out-of-favour striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Jurgen Klopp defends under-fire Liverpool midfielder
A frustrated Jurgen Klopp has sprung to the defence of Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson amid criticism from some over his recent performances.
Chelsea fixtures: Next six games including Dortmund tie after West Ham draw
Chelsea's upcoming fixture list after they were held by West Ham in the Premier League.
Pep Guardiola: 'Steven Gerrard slip belongs to Man City'
Pep Guardiola has continued his chaotic defence of Manchester City in light of their recent Premier League charges by claiming Steven Gerrard's famous slip in 2014 is a moment that 'belongs' to them.
Tottenham injuries & suspensions ahead of AC Milan Champions League clash
The Tottenham Hotspur players that are either suspended or injured for the club's Champions League tie against Milan on February 14.
Thiago Silva signs new Chelsea contract until 2024
Chelsea have confirmed that Thiago Silva has signed a new contract with the club.
Christophe Galtier admits PSG are 'worried' about Bayern Munich clash
Christophe Galtier admits PSG are worried about facing Bayern Munich in the Champions League last 16.
90min
How Erik ten Hag has made Marcus Rashford a better player
Erik Ten Hag's work with Marcus Rashford since taking charge of Manchester United is world-class
Leeds and Man Utd condemn offensive chanting in joint-statement
Leeds and Manchester United release a joint-statement condemning offensive chanting heard in their Premier League clash at Elland Road.
Cristian Stellini defends Pedro Porro after tough Tottenham debut
Cristian Stellini insists Pedro Porro was ready to start for Tottenham despite his struggles against Leicester.
Jonathan Tah: Premier League sides enquire about Bayer Leverkusen defender
Liverpool & Newcastle are among the sides to have discussed a potential move for Bayer Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah.
Leeds 0-2 Man Utd: Player ratings as late double gives Red Devils win
Player ratings from the Premier League meeting between Leeds and Manchester United at Elland Road on Sunday.
Inter alert clubs to availability of Andre Onana
Inter are ready to sell Andre Onana in an attempt to raise funds through the transfer market, 90min understands.
